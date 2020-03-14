 Skip to content
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I would definitely steal Rodney Dangerfield's tombstone line...There goes the neighborhood.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want an old phone booth for a gravestone.  With a recording playing the Superman theme song.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My entire fortune can be found in the castle of AAAAAARRRRRGGGGGHHHHHH
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Its just a liberal hoax."
 
Conductor of Space Force Band [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The conductor leads the orchestra with a stick, which is called a baton, which is French for 'stick.'"

Also, my obituary will mention whether I was wearing a helmet at the time of my death, regardless of the cause.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just my shoes, upside down, like i was shoved into the grave.
since i am 6 feet tall, i would be 6 feet down...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Well, that's it. Now I'm seriously on the fence about voting for Donald Trump."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"He wasn't wrong, but..."
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From too much love of living,
From hope and fear set free,
We thank with brief thanksgiving
Whatever gods may be
That no man lives for ever;
That dead men rise up never;
That even the weariest river
Winds somewhere safe to sea.

--A. C. Swinburne, "The Garden of Proserpine".  Probably too long for a tombstone though.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ltnor: I don't even plan on an urn. If my family wants to give me a tombstone, urn or whatever, I will leave that up to them. We, for the most part, will be forgotten within a generation and headstones seem a bit wasteful


When I go visit my family, I also go to the cemetery where my grandparents, great grandparents and great great grandparents are buried. Although I did not know any of them other then my grandfather, I suppose in some way that visiting the graves is remembering they existed. It gives me a sense of being connected to the past in a personal way.

I want to be buried in the cheapest way possible, but it would be nice to have a simple headstone that said I was here. That at one time I existed.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While Muslims usually don't have inscriptions or names on their graves, doing this exercise 22 years ago, I knew the answer in my heart and it hasn't t changed since:
"He was a good guy."


/may you have long life and good deeds.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Big or small
Short and tall
Here's what happens to us all:
We go to sleep
We close our eyes
And leave being a nest of flies."

/Who am I kidding, I'd be lucky to get included in a mass grave
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is no cow level
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tis but a short uncertain space
Allowed us here to live
Death, unperceived, comes on apace
And may no warning give.

Nor great, nor small, nor old, nor young,
His fatal dart can fly;
The rich, the poor, the weak, the strong,
Without distinction die.

I want my remains to be scattered on the land where I grew up.  I do not want to be cremated.

/chunks everywhere!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not Waving but Drowning

BY STEVIE SMITH

Nobody heard him, the dead man,
But still he lay moaning:
I was much further out than you thought
And not waving but drowning.

Poor chap, he always loved larking
And now he's dead
It must have been too cold for him his heart gave way,
They said.

Oh, no no no, it was too cold always
(Still the dead one lay moaning)
I was much too far out all my life
And not waving but drowning.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die"

I like to think that one would definitely raise some questions.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So long, and thanks for all the fish.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I haven't made any plans because I don't particularly care.

It's not like I'll get to enjoy it.

Whatever they can buy with the loose change in my pockets, I guess.
 
