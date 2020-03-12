 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Miami-Dade and Broward county school superintendents make the most Florida decision ever   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meanwhike, Indianapolis Public Schools will shut down as of Monday
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It being Florida, I presumed that they were just going to use meth to kill the virus.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?


Unfortunately that is a huge economic consideration. I have clients who can't take days off or they won't make rent.

Ever go to a McDonalds at 4 and see a little kid or two sorta napping in a booth?

Yeah, school doesn't have affordable aftercare so mom has no choice but park the kids while she works her shift.

We're not a good people overall.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it's Florida, we can't be that surprised.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [i.imgflip.com image 390x317]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?


A bigger concern to me is that they will have to find free babysitting or give up their job. Which in many families means that the grandparents take over. You know, the ones with a 5-15% corona death rate.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?

A bigger concern to me is that they will have to find free babysitting or give up their job. Which in many families means that the grandparents take over. You know, the ones with a 5-15% corona death rate.


"5-15% Corona Death Rate" was the name of my Bananarama tribute band when I was in college.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wejash: ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?

Unfortunately that is a huge economic consideration. I have clients who can't take days off or they won't make rent.

Ever go to a McDonalds at 4 and see a little kid or two sorta napping in a booth?

Yeah, school doesn't have affordable aftercare so mom has no choice but park the kids while she works her shift.

We're not a good people overall.


Every word bears repeating.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?

A bigger concern to me is that they will have to find free babysitting or give up their job. Which in many families means that the grandparents take over. You know, the ones with a 5-15% corona death rate.


But we're a good country, the best.
 
jst3p
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ours are closed starting tomorrow through spring break (which is the week after next). I am just glad the kids are older and I don't have to scramble for child care. I am pretty sure they are going to use the allotment for snow days, because we never get snow days.
 
jst3p
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?


It isn't free, I pay for it with taxes I pay.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wejash: I have clients who can't take days off or they won't make rent.


Sounds like to me landlords are the ones with problems as this gets bigger.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jst3p: Ours are closed starting tomorrow through spring break (which is the week after next). I am just glad the kids are older and I don't have to scramble for child care. I am pretty sure they are going to use the allotment for snow days, because we never get snow days.


Which I never understood in places that don't snow.  The school year for kids in alabama is the same as in illinois, but schools in illinois have built in snow days to cover the even of inclement weather.  I would think the places that don't snow would have shorter years.  At least by a week.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eh that's nothing subby, have you seen the airports? Flights come from all kinds of infected countries and regions within the US, zero tests of anyone, zero quarantine, nothing.

/not that it matters anyway the virus is already here and spreading
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jst3p: ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?

It isn't free, I pay for it with taxes I pay.


Oh we never knew that, please tell us more.  Completely the same as 350$+/week childcare that they were talking about.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jst3p: Ours are closed starting tomorrow through spring break (which is the week after next). I am just glad the kids are older and I don't have to scramble for child care. I am pretty sure they are going to use the allotment for snow days, because we never get snow days.


Kansas City here. Some districts are telling teachers they may close tomorrow (they can't just decide tonight because then they couldn't force teachers to wake up early to find out whether they have to work, I guess). Kids and parents being prepped for the possibility that spring break may be followed by some period of remote learning, which'll go great I bet.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jst3p: Ours are closed starting tomorrow through spring break (which is the week after next). I am just glad the kids are older and I don't have to scramble for child care. I am pretty sure they are going to use the allotment for snow days, because we never get snow days.


The governor announced today we're closing schools here in Maryland. I can't help but think it's not helpful to just have schools closed. And also to have these piecemeal decisions here and there. If just the schools are closing, what good will that actually do? Won't it just make things worse for working parents? Everything and everyone should be on lockdown for a couple weeks with only essential services open. With schools closing now, then reopening two weeks from now... I mean, does anyone sane think this is going to be over in 2 weeks because magic?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?


A lot of parents work in the medical field. If they suddenly have to stay home with kids, this takes them out of the medical field.

Kids aren't the target demographic of the virus, though schools are a cesspool when it comes to viruses. I actually work fairly isolated, but have a high-school aged son to kill me off.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn, I had "Let grade schoolers open carry flare guns" in the pool.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The state is recommending that the schools stay open. If they recommend they close, they probably will.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dkulprit: jst3p: ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?

It isn't free, I pay for it with taxes I pay.

Oh we never knew that, please tell us more.  Completely the same as 350$+/week childcare that they were talking about.


Reminds me of the Demetri Martin joke.

When someone describes themselves as a taxpayer, they're about to be an asshole.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
King, Pierce, and Snohomish county schools in WA are closed until April 24th.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It being Florida, I presumed that they were just going to use meth to kill the virus.


If you take a bunch of bath salts and eat the face of someone with corona virus, can you catch it?
 
zyrian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't weather couple of months without a paycheck, but by god, let's procreate!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: The state is recommending that the schools stay open. If they recommend they close, they probably will.


Florida: If it looks like a dick, it's a dick.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wejash: ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?

Unfortunately that is a huge economic consideration. I have clients who can't take days off or they won't make rent.

Ever go to a McDonalds at 4 and see a little kid or two sorta napping in a booth?

Yeah, school doesn't have affordable aftercare so mom has no choice but park the kids while she works her shift.

We're not a good people overall.


I like to think that most people, if shaken from their stupor of easy entertainment would be appalled at how a large chunk of society lives.

I mean, it's not true, but I like to think it.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zyrian: Can't weather couple of months without a paycheck, but by god, let's procreate!


I'm tired. Go procreate yourself.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dkulprit: jst3p: Ours are closed starting tomorrow through spring break (which is the week after next). I am just glad the kids are older and I don't have to scramble for child care. I am pretty sure they are going to use the allotment for snow days, because we never get snow days.

Which I never understood in places that don't snow.  The school year for kids in alabama is the same as in illinois, but schools in illinois have built in snow days to cover the even of inclement weather.  I would think the places that don't snow would have shorter years.  At least by a week.


They just get randon days off during the year. My school district called them inclement weather days
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wejash: ecmoRandomNumbers: Do you know how many parents would lose their goddamned minds if they lost free babysitting?

Unfortunately that is a huge economic consideration. I have clients who can't take days off or they won't make rent.

Ever go to a McDonalds at 4 and see a little kid or two sorta napping in a booth?

Yeah, school doesn't have affordable aftercare so mom has no choice but park the kids while she works her shift.

We're not a good people overall.


Just keep saying that we're #1 often enough, and there's no need for introspection or change of any kind.

/We're #1!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

