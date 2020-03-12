 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Where is your god now, Joel?   (tmz.com) divider line
73
    Lakewood Church, Joel Osteen, Victoria Osteen, John Osteen, Joel Osteen's megachurch services, weekend's services, church members, Lakewood's leadership  
•       •       •

73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Feed the hungry. Clothe the naked. Or...
Fark user imageView Full Size

WWJD?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Feed the hungry. Clothe the naked. Or...
[Fark user image image 220x146]
WWJD?


2000lb Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Live Drop
Youtube pwLX7k_siVg


WWJDAMD?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Feed the hungry. Clothe the naked. Or...
[Fark user image 220x146]
WWJD?


Isn't the major source of COVID-19 in South Korea a mega-church that decided "Eh, our belief will protect us"?
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
These are the same lovely people who had to be shamed into helping their neighbors during a hurricane, soooooo... love of God and fellow man might NOT be their main motivation.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Feed the hungry. Clothe the naked. Or...
[Fark user image 220x146]
WWJD?


flip over a table and come at certain folk with a whip, if I remember my bible learnin right.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Should have prayed harder
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is what he worships.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's where it's always been, in his pocket.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm sure many of his followers will stay home this weekend and find a way to get bitten by rattlesnakes.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A special kind of selective blindness occupies the mind of the true believer who thinks that Trump has been sent by God and the virus has not.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shame that he lacks the faith to protect his chosen people and paying clients...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Shame that he lacks the faith to protect his chosen people and paying clients...


If they would send him more money god will solve this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your god is fake, the virus is real.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch how quickly Joel puts the place on lockdown if asked to allow temporary hospital to be set up at his megachurch.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joel's going to do a live feed on the big screen and have a body double down front. No one will know the difference
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: This is what he worships.

[Fark user image image 340x148]

It's where it's always been, in his pocket.


God Money
Doesn't care about the sick among the poor
God Money
Let's go dancing on the backs of the bruised
God Money's not one to choose
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had someone "unfriend me in real life" because of something that came out of my mouth about Mr Olsteen (godammit, why do i always throw that L in there).

Ya know, it was really no great loss.

And to go political for a moment, she and her husband are the kind of drama llamas that flip out over hurricanes and, after we all moved to Georgia (company transfers), thunderstorms.  She has to be losing her mind at "Trump said it's no big deal" and "OMG we're all gonna die!!111!"

That made me cackle out loud.

/had to change re-key my locks because of those chucklefarks
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vital Remains - Where is Your God Now? + Icons of Evil
Youtube 0unRS49s5S8
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not possible for me to hate someone who doesn't affect my life but I'm willing to make an exception for this scum.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem. If there is a God, then HE SENT A FARKING PLAUGE! HELLO? HE SENT PHARAOH A FARKING PLAUGE!
 
Didn't Like My Previous Fark Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mis-be-haven 🎵
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PluckYew This is what he worships.

Yeah, but it cuts both ways, though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God is MC 900ft Jesus:

MC 900ft Jesus - If I Only Had A Brain
Youtube LA-AvBjBm5k
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, looks like a self-correcting problem that will potentially affect millions of innocents outside the church.

Good Jerb.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stupid.  Ground zero of the so called containment zone in New Rochelle, NY is a synagogue.  I'm thinking they got a lot less worshipers than Osteen's giganto-church.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't worry, during his online sermons, he has spared no expense to make sure you have the same megachurch experience. He has employed ushers who will stop by you house and extort your tithing from you. Of course you are expected to pay for this service for 49.99, in addition to your tithe.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody should ever feel sorry for griftees.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is Central Jersey just gonna be a big boomer graveyard?
 
spacelord321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: jasonvatch: Feed the hungry. Clothe the naked. Or...
[Fark user image 220x146]
WWJD?

Isn't the major source of COVID-19 in South Korea a mega-church that decided "Eh, our belief will protect us"?


Yep. I knew exactly who you meant subby, but this is the only thing I've ever heard worth giving him credit for.

Smarting thing he's done yet, besides the whole grifting thing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure! THIS is the major disaster that he'll open his church doors for! Gotta make sure that racket brings in the Benjamins.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Your god is fake, the virus is real.


Your virus is god, the fake is real.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the hate for Joel Osteen.  He's a man of God, and a lot of people really like him.  He's rich because of this, and the haters just love to tear down a hardworking honest man of faith who inspires millions of idiots who give this swindler money.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Your god is fake, the virus is real.

Your virus is god, the fake is real.


The real is your fake virus god.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I don't get the hate for Joel Osteen.  He's a man of God, and a lot of people really like him.  He's rich because of this, and the haters just love to tear down a hardworking honest man of faith who inspires millions of idiots who give this swindler money.


We're filled with remorse because we have ethics.
 
Clearly Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presumably, telling the lamb which seal to break next.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: buravirgil: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Your god is fake, the virus is real.

Your virus is god, the fake is real.

The real is your fake virus god.


Fake Virus God is my System of a Down cover band.

/Down with the sickness
//Wah ha ha ha hah
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Abrahamic God is a fickle, whimsical and irritable fellow, prone to cursing human populations for petty reasons, or none at all.

The wonder is why (as the greatest physician Leonard McCoy put it in a slightly different context) humans find worshipful any being that inflicts pain for its own pleasure.

At least this time He's sparing first-born children under 18 for the most part. I suppose we will be expected to call Him merciful for that.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for drone strike season on American ISIS
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: jasonvatch: Feed the hungry. Clothe the naked. Or...
[Fark user image 220x146]
WWJD?

Isn't the major source of COVID-19 in South Korea a mega-church that decided "Eh, our belief will protect us"?


Yuuuuuuuup
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: These are the same lovely people who had to be shamed into helping their neighbors during a hurricane, soooooo... love of God and fellow man might NOT be their main motivation.


It's almost as if they're terrible, grifting, douchecanoes.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Watch how quickly Joel puts the place on lockdown if asked to allow temporary hospital to be set up at his megachurch.


Yeah well, he's good for locking out the faithful during hurricanes too. His Lord grins.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Your god is fake, the virus is real.

Your virus is god, the fake is real.


Your fake is real, your virus is integer.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: The Abrahamic God is a fickle, whimsical and irritable fellow, prone to cursing human populations for petty reasons, or none at all.

The wonder is why (as the greatest physician Leonard McCoy put it in a slightly different context) humans find worshipful any being that inflicts pain for its own pleasure.

At least this time He's sparing first-born children under 18 for the most part. I suppose we will be expected to call Him merciful for that.


Epicurius said it best.

If God is unable to prevent evil, then he is not all-powerful.
If God is not willing to prevent evil, then he is not all-good.
If God is both willing and able to prevent evil, then why does evil exist?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: MikeyFuccon: The Abrahamic God is a fickle, whimsical and irritable fellow, prone to cursing human populations for petty reasons, or none at all.

The wonder is why (as the greatest physician Leonard McCoy put it in a slightly different context) humans find worshipful any being that inflicts pain for its own pleasure.

At least this time He's sparing first-born children under 18 for the most part. I suppose we will be expected to call Him merciful for that.

Epicurius said it best.

If God is unable to prevent evil, then he is not all-powerful.
If God is not willing to prevent evil, then he is not all-good.
If God is both willing and able to prevent evil, then why does evil exist?


Is that Bicurious's brother?

Asking for a friend
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Natalie Portmanteau: MikeyFuccon: The Abrahamic God is a fickle, whimsical and irritable fellow, prone to cursing human populations for petty reasons, or none at all.

The wonder is why (as the greatest physician Leonard McCoy put it in a slightly different context) humans find worshipful any being that inflicts pain for its own pleasure.

At least this time He's sparing first-born children under 18 for the most part. I suppose we will be expected to call Him merciful for that.

Epicurius said it best.

If God is unable to prevent evil, then he is not all-powerful.
If God is not willing to prevent evil, then he is not all-good.
If God is both willing and able to prevent evil, then why does evil exist?

Is that Bicurious's brother?

Asking for a friend


🍆😘
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was told by numerous religious leaders that they didn't prey enough.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't confirm if this before-after-framing is genuinely lapsed, but if it is, this posting is the my 2nd of it.
media.nbcnewyork.comView Full Size
 
spacelord321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Natalie Portmanteau: MikeyFuccon: The Abrahamic God is a fickle, whimsical and irritable fellow, prone to cursing human populations for petty reasons, or none at all.

The wonder is why (as the greatest physician Leonard McCoy put it in a slightly different context) humans find worshipful any being that inflicts pain for its own pleasure.

At least this time He's sparing first-born children under 18 for the most part. I suppose we will be expected to call Him merciful for that.

Epicurius said it best.

If God is unable to prevent evil, then he is not all-powerful.
If God is not willing to prevent evil, then he is not all-good.
If God is both willing and able to prevent evil, then why does evil exist?

Is that Bicurious's brother?

Asking for a friend


Nope. He was his "friend".
 
