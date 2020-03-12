 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   23-year-old Darwins himself with TikTok tractor stunt   (dailydot.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Holi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, local newspaper, 23-year-old, Siasat Daily, Police  
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TikTok approved!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stupid is as stupid dies.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is he then gonna teach a repressed small town how to dance?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkAngel: Is he then gonna teach a repressed small town how to dance?


It's gonna be tough to beat his limbo score of -6 feet.
 
Tyler Perry's Tyler Perry Fark Account
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's the video?!
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idot+8

Back to the movie I was watching.....

"Return of the Gunfighter" not to bad of a Western.....bad part my net keep going in & out seems like only on the good parts or when they something important to the story.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Did he catch coronavirus from a tractor?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude had amazing Fast & Furious skills if he was able to flip the tractor in the article.


Was likely something more like the ones from the movie Cars.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it my imagination, or is Tik Tok farking poison?
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cool now this will be the next internet challenge! 'Drive a tractor fast until it rolls over and crushes you'. Should be a great one!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So his family threw him on a bonfire and didn't bother with police.  Gotta love India.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tractor was the same color as the 5" fingernails of everyone's favorite clerk at DMV.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tik Tok tractor tragedy. Terrible. Tough, trying times. Too true. Takes time to try to test true turns, tearfully.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: cool now this will be the next internet challenge! 'Drive a tractor fast until it rolls over and crushes you'. Should be a great one!


it's already 'roll over twice until it crushes you and a friend'. gotta keep up with the times
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Is it my imagination, or is Tik Tok farking poison?


The internet is poison.

But besides being a Chinese key logging propoganda farm, it seems to have birthed as an unholy being mixed between vine, snapchat, and Teen Idol.

Unlike us sophisticated adults who entertain ourselves off YouTube which algorithms for 20 minutes, not 25 seconds. Standards.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong that I thought The Daily Dot was an Indian paper?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've noticed that a lot of these stories come from India. I suppose it has to do with population. Aside from China, India has by far the largest population in the world and while the Internet in India isn't exactly free it's not censored to the draconian level that it is in China.

In other words, India has more people pulling stunts on social media, thus more people accidentally killing themselves on social media. The surprise for me is that Russia isn't at number 1. I've seen what Russians get up to. They're crazy people. Generally nice when you get to know them. But the craziness is tuned so high it even makes Australians look quiet and reflective by comparison.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Is it my imagination, or is Tik Tok farking poison?

The internet is poison.


It kind of is.
 
