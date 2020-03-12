 Skip to content
"The animals who were the most neglected, sickest, the ones with special needs and nobody wants ... when you open up your heart to them, they will love you and be forever grateful. They give you pure love". Welcome to Caturday
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
The Third Man
1 day ago  
Millie:. "I'm going to hide from that virus.  I have the perfect hiding place...I can't possibly be seen here!"

valnt9
1 day ago  
professional_vampire
1 day ago  

The Third Man: Millie:. "I'm going to hide from that virus.  I have the perfect hiding place...I can't possibly be seen here!"

I'm going to go out, find that damn virus, and kick its ass from here back to China!  A concert I have tickets for, took time off from work for, booked a non-refundable hotel stay for, and have been looking forward to for months has been postponed because of it.
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Salem just got back from his first visit to the mean vet lady. I thought she was great, Salem not so much.

The vet at the humane society described Salem as "wiggly" when being examined, and boy howdy did they have that right! Got his rabies vaccine and the only protest he made was a small whine because I held him down so he couldn't run around the exam room and explore. Surprising, he climbed back into his carrier with no fuss, probably because he figured Dr Damewood couldn't examine him anymore. She didn't seem too concerned about his murmur, which is good.
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

professional_vampire: The Third Man: Millie:. "I'm going to hide from that virus.  I have the perfect hiding place...I can't possibly be seen here!"

I'm going to go out, find that damn virus, and kick its ass from here back to China!  A concert I have tickets for, took time off from work for, booked a non-refundable hotel stay for, and have been looking forward to for months has been postponed because of it.


it's crazy out there.
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  

The Third Man: Millie:. "I'm going to hide from that virus.  I have the perfect hiding place...I can't possibly be seen here!"

Finnegan says,
"Ain't no virus gonna find me in all this floof!"

valnt9
1 day ago  
I propose we keep Caturday open for the duration of the C-19 crazies. We're gonna need some sanity in our lives! What say ye?
 
tigerose
1 day ago  

valnt9: I propose we keep Caturday open for the duration of the C-19 crazies. We're gonna need some sanity in our lives! What say ye?


I vote yea. We need another never ending Caturday. Our schools have been ordered closed by the Governor, from Monday at 3:30 pm til April 3rd. We were coming up on Spring Break anyway..and we didn't use our 5 allotted snow days, so we are only short 3 instructional days. At least I get paid. And I do have books and a ton of sewing projects to complete..but still! I really feel for the working folks who are going to be scrambling for care.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  

Whar Caturday?

Thar Caturday!

Welcome to Purrsday everbuddy!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  

professional_vampire: The Third Man: Millie:. "I'm going to hide from that virus.  I have the perfect hiding place...I can't possibly be seen here!"

I'm going to go out, find that damn virus, and kick its ass from here back to China!  A concert I have tickets for, took time off from work for, booked a non-refundable hotel stay for, and have been looking forward to for months has been postponed because of it.


My sympathies for your unfair sacrifices!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  

valnt9: I propose we keep Caturday open for the duration of the C-19 crazies. We're gonna need some sanity in our lives! What say ye?


I can't "yes" this enuff!
 
lajimi
1 day ago  
professional_vampire
1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: valnt9: I propose we keep Caturday open for the duration of the C-19 crazies. We're gonna need some sanity in our lives! What say ye?

I can't "yes" this enuff!


Neither can I!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
If there's a vote needed to be cast for another endless Caturday, count me in!  In these trying times, mighty champions are needed to lead the way to a better future!
 
tigerose
1 day ago  
This morning Eli came into the bedroom as I was getting ready for work. I'd had my shower and was tossing robe and night gown on the bed. He sat at the footboard, looked at me, then at the bed, then me..and like a good Slave I picked him up and put him on the bed. That was before 8 a.m. at 11:00 he was still snoozing in the nest he'd made on the bed..I think he only got up because his Boy did!

Eli is going to be very confused this next week!
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
The Ice Queen
1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: professional_vampire: The Third Man: Millie:. "I'm going to hide from that virus.  I have the perfect hiding place...I can't possibly be seen here!"

DeWine ordered all of the schools here closed for the next 3 weeks. Needless to say, there is quite a bit of panicking going on at work as people scramble for child care. Not like we can take 3 weeks off.......
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
ponsonby
1 day ago  

valnt9: I propose we keep Caturday open for the duration of the C-19 crazies. We're gonna need some sanity in our lives! What say ye?


Yes.  That is all.
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
tigerose
1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Fark that Pixel: professional_vampire: The Third Man: Millie:. "I'm going to hide from that virus.  I have the perfect hiding place...I can't possibly be seen here!"

Oh yeah. I don't have kids in the system anymore, and I am glad. Even though I was a stay at home Mom, those hours when I could go do ordinary things like shopping, or laundry or just getting out? That was so integral to my mental health.

I worry about all the kids who depend on breakfast and lunch at school. It's not the best fodder, but it's food..Dewine did not give us as a district a ton of time to plan. And I'll ding him bigtime for that. In fact, we didn't even know about it until parents started calling.
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  
professional_vampire
1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Fark that Pixel: professional_vampire: The Third Man: Millie:. "I'm going to hide from that virus.  I have the perfect hiding place...I can't possibly be seen here!"

That's insane.

I know that I sound like (and well might be) a whiny little biatch - a postponed concert is a minor thing in the grand scheme of things - but it seems to me that all this irrational, knee jerk panicking going on is potentially more dangerous than the damn virus!
 
tigerose
1 day ago  

professional_vampire: The Ice Queen: Fark that Pixel: professional_vampire: The Third Man: Millie:. "I'm going to hide from that virus.  I have the perfect hiding place...I can't possibly be seen here!"

I know that I sound like (and well might be) a whiny little biatch - a postponed concert is a minor thing in the grand scheme of things - but it seems to me that all this irrational, knee jerk panicking going on is potentially more dangerous than the damn virus!


Oh I hear ya. The Civil War Civilian conference was cancelled. It fit perfectly in my schedule. I had signed up to create a bonnet veil and a ribbon head piece..now, who knows if I will even be in town when they reschedule. I was really, really looking forward to this. I had a scholarship to attend. However, I understand, that if we can slow the transmission of the virus, given that some don't even know they are sick..is a good thing. Because there is so much about this thing that we don't understand..and it seems to be a real stubborn wench to treat! Am
I disappointed. yeah. Very much so. But I'm ok with them siding on the err of caution..even though we were only at 100 people..
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  
sherpa18
1 day ago  
sherpa18
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Salem just got back from his first visit to the mean vet lady. I thought she was great, Salem not so much.

The vet at the humane society described Salem as "wiggly" when being examined, and boy howdy did they have that right! Got his rabies vaccine and the only protest he made was a small whine because I held him down so he couldn't run around the exam room and explore. Surprising, he climbed back into his carrier with no fuss, probably because he figured Dr Damewood couldn't examine him anymore. She didn't seem too concerned about his murmur, which is good.

Wiggly is good, especially at his age! And I feel the same way, I can't wait to RUN outta the Doctor's office after an appointment (stay tuned for more details about my visit to the Cardiologist yesterday, which turned out to be ... not what I expected)!

In MHE, heart murmurs in cats are not usually a big deal, both Dragon and Merlin (and a few of my fosters) have had one and it was never an issue.
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
CrankyAndi
1 day ago  
I've been preparing for 3 weeks.  Not kidding.  I have soooo much chicken in the freezer.   I'd have gotten it anyway, it was on sale at Costco.  Chicken is for me and the fur kids.   I have hamburger patties.   Pasta.   Fixings for pasta sauce.   And a couple of jars of sauce.   I have veggies.   CHOCOLATE.   And most importantly, dog and cat food and treats.  My meds were refilled.  I have cat litter....that is normal.  I filled my meds already.

I got hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes because life.  Basically early hurricane things

I should have got some reading material as I have nooooooo idea what cats are.
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  

valnt9: I propose we keep Caturday open for the duration of the C-19 crazies. We're gonna need some sanity in our lives! What say ye?


lajimi
1 day ago  
CrankyAndi
1 day ago  
Sharing my photo of the day.  This is a kestrel falcon.   I think he was feeding the female who is nesting on their eggs.  In the palm tree at the house 2 doors down.
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  

Very nice!
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  

ponsonby: valnt9: I propose we keep Caturday open for the duration of the C-19 crazies. We're gonna need some sanity in our lives! What say ye?

Yes.  That is all.


/ just wanted to say thank you again!
// life is now better
/// and no, this does not concern anyone else :o)
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
sherpa18
1 day ago  

professional_vampire: I know that I sound like (and well might be) a whiny little biatch - a postponed concert is a minor thing in the grand scheme of things - but it seems to me that all this irrational, knee jerk panicking going on is potentially more dangerous than the damn virus!


/ ya think?
 
ponsonby
1 day ago  

sherpa18: ponsonby: valnt9: I propose we keep Caturday open for the duration of the C-19 crazies. We're gonna need some sanity in our lives! What say ye?

Yes.  That is all.

/ just wanted to say thank you again!
// life is now better
/// and no, this does not concern anyone else :o)


Glad to hear that!
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  

sherpa18: professional_vampire: I know that I sound like (and well might be) a whiny little biatch - a postponed concert is a minor thing in the grand scheme of things - but it seems to me that all this irrational, knee jerk panicking going on is potentially more dangerous than the damn virus!

/ ya think?


You probably won't be surprised to know that our store is completely out of hand sanitizer, surface wipes and Lysol spray. As is the entire country. I had some guys come in today that do carpentry work, and they can't find face masks anywhere......so they can't do their jobs. Our warehouse is on back-order in the thousands on most of these items, and who knows when we will get any more. Stoopy idiots!
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  
