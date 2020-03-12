 Skip to content
(Variety)   Sorry folks. Park's closed. Mouse out front should have told you
notgonnatellu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who'd ever think a mouse was afraid of the plague?
 
Dack48
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nah, he got sent home for Coronavirus quarantine
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Patient Zero

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Disneyworld won't be far behind. We have a planned trip there in 3wks or so and I think Disney is going to make up our minds for us.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't it the rats that got us in this mess?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone needs to photoshop this with Mickey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark it. Ima head out to the hills. Have my own water and alcohol. And ammo. Not much else to do this month now.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Disneyworld won't be far behind. We have a planned trip there in 3wks or so and I think Disney is going to make up our minds for us.


Ditto.  Glad they're being proactive about this.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now do Disney world.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney has had this disease prevention stuff on lockdown since 1937.

Bluddle-Uddle-Um-Dum (The Dwarfs' Washing Song) - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Youtube 1QTZ_D0ILGQ
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god I sold my disney stock.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand.  Disneyland is in Anaheim, not Corona.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Thank god I sold my disney stock.


Defying That's Eric?  Are you in this to win this or not?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are supposed to be going to legoland next week, but im guessing they will follow suit
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Thank god I sold my disney stock.


Not me.  A certain Trump family member (not naming my insiders!) recommended going all in.  I put my life savings into Disney three days ago.  I don't really understand how any of this works, but I do know the Trumps ain't no lier's.  Hopefully my grandkids can help me figure out how to retire from all this.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Thank god I sold my disney stock.


My wife has been wanting us to get some for a while, so we're probably going to buy some soon, maybe after it drops a bit lower after Disney World closes and the Mulan premiere gets pushed back. It's down to $91 from $153, so it is getting tempting.
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor and the Crippens Zombies in Disneyland
Youtube PrPqHX9EjnE
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure all the hourly workers will be given paid leave.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Disneyworld won't be far behind. We have a planned trip there in 3wks or so and I think Disney is going to make up our minds for us.


On the bright side, you can visit all the BBQ pits that will be replacing all the retirement homes.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notgonnatellu: Who'd ever think a mouse was afraid of the plague?


Mouse plague doesn't play 2nd fiddle to bat plague plague.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/unavailable for comment
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: Patient Zero

[Fark user image 256x197]


There actually used to be eight dwarfs. Coughy didn't make it after 1918.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooker with a Penis: We are supposed to be going to legoland next week, but im guessing they will follow suit


They will block you.
 
Muta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tourney3p0: RussianPotato: Thank god I sold my disney stock.

Not me.  A certain Trump family member (not naming my insiders!) recommended going all in.  I put my life savings into Disney three days ago.  I don't really understand how any of this works, but I do know the Trumps ain't no lier's.  Hopefully my grandkids can help me figure out how to retire from all this.


Me too.  Just two weeks ago, Larry Kudlow said that stocks were on sale.  He's an economic adviser to the president and was on CNBC so I am sure he knows what he is talking about.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Thank god I sold my disney stock.


I learned my lesson after the dot com bust.  Haven't put any money in the stock market since.  Czech mix, Maggats.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im starting to think Goberts carless actions has caused a much quicker widespread response, than if everything carried on for another week or two before anyone actually took it seriously.

That day they were simply thinking of playing with no fans.

At least it triggered an immediate nationwide response to prevent large gatherings.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Fark Disney!
 
Billlbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Now do Disney world.


At Disney now and don't know what will happen if they shut. My Dad will definitely go balistic as he paid for the trip and we have two days left.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just found out that my company might shut down for a two-week quarantine period...without pay.  The no-pay thing sucks, but two weeks of day-drinking and laying on the couch watching Judge Judy actually doesn't sound too bad.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a small world, after all.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah Orlando can't be too far behind. Sigh. I have a work/vacation with wife and of my kids planned in June. NFPA is still saying to join them in Orlando.

Maybe the rest of my family will get the same experience i will have for at least part of the vacation.

-walk outside hotel-
'look kids! Seaworld!'
'Bye, kids. I'm off to accumulate PDHs so i can keep my license'
'See you tonight.... sometime...'
-sigh-

At least the rest of the time will be spent at a rented house with a pool to swim and a pool to play. Kids just want to get away anyway. They are not that excited to Disney up the vacation.

/don't take it the wrong way, i actually do like going to the NFPA conference to network, learn, and sometimes debate.
//im such a nerd.
///i only have so much time left for the 'kids' to be kids, though.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I just found out that my company might shut down for a two-week quarantine period...without pay.  The no-pay thing sucks, but two weeks of day-drinking and laying on the couch watching Judge Judy actually doesn't sound too bad.


And this, everyone, is going to be the thing that is really going to fark everything to hell.  People are going to be farked financially for a long time.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Disneyworld won't be far behind. We have a planned trip there in 3wks or so and I think Disney is going to make up our minds for us.


If they close Disneyworld, be afraid.  They barely close it for hurricanes.  Closing the Empire of the Mouse means things are beyond bad.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh man ... the most terrible airport in the world is Orlando's airport because of all the stupid kids and their idiot parents. I would love to be there right now to see all the tears.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Hooker with a Penis: We are supposed to be going to legoland next week, but im guessing they will follow suit

They will block you.



If you can walk barefoot across the bed of blocks you'll be deemed worthy of entrance.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Hooker with a Penis: We are supposed to be going to legoland next week, but im guessing they will follow suit

They will block you.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a brighter note, how long, exactly have we been waiting for this headline?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I just found out that my company might shut down for a two-week quarantine period...without pay.  The no-pay thing sucks, but two weeks of day-drinking and laying on the couch watching Judge Judy actually doesn't sound too bad.


I don't think people realize how devastating to a company shutting down for two weeks can be. We aren't talking about a loss of revenue just for those 2 weeks but potentially irreparable and long term damage. If the company goes under, everyone loses their jobs. I myself can take off for a year with no pay and be fine easily. As an individual, it is much less of an issue.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fark notifications now:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is crazy. I need to charge my phone
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Sin_City_Superhero: I just found out that my company might shut down for a two-week quarantine period...without pay.  The no-pay thing sucks, but two weeks of day-drinking and laying on the couch watching Judge Judy actually doesn't sound too bad.

I don't think people realize how devastating to a company shutting down for two weeks can be. We aren't talking about a loss of revenue just for those 2 weeks but potentially irreparable and long term damage. If the company goes under, everyone loses their jobs. I myself can take off for a year with no pay and be fine easily. As an individual, it is much less of an issue.


I work for a rigging shop.  Luckily, we do rigging for construction and mining too, but being in Las Vegas, we do a crap-ton of entertainment rigging.  We're already getting orders canceled because shows and even tours are being shut down.  I hope the company survives this.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thus proving that Whuan Flu is divine punishment for putting Kathleen Kennedy in charge of anything but a mop.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: I'm sure all the hourly workers will be given paid leave.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like they will be paid.

This really sucks. We're on vacation in Florida right now and we're planning on going to Universal tomorrow. Guess that might not be a great idea.
 
Fursecution
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I just found out that my company might shut down for a two-week quarantine period...without pay.  The no-pay thing sucks, but two weeks of day-drinking and laying on the couch watching Judge Judy actually doesn't sound too bad.


Put in for unemployment for those two weeks.  (if your state allows it,  IANAL)
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have opened an Insurance Park.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Sin_City_Superhero: I just found out that my company might shut down for a two-week quarantine period...without pay.  The no-pay thing sucks, but two weeks of day-drinking and laying on the couch watching Judge Judy actually doesn't sound too bad.

Put in for unemployment for those two weeks.  (if your state allows it,  IANAL)


You have to exhaust all of your vacation and PTO pay before unemployment kicks in.  And since I have over two weeks of that accumulated....
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: RussianPotato: Thank god I sold my disney stock.

My wife has been wanting us to get some for a while, so we're probably going to buy some soon, maybe after it drops a bit lower after Disney World closes and the Mulan premiere gets pushed back. It's down to $91 from $153, so it is getting tempting.


Been steadily investing in them since 2008 or so. Been getting a nice RoI. The stock will drop for a while, but will come back in a couple of years. Assuming we're all alive by then.
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More of the heard mentality!  Between government, media, and people not having a flipping clue
that this is another form of THE FLU, they are falling into the trap that the governments local, state,
federal to curtail your movement.  Violations of the 1st amendment for the public to not peacefully
assemble where they want.  As far as businesses like basketball, baseball, Disney are concerned,
it's more of a FINANCIAL LIABILITY.  They are are afraid of being sued (like the cruise line already
has ongoing), if someone gets sick.
@#^%* sheep!

rezinate.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure headlines like this don't help:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
