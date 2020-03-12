 Skip to content
(Twitter) Bob Iger assures Gov. Gavin Newsom that Disney magic extends to stopping the coronavirus from spreading... and nevermind it's closed
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Voluntary quarantine = No quarantine
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sigh
 
Marine1
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's insanely reckless.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marine1: That's insanely reckless.


Even moreso in Disney World which is a lot bigger. But that's not Newsome's jurisdiction
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um... No? The various Disney properties should voluntarily close during this. Continue to pay their staff, of course.

/Just charge an extra dollar for those Baby Yoda toys you selling.
//That ought to more than cover it
///Tres
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
washyourlyrics.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DeSantis today said he does not have the authority to shut down or limit large gathering places or events.
I find that difficult to believe.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aaaaand they've closed. Good

https://variety.com/2020/biz/news/dis​n​ey-theme-park-closed-coronavirus-12035​31795/
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it's the Happiest Place in the WorldTM!!  That's gotta offer some sort of natural protection from virus, right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Um... No? The various Disney properties should voluntarily close during this. Continue to pay their staff, of course.


Disneyland Shanghai and Tokyo Disneysea did.

And now DCA and Disneyland are closed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CNBC just reported it closed. After the end of trading, natch.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any law talking guy here know if it is even legal for an official to exempt a specific corporation, but not others?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TDWCom29: Aaaaand they've closed. Good

https://variety.com/2020/biz/news/disn​ey-theme-park-closed-coronavirus-12035​31795/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Trocadero: CNBC just reported it closed. After the end of trading, natch.


Market didn't need anymore help in plunging.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bootleg: Um... No? The various Disney properties should voluntarily close during this. Continue to pay their staff, of course.

Disneyland Shanghai and Tokyo Disneysea did.

And now DCA and Disneyland are closed.


Oh. I'm glad they're doing the right thing.

/Did they say if they're still paying the staff?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, nobody quarantined on the Jungle Cruise ride?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bootleg: Um... No? The various Disney properties should voluntarily close during this. Continue to pay their staff, of course.

Disneyland Shanghai and Tokyo Disneysea did.

And now DCA and Disneyland are closed.

Oh. I'm glad they're doing the right thing.

/Did they say if they're still paying the staff?


They are.
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: DeSantis today said he does not have the authority to shut down or limit large gathering places or events.
I find that difficult to believe.


The Mouse rules Florida.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nuqneh: no_tan_lines: DeSantis today said he does not have the authority to shut down or limit large gathering places or events.
I find that difficult to believe.

The Mouse rules Florida.


If not the mouse, the France family
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No word on any of the Universal Parks (who also were given an exemption), though I assume that they will now that Disney has. At least in CA
 
rrife
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At some point we'll all have to agree that we'll need to give up some short term gains for long term survival.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whitefangz64: Any law talking guy here know if it is even legal for an official to exempt a specific corporation, but not others?


There's nothing to "exempt."  Other than affecting state government events, Newsom's announcement was just a request, as in "Wow, here's what you idiots all should do" rather than a "Everyone is hereby ordered to...shut...everything...down," which he doesn't really have the power to do.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TDWCom29: Aaaaand they've closed. Good

https://variety.com/2020/biz/news/disn​ey-theme-park-closed-coronavirus-12035​31795/


From what I have been told from employees, I believe that a million Karens just cried out for the manager... and are never shutting up.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sorry folks, park's closed.  Greasy-haired governor out front shoulda told ya."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well this is getting interesting in a hurry.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The duck out front should have told ya.

John Candy
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, Disney is a big evil empire, but...devil's advocate: Closing such a big employer will put more strain on public resources including police, fire, first responders, etc.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I put the kibosh on a spring break family trip to visit Mickey in Anaheim a couple weeks ago. This was not a popular decision in my household at the time but things have changed pretty drastically since then. At this point I will be happy if we make it to the end of the month without any hospitalizations.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Etchy333: Yes, Disney is a big evil empire, but...devil's advocate: Closing such a big employer will put more strain on public resources including police, fire, first responders, etc.


How do you figure? Staying open and letting 85,000 people interact would probably cause more of a strain eventually, no?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TDWCom29: No word on any of the Universal Parks (who also were given an exemption), though I assume that they will now that Disney has. At least in CA


I think everyone was waiting to see what Disney would do.  I checked twice yesterday, and the Disney parks in Florida and California were both still printing money by the end of the day.   I suspect Florida will fold next, after which time every other resort will do the same.

Well, it's here, and there isn't much to do but hide out at home and see if we can kill this wildfire by starving it of fuel.

Traffic in my town is freakishly low right now, I have never seen anything like it.

Welcome to Interesting Times.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bootleg: Um... No? The various Disney properties should voluntarily close during this. Continue to pay their staff, of course.

Disneyland Shanghai and Tokyo Disneysea did.

And now DCA and Disneyland are closed.


Shanghai is supposed to be re-opening. Xi needs to save face, no matter how many he kills doing so.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's A Small World After All Lyrics
Youtube CbIhYhrOJAg
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maryland schools are closed for two weeks.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: DeSantis today said he does not have the authority to shut down or limit large gathering places or events.
I find that difficult to believe.


It's a little unclear. In 1918, the Bill of Rights was not yet considered to be incorporated against the states. States had a lot more leeway to legally restrict public gatherings.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incorpo​r​ation_of_the_Bill_of_Rights#Amendment_​I

It's less clear how that works now, how broadly it can be used, for how long, and how habeus corpus will work.
 
x Mogwai x
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: TDWCom29: No word on any of the Universal Parks (who also were given an exemption), though I assume that they will now that Disney has. At least in CA

I think everyone was waiting to see what Disney would do.  I checked twice yesterday, and the Disney parks in Florida and California were both still printing money by the end of the day.   I suspect Florida will fold next, after which time every other resort will do the same.

Well, it's here, and there isn't much to do but hide out at home and see if we can kill this wildfire by starving it of fuel.

Traffic in my town is freakishly low right now, I have never seen anything like it.

Welcome to Interesting Times.


Agreed. I'm working at our local mall right now and i can count the number of people in sight on one hand.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big Mouse is closing house. shiat just got real.
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sister in law and family just took off from Chicago for Disney. Bummer
 
fngoofy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When do you think WDW (in FL) will do the same?
 
think_balance
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fngoofy: When do you think WDW (in FL) will do the same?


I wager the end of next week if not sooner.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MOUSE OUTSIDE SHOULD'A TOLD YA


Fark, I am disappoint.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: "Sorry folks, park's closed.  Greasy-haired governor out front shoulda told ya."


DAMN. I botched it anyway.

But +1 Internets for you getting it in there.
 
links136
‘’ 2 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Bootleg: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bootleg: Um... No? The various Disney properties should voluntarily close during this. Continue to pay their staff, of course.

Disneyland Shanghai and Tokyo Disneysea did.

And now DCA and Disneyland are closed.

Oh. I'm glad they're doing the right thing.

/Did they say if they're still paying the staff?

They are.


In that case, would Disneyland employees alone break that rule?

Im actually looking for context here but I'm too stupid to RTFA, so it doesn't make sense to ask for this then close down.

Unless the backlash was that bad.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TDWCom29: No word on any of the Universal Parks (who also were given an exemption), though I assume that they will now that Disney has. At least in CA


Cedar Fair (Knotts Berry Farm and Great America) and Six Flags (Magic Mountain and Discovery Kingdom) also have parks in CA.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My daughter works at Disneyland Paris (which is still open, for now) so I'm really getting kick...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: TDWCom29: No word on any of the Universal Parks (who also were given an exemption), though I assume that they will now that Disney has. At least in CA

Cedar Fair (Knotts Berry Farm and Great America) and Six Flags (Magic Mountain and Discovery Kingdom) also have parks in CA.


Merlin (Legoland) and SeaWorld, too.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm proud of my Governor for doing this.  Hopefully, it will help us get out ahead.  Lack of testing and no mitigation plan (or any plan) from the federal government is disconcerting.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like Asians go to Disney Land or anything.
 
