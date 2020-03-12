 Skip to content
(NCAA) Everyone else officially eliminated from the NCAA tournament. Duke sucks
96
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Duke revokes its earlier withdrawal, wins championship by default?
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least all those brackets going up in flames will kill germs.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not even a Participation Trophy.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they won't pull an AAF and have players stranded, trying to find a way home on their own dime...
 
jw1987
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, who had Coronavirus taking it all in their brackets this year?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well FARK.
//First time in several years my team was going to go.
//Maybe make it past the 1st round.
//At least this year March Madness wont cost businesses eighty quadrillion dollars this year.
 
TunaTacoTaster
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But how will men now know what day to schedule their vasectomies for?
SnipSnip Time
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess what?

Everybody who didn't fill out a bracket ties for first!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But will they still receive their payments from boosters?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was funny watching "bracket challenge" ads during the commercial breaks today...
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the bookies wept.
 
Twintop
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just think of the economic losses that will be avoided with no March Madness this year! Huzzah!
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, that "Coronavirus 2020" banner raising ceremony is going to be excruciating to watch in the fall.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Twintop: Just think of the economic losses that will be avoided with no March Madness this year! Huzzah!


But will those productivity gains be offset by lost revenue at sports bars?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Figures. My Alma mater almost makes a number 1 seed, and now.... No soup for you.

/ go Flyers
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UVA players psyched that they now have no chance of losing to a 16-seed.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess that means a shiatload of Young Sheldon reruns.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Guess what?

Everybody who didn't fill out a bracket ties for first!


I'll be sure to mention that to Warren Buffett. Hopefully he'll go for it.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jw1987: Ok, who had Coronavirus taking it all in their brackets this year?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now what are folks going to watch if they're quaratined?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First time in years that my bracket won't implode in the first round!
 
semiotix
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're still playing the NIT, though, right?

...right?!
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.


PGA is still on but with no galleries.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.


I'm watching soccer right now, in an empty stadium (although it is loud). The Greek team's owner tested positive for Coronavirus, but they're playing on Univision Deportes right now.
 
TheChaosPath
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Trocadero: Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.

I'm watching soccer right now, in an empty stadium (although it is loud). The Greek team's owner tested positive for Coronavirus, but they're playing on Univision Deportes right now.


I'm watching the March sumo tournament, and it's very odd (but interesting) to see it take place in an empty, quiet arena
 
morg
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: First time in years that my bracket won't implode in the first round!


We can still gamble but it will be more like one of the those superbowl boards. Along the top you'll have a column for everyone in your office. On the side you'll have rows for each of the next 12 weeks. Each square represents when that person gets coronavirus.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Bowling Alone"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Now what are folks going to watch if they're quaratined?


Wii Tennis. First prize is a roll of Charmin. Second place is a set of steak knives.
 
blakeosage
‘’ 2 hours ago  

haknudsen: Well FARK.
//First time in several years my team was going to go.
//Maybe make it past the 1st round.
//At least this year March Madness wont cost businesses eighty quadrillion dollars this year.


Nah, the stock market has that covered for them this year.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheChaosPath: Trocadero: Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.

I'm watching soccer right now, in an empty stadium (although it is loud). The Greek team's owner tested positive for Coronavirus, but they're playing on Univision Deportes right now.

I'm watching the March sumo tournament, and it's very odd (but interesting) to see it take place in an empty, quiet arena


So if a yokozuna is upset, do they have to go up and throw the cushions themselves?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.

PGA is still on but with no galleries.


Cricket. Aussie Rules Football. I think that's about it.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Pornhub was a publicly traded company, I would have already murdered all of you for one share. Yes, you as well. Your puppies, too.
 
that bosnian sniper
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Now what are folks going to watch if they're quaratined?


Porn, duh.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jw1987: Ok, who had Coronavirus taking it all in their brackets this year?


Technically my bracket is perfect, now where do I collect my $1 million?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No big loss.
 
jw1987
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.


Could've sworn the F1 race this weekend is now postponed.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ao hockey, basketball, and college basketball are now all officially kaput for the season (or at least indefinitely delayed).  Thats going to hit a lot of wallets *hard*.

Yet the Tokyo Olympics are still happily rolling towards deployment.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.

PGA is still on but with no galleries.


Golf and tennis are probably better without audiences.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*2020 Season
 
Kurohone
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jw1987: Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.

Could've sworn the F1 race this weekend is now postponed.


Haven't seen that... but NASCAR is postponing Miama, WEC cancelled Sebring, and IMSA is putting the Sebring 12 Hours off until November.

I seriously doubt the St. Pete Indy event will survive, and Bahrain is already saying no spectators in F1.  After that they go to Vietnam... so yeah, no, not gonna happen.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Igor Jakovsky: Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.

PGA is still on but with no galleries.

Cricket. Aussie Rules Football. I think that's about it.


Cricket hasn't been cancelled yet only because most countries are between seasons, so there's nothing to cancel at the moment.  Since the UK is considering cancelling all sports, and Australia and NZ are leaning that way, I'd doubt any other Test countries would keep going at this point.

The next really big tournament is going to be the Indian Premier League in May, and I guess it remains to be seen how long the infection affects India.  My guess is it will be either cancelled or (more likely) all the games will be played behind closed doors in Sharjah with no foreign players.
 
links136
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a picture of a bet this year where I bet on 17 college ball games and won 16.

Duke lost to Wake Forest in overtime.  10-13 Wake Forest when all u needed was an outright win at 1.13 odds.

I then found out exactly why DUKE SUCKS.  Cost me a $40 jackpot ticket.

Then again I best on the Hawks who had no center, and the Bucks who had no Giannis.  It's why I only gamble at most $3-5.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know it's a little self centered of me, but I wonder if our pep band had made it into the Garden before they cancelled the Big East Tournament. I know that we usually were around if not inside by that point when I was in it.

I do wonder how all of this will affect eligibility....
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jw1987: Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.

Could've sworn the F1 race this weekend is now postponed.


Correct, the Australian GP was just cancelled as of this morning.
 
czei
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nick Nostril: Figures. My Alma mater almost makes a number 1 seed, and now.... No soup for you.

/ go Flyers


Same here.  The one freaking year I actually care about the tournament and the darn thing is canceled.  I'll be long dead and buried the next time Dayton makes it to the tournament as a #1 seed.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Guess what?

Everybody who didn't fill out a bracket ties for first!


I didn't, so I have a perfect bracket.  Where's my billion damn dollars, Mr. Buffett?
 
links136
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This text is now purple: Igor Jakovsky: Daedalus27: So right now it appears the only major sport still trying to function is motor sports with the Indycar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (minus Williams who has a crew member with the virus) events still on at this time.

PGA is still on but with no galleries.

Golf and tennis are probably better without audiences.


Why are people spending the qurentine listening to women's tennis locked in their rooms?
 
