J.F. Sebastian's home can now be your office. Miniature replicants, Roy Batty sold separately
    Blade Runner, Bradbury Building  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also seen on the cinematic masterpiece Avenging Angel
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your dreams were your ticket out.


/yes, I know
//welcome back
///three for the coronavirus
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Runaway Train was great.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does the J. F. stand for?

Just Fu€ked?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the version with J.S. Isadore, Eldon Rosen, and Roy Baty.

I'm waiting for a Netflix/Prime series in which we see Mercer climbing the hill, having rocks thrown at him.

I'm also hoping that some day there will be an I Am Legend that actually ends with Neville realizing he's a legend, and the story being true to exactly WHY he's a legend.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. I finally watched 2049 last night. Wasn't terrible.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home again, home again, jiggity jig.
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Weird. I finally watched 2049 last night. Wasn't terrible.


Netflix?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stone Meadow: Petey4335: Weird. I finally watched 2049 last night. Wasn't terrible.

Netflix?


IMDB.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Stone Meadow: Petey4335: Weird. I finally watched 2049 last night. Wasn't terrible.

Netflix?

IMDB.


Thx!
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take it if it comes with a personal Rachael. Pris is an acceptable alternative.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be a fun place to cosplay as Holden, offering phony-baloney VK tests.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$240 per month?!  Fark it, I'm moving in.
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: $240 per month?!  Fark it, I'm moving in.


^^^THIS^^^
 
jdbob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I hear the roof leaks.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: I'm waiting for the version with J.S. Isadore, Eldon Rosen, and Roy Baty.

I'm waiting for a Netflix/Prime series in which we see Mercer climbing the hill, having rocks thrown at him.

I'm also hoping that some day there will be an I Am Legend that actually ends with Neville realizing he's a legend, and the story being true to exactly WHY he's a legend.


Eh, I'm ok with the Mercerism stuff being left out. Honestly I felt Blade Runner was genuinely a better story than Electric Sheep, in large part because they pared down some of that stuff.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: $240 per month?!  Fark it, I'm moving in.


I'm guessing that's for the equivalent of one of the private phone booths.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jdbob: But I hear the roof leaks.


Like tears in rain?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jdbob: But I hear the roof leaks.


The Blimpverts get annoying when you've heard the offworld colonies ad for the 500th time.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That would be a fun place to cosplay as Holden, offering phony-baloney VK tests.


You mean the Scientology test?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: NephilimNexus: $240 per month?!  Fark it, I'm moving in.

I'm guessing that's for the equivalent of one of the private phone booths.


Not even that I bet. More like a seat at one of the open plan tables for co-working.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it comes with the added bonus of having Methuselah disease, I'm in!
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd like

lobotomy survivor: I'll take it if it comes with a personal Rachael. Pris is an acceptable alternative.


Nah. I'd rather have the standard pleasure model
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The headquarters for the Virtual World used to be in the building. When I worked at the Pasadena location many years ago I got to visit a few times.
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kinda looks like a fancy mall.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Went by there last Summer.  Absolutely beautiful.  I feel like that price is wrong.  Really?  Must be the price for a broom closet, or just a mailbox, or possibly a small stool on a single floor tile.  I don't think you can park in LA for for a month for that little.

Fark user imageView Full Size
50mm lens on 6x6
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I'm waiting for the version with J.S. Isadore, Eldon Rosen, and Roy Baty.

I'm waiting for a Netflix/Prime series in which we see Mercer climbing the hill, having rocks thrown at him.

I'm also hoping that some day there will be an I Am Legend that actually ends with Neville realizing he's a legend, and the story being true to exactly WHY he's a legend.


Tears In The Rain (A Blade Runner Short Film)
Youtube xfLVwXkLwhE

I'm still waiting....
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You get that thing I sent you?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That would be a fun place to cosplay as Holden, offering phony-baloney VK tests.


Why not offer the real thing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now, where would we find... this JF Sebastian?
 
