 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Needs cheese and pepperoni on top   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

817 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 9:28 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this terrifying tv show from my childhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Reminds me of this terrifying tv show from my childhood.

[Fark user image 480x360]


What the hell is that thing?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Russ1642: Reminds me of this terrifying tv show from my childhood.

[Fark user image 480x360]

What the hell is that thing?


It took me a while to find it because all I remembered was the stupid black round creepy costume. I guess it's supposed to be a record. It's from a show called Size Small.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's Peperony and chease, subby
 
Birnone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That guy should attach a blue tooth speaker to it and play Don't Stand So Close To Me on an endless loop.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: kdawg7736: Russ1642: Reminds me of this terrifying tv show from my childhood.

[Fark user image 480x360]

What the hell is that thing?

It took me a while to find it because all I remembered was the stupid black round creepy costume. I guess it's supposed to be a record. It's from a show called Size Small.


farking hell. I spent years in therapy trying to forget that farking show. That record monster is going to eat my brain.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Birnone: That guy should attach a blue tooth speaker to it and play Don't Stand So Close To Me on an endless loop.


Or 'scuse me, pardon me, 'scuse me, pardon me.  In Italian of course.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Actually I want one of those, but with an electrified wire around the edge.
Not just because pf a pandemic but because people in general don't seem to understand the concept of personal space.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Shouldn't the US have an asterisk next to it since we're really not testing very much? Kinda like saying you weigh as much as you did in high school because you haven't stepped on a scale in twenties years and you choose to be ignorant.
 
Birnone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

morg: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x592]

Shouldn't the US have an asterisk next to it since we're really not testing very much? Kinda like saying you weigh as much as you did in high school because you haven't stepped on a scale in twenties years and you choose to be ignorant.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't blame him and it probably helps keep the virus away too.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In Texas, some guys use a wide-brimmed hat, cowboy boots, and spurs to keep open their personal space.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.