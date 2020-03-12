 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   He was found guilty of 'official misconduct,' but the real crime is looking like he does, and wearing a bow tie anyway   (inquirer.com) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass, Judge, Left-wing politics, Political spectrum, Right-wing politics, body-cam video of another officer, Colby Gallagher, French Revolution, Prosecutor  
•       •       •

1490 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 8:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CNichols
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.


What do you have against penguins that you would slander them like that?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.


I came here to make an insulting comment referencing his resemblance to a humanoid thumb with a bow tie on it, for some reason, but you had to go and make the best possible one.

Dick.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently his attorney wanted to present him as a fun loving socially awkward ball of lard, instead of the powerful uniformed jackbooted stormtrooper he plays on the street.

CALM DOWN, STOP RESISTING!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.

What do you have against penguins that you would slander them like that?


As aquatic birds go, penguins are rather nice.

Ducks, geese... don't feel bad about eating them; they are very unpleasant creatures.

I've never had swan, but I'd love to try it. They're raging assholes too.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: bobobolinskii: CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.

What do you have against penguins that you would slander them like that?

As aquatic birds go, penguins are rather nice.

Ducks, geese... don't feel bad about eating them; they are very unpleasant creatures.

I've never had swan, but I'd love to try it. They're raging assholes too.


Hmmmm...if being a raging asshole makes a species tastier...maybe it's time to switch to longpig.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: aagrajag: bobobolinskii: CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.

What do you have against penguins that you would slander them like that?

As aquatic birds go, penguins are rather nice.

Ducks, geese... don't feel bad about eating them; they are very unpleasant creatures.

I've never had swan, but I'd love to try it. They're raging assholes too.

Hmmmm...if being a raging asshole makes a species tastier...maybe it's time to switch to longpig.


I'd try that too, but people are all "ghoul" this and "defiling a corpse" that.

You know how it is.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: RoyFokker'sGhost: aagrajag: bobobolinskii: CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.

What do you have against penguins that you would slander them like that?

As aquatic birds go, penguins are rather nice.

Ducks, geese... don't feel bad about eating them; they are very unpleasant creatures.

I've never had swan, but I'd love to try it. They're raging assholes too.

Hmmmm...if being a raging asshole makes a species tastier...maybe it's time to switch to longpig.

I'd try that too, but people are all "ghoul" this and "defiling a corpse" that.

You know how it is.


Only......only if you're caught.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: aagrajag: RoyFokker'sGhost: aagrajag: bobobolinskii: CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.

What do you have against penguins that you would slander them like that?

As aquatic birds go, penguins are rather nice.

Ducks, geese... don't feel bad about eating them; they are very unpleasant creatures.

I've never had swan, but I'd love to try it. They're raging assholes too.

Hmmmm...if being a raging asshole makes a species tastier...maybe it's time to switch to longpig.

I'd try that too, but people are all "ghoul" this and "defiling a corpse" that.

You know how it is.

Only......only if you're caught.


*wink*
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look another cop that cannot figure out how to subdue a child without striking her or using excessive force.

How did I manage to keep the piece at one of the busiest bars in Key West for almost 10 years without punching or striking a single customer? I must be like Superman or something.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This incident took place at a home for emotionally disturbed teenagers? How the heck do you get every single teenager in the world into a single hom?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Oh look another cop that cannot figure out how to subdue a child without striking her or using excessive force.

How did I manage to keep the piece at one of the busiest bars in Key West for almost 10 years without punching or striking a single customer? I must be like Superman or something.


I think your problem is that you fail to be a dickless, cowardly, state-sanctioned bully.

I'd advise you to work on that, but I think you're better the way you are.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bow-tie really plays well with his receding chin.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: This incident took place at a home for emotionally disturbed teenagers? How the heck do you get every single teenager in the world into a single hom?


There are... degrees.

I lived in group homes for a bit more than a year, and I met some interesting people. One boy had to be transferred away because he had literally farked the dog. Another, because he had raped the six-year-old son of one of the staff.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Oh look another cop that cannot figure out how to subdue a child without striking her or using excessive force.

How did I manage to keep the piece at one of the busiest bars in Key West for almost 10 years without punching or striking a single customer? I must be like Superman or something.


But did you keep the piece with a peace?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHOA there, Stud Muffin, leave some ladies for the rest of us. One imagines they simply drop eggs the moment you walk into a room, sporting that bow tie and those devilish good looks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I definitely have the Alfred Hitchcock Presentstheme stuck in my head now.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: WHOA there, Stud Muffin, leave some ladies for the rest of us. One imagines they simply drop eggs the moment you walk into a room, sporting that bow tie and those devilish good looks.

[Fark user image image 850x565]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I definitely have the Alfred Hitchcock Presentstheme stuck in my head now.


Now we all do, asshole.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Oh look another cop that cannot figure out how to subdue a child without striking her or using excessive force.

How did I manage to keep the piece at one of the busiest bars in Key West for almost 10 years without punching or striking a single customer? I must be like Superman or something.


i'd hazard a guess that one of the busiest bars in Key West would have a few hulking bouncers around while you were mixing beers.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 60 minutes ago  

CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.


All I see is Bob from Tekken 7
 
holdmybones
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I definitely have the Alfred Hitchcock Presentstheme stuck in my head now.


I kept trying to place who I thought he looked like and then I saw your comment.

Thank you. Spot farking on.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Winner of the Charles Laughton lookalike contest goes to......
 
wood0366
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aagrajag: CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.

I came here to make an insulting comment referencing his resemblance to a humanoid thumb with a bow tie on it, for some reason, but you had to go and make the best possible one.

Dick.


I may not make the rules but if your bow-tie sticks out further than your receding chin, you shouldn't wear a bow-tie.
 
lurkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wood0366: aagrajag: CNichols: Dude looks like the Penguin's simpleton cousin.

I came here to make an insulting comment referencing his resemblance to a humanoid thumb with a bow tie on it, for some reason, but you had to go and make the best possible one.

Dick.

I may not make the rules but if your bow-tie sticks out further than your receding chin, you shouldn't wear a bow-tie.


Having re-checked the photo, I think you should make more rules.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: WHOA there, Stud Muffin, leave some ladies for the rest of us. One imagines they simply drop eggs the moment you walk into a room, sporting that bow tie and those devilish good looks.

[Fark user image image 850x565]


Ladies and gentlemen of the jury I ask you, does this look like a man who would slap and hit a handcuffed 13 year old girl?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: unchellmatt: WHOA there, Stud Muffin, leave some ladies for the rest of us. One imagines they simply drop eggs the moment you walk into a room, sporting that bow tie and those devilish good looks.

[Fark user image image 850x565]

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury I ask you, does this look like a man who would slap and hit a handcuffed 13 year old girl?


Yes. In a windowless white van with "Free Candy" on the side
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Oh look another cop that cannot figure out how to subdue a child without striking her or using excessive force.

How did I manage to keep the piece at one of the busiest bars in Key West for almost 10 years without punching or striking a single customer? I must be like Superman or something.


I guess then your profile pic is purely metaphorical
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.