Three teenagers completely fooled when a opossum plays a totally-unprecedented trick on them.
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't tell me, it played Atticus Finch?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They thought it was a stray cat and put up posters?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska's leading STEM students right there
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It fixed the cable?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, just ignoring the kind of incredibly nasty bite one of those little bastards can give you, I'm assuming they've never heard of the lovely diseases they carry, like rabies, distemper, etc...
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call the big one Bitey....
 
Kooj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid tag must have low tolerance seeing how lightweight this "article" is.

It's arguable this is "news"worthy enough to print in a student-run junior high newspaper. Even in Nebraska.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, just ignoring the kind of incredibly nasty bite one of those little bastards can give you, I'm assuming they've never heard of the lovely diseases they carry, like rabies, distemper, etc...


Rabies in opossums is extremely rare, because they have such low body temperature.  They're also non-aggressive and very beneficial pest-killers.  But yeah, they don't look like it.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: GrogSmash: Ok, just ignoring the kind of incredibly nasty bite one of those little bastards can give you, I'm assuming they've never heard of the lovely diseases they carry, like rabies, distemper, etc...

Rabies in opossums is extremely rare, because they have such low body temperature.  They're also non-aggressive and very beneficial pest-killers.  But yeah, they don't look like it.


In my experience, every animal will bite in the right conditions.

I had my cat, which was a 20lb lardball and was generally afraid of even bugs, shred my hand and damn near put me in the hospital for blood poisoning.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: foo monkey: GrogSmash: Ok, just ignoring the kind of incredibly nasty bite one of those little bastards can give you, I'm assuming they've never heard of the lovely diseases they carry, like rabies, distemper, etc...

Rabies in opossums is extremely rare, because they have such low body temperature.  They're also non-aggressive and very beneficial pest-killers.  But yeah, they don't look like it.

In my experience, every animal will bite in the right conditions.

I had my cat, which was a 20lb lardball and was generally afraid of even bugs, shred my hand and damn near put me in the hospital for blood poisoning.


What caused that?
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a possum take a ping-pong size ball bite out of a cat once.Daschunds in packs scare the hell outta me.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irony tag was almost breaking under the weight...now it's stupid tag...you gotta problem with Fark's tags, son? Well, I like Fark's tags. They're an infrastructure of Fark's content management that said, Drupal? F* Off, We got this. Fark's tags don't break, boy. They don't even bend. Maybe you were raised on FaceBook's algorithms of extracted data WSIWYG, and maybe that's where you'll die, but not around here.
 
Nintenfreak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, just ignoring the kind of incredibly nasty bite one of those little bastards can give you, I'm assuming they've never heard of the lovely diseases they carry, like rabies, distemper, etc...


Possums can't have rabies.  Rabies requires a placental mammal to infect and spread.  As a marsupial, possums don't get hot enough to incubate rabies.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possums play dead.
O'possums are probably just drunk
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkLancelot: GrogSmash: foo monkey: GrogSmash: Ok, just ignoring the kind of incredibly nasty bite one of those little bastards can give you, I'm assuming they've never heard of the lovely diseases they carry, like rabies, distemper, etc...

Rabies in opossums is extremely rare, because they have such low body temperature.  They're also non-aggressive and very beneficial pest-killers.  But yeah, they don't look like it.

In my experience, every animal will bite in the right conditions.

I had my cat, which was a 20lb lardball and was generally afraid of even bugs, shred my hand and damn near put me in the hospital for blood poisoning.

What caused that?


We call our Maine coon mix 'Puppycat' kids love him and adults are scared.He's a big old boy.21 lbs or so
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: GrogSmash: Ok, just ignoring the kind of incredibly nasty bite one of those little bastards can give you, I'm assuming they've never heard of the lovely diseases they carry, like rabies, distemper, etc...

Possums can't have rabies.  Rabies requires a placental mammal to infect and spread.  As a marsupial, possums don't get hot enough to incubate rabies.


Wouldn't that make them cold-blooded killers?
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Irony tag was almost breaking under the weight...now it's stupid tag...you gotta problem with Fark's tags, son? Well, I like Fark's tags. They're an infrastructure of Fark's content management that said, Drupal? F* Off, We got this. Fark's tags don't break, boy. They don't even bend. Maybe you were raised on FaceBook's algorithms of extracted data WSIWYG, and maybe that's where you'll die, but not around here.


principal caughtsayof?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The three boys - ages 14, 16, and 17 - were attempting to kill a opossum near Peter Pan Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday "because it was gross," Officer Erin Spilker said.


Unlike 14, 16, and 17 year old boys.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And these idiots are not being named and shamed because....,?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Read the article.

Remind me why we are worried about a virus wiping all human life from the planet?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirMadness: And these idiots are not being named and shamed because....,?


Your Puritanical sadism? Ignorance of nueronal plasticity, development, and correctional therapy technique in place of a public crier and stocks?

But epynomous poster, checks out, or is in bad faith steering a thread to serve the misgivings of curation.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: GrogSmash: Ok, just ignoring the kind of incredibly nasty bite one of those little bastards can give you, I'm assuming they've never heard of the lovely diseases they carry, like rabies, distemper, etc...

Possums can't have rabies.  Rabies requires a placental mammal to infect and spread.  As a marsupial, possums don't get hot enough to incubate rabies.


The Virginia opossum is resistant but not immune to rabies.[36]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rabies#​T​ransmission
 
SirMadness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buravirgil: SirMadness: And these idiots are not being named and shamed because....,?

Your Puritanical sadism? Ignorance of nueronal plasticity, development, and correctional therapy technique in place of a public crier and stocks?

But epynomous poster, checks out, or is in bad faith steering a thread to serve the misgivings of curation.


I was more leaning towards the notion that hysterical overreaction and overprotection towards anybody under 21 was a decidedly Anglospheric trait, which is particularly manifest in the media of our day, but is only applicable to Caucasian descended males.

But what do I know?
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: The three boys - ages 14, 16, and 17 - were attempting to kill a opossum near Peter Pan Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday "because it was gross," Officer Erin Spilker said.


Unlike 14, 16, and 17 year old boys.


I always worry about kids who want to hurt animals.
I feel like they should go on a list somewhere, and be watched.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Possums in Australia look so much nicer than the ones in the states
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ocelot: We had a possum take a ping-pong size ball bite out of a cat once. Daschunds in packs scare the hell outta me.


Don't ask me why, but that just tickled me. So... favorited:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: wellreadneck: The three boys - ages 14, 16, and 17 - were attempting to kill a opossum near Peter Pan Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday "because it was gross," Officer Erin Spilker said.


Unlike 14, 16, and 17 year old boys.

I always worry about kids who want to hurt animals.
I feel like they should go on a list somewhere, and be watched.


Among my people killing Bambi's dad is a rite of passage.

/They are progressing a bit, though.
/I've seen a few celebrating their daughters taking their first deer.
 
