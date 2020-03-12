 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   - . .-.. . --. .-. .- .--. .... . -. -.. . -.. ... - --- .--. (Florida makes it legal to delay delivery of telegraph messages)   (news4jax.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh no!  Oh...  no!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
heh.

Republicans and Democrats joking with each other.  That's refreshing.

In other news:  jesus I actually REMEMBER telegraphs! O.o Though, I lived in the f*ckin sticks.  This was back when we had party lines on the phone, and you only had to dial 2 in front of your 4-digit number if you were in the same exchange.

I also remember those construction caution lights...they reminded me of those spherical "bombs" that you'd see in 60s Batman, Spy vs Spy, etc.  It was actually a big ball filled with kerosene and a wick on top.

Damn.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have never been more enraged... in the last two minutes.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was the early version of throttling and the telegraph companies were essentially the ISP's of the day. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Laugh all you want. They're coming for your pagers next.
 
King Something
‘’ 2 hours ago  
.--. . -. .. ...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DITTY....WHERE ARE YOUUUUUUU
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I filled out a form the other day and it had a spot to put in your fax number. I put in "seriously?".
 
GodComplex
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Russ1642: I filled out a form the other day and it had a spot to put in your fax number. I put in "seriously?".


If you deal with the government, you have a fax. I have a virtual fax for my business. I get faxes as emails.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Russ1642: I filled out a form the other day and it had a spot to put in your fax number. I put in "seriously?".


Those things are still being used.  At my office they certainly are.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xanadian: heh.

Republicans and Democrats joking with each other.  That's refreshing.

In other news:  jesus I actually REMEMBER telegraphs! O.o Though, I lived in the f*ckin sticks.  This was back when we had party lines on the phone, and you only had to dial 2 in front of your 4-digit number if you were in the same exchange.

I also remember those construction caution lights...they reminded me of those spherical "bombs" that you'd see in 60s Batman, Spy vs Spy, etc.  It was actually a big ball filled with kerosene and a wick on top.

Damn.


I remember those. Dad had a few of them in his garage.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
-.-. .- -.  - .... .. ...  .--. .- ... ...  - .... .  ..-. .- .-. -.-  ..-. .. .-.. - . .-.   ..-. ..- -.-. -.-  - .-. ..- -- .--.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phishrace: It was the early version of throttling and the telegraph companies were essentially the ISP's of the day. The more things change, the more they stay the same.


Yeah but now they aren't accountable. Winning! Noooooooo.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AbuHashish: Laugh all you want. They're coming for your pagers next.


Yeah, who needs medical pros? We can wait. Until they get the voicemail.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTP 2: DITTY....WHERE ARE YOUUUUUUU


No shiat. Pissed me off the other day when someone dug into him. Was not cool.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fat boy: -.-. .- -.  - .... .. ...  .--. .- ... ...  - .... .  ..-. .- .-. -.-  ..-. .. .-.. - . .-.   ..-. ..- -.-. -.-  - .-. ..- -- .--.


Did you really have to go there. Just one thread without that name, please!
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

StoPPeRmobile: AbuHashish: Laugh all you want. They're coming for your pagers next.

Yeah, who needs medical pros? We can wait. Until they get the voicemail.


I thought about that when I posted but such a critical need requires a critical update. You could probably create if not source a better localized substitute. Make it a loud as hell amber alert.
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GodComplex: Russ1642: I filled out a form the other day and it had a spot to put in your fax number. I put in "seriously?".

If you deal with the government, you have a fax. I have a virtual fax for my business. I get faxes as emails.


Faxes are still the tertiary backup for trade clearing, as well.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, oh, I foresee a cohort of 17- going on 18-year old telegram delivery boys out of work and looking for someone to blame. Florida doesn't have a concentration [ahem, a large number] of Jews, does it?
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
