(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Live Nation loses $1.8 billion in one day over coronavirus cancellations, or roughly the individual service fees for about 25 Pearl Jam tickets   (syracuse.com) divider line
47
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No sadness here
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. The world would be better off if all of these companies went bankrupt.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm heartbroken & crushed.

/those f**kers can eat shiat
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Tool concert in Eugene for today was cancelled at the last minute. 200 stagehands showed up, some from as far away as Seattle. All gigs here are cancelled until April 8th.
This is the tip of the iceberg.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 3 hours ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 3 hours ago  
imokaywiththat.jpg
 
farkstarr
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have tickets to Tool April 24 - we'll see if it happens (all my Pearl Jam shows were already postponed).
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the world's tiniest violin on tour?
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sad for the fans. The ticket sellers, not so much.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wasn't coming into to this day with hopes of good news...

But, FARK YES!!!

Fark you, Live Nation. hope you chock on the cherry pit.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish English worked like German, so we could legitimately construct the word micropiconanoviolin.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They didn't lose money, they just didn't make what they were expecting. Can't lose what you don't have yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Its almost like that Pearl Jam crusade emboldened them. It really sucks getting stuck for $120 of service fees on top of an $80 event ticket.
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dear subby...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nothingyet
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How's that huge "convenience fee" working for you corporate asshats now?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
did they ever apologize for Vitalogy?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sucks for the fans and the bands and their crew.  Sucks a lot.

Same thing for SXSW.  Lotsa artists, some getting their first feature showings, getting absolutely screwed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theflatline: did they ever apologize for Vitalogy?


fark you, half of that album is damn good.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bazzlex001: Good. The world would be better off if all of these companies went bankrupt.


And buried in a unmarked mass grave.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've never heard of live nation so I looked them up thinking "heh they can't be as evil as Ticketmaster". Keep in mind I haven't used Ticketmaster since the 90s....

Fark user imageView Full Size


-_-
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So some good will come out of this after all? I guess stranger things have happened...

/still pissed that a parade I was traveling for this weekend was cancelled
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Trocadero: theflatline: did they ever apologize for Vitalogy?

fark you, half of that album is damn good.


I feel the same way about Pearl Jam "Ten".  The first side of that cassette was all really great songs.  I don't even remember what's on the B side.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Peter Weyland: Trocadero: theflatline: did they ever apologize for Vitalogy?

fark you, half of that album is damn good.

I feel the same way about Pearl Jam "Ten".  The first side of that cassette was all really great songs.  I don't even remember what's on the B side.


Deep is one of my favorite Pearl Jam songs. No, it's not their best, but it's one of my favorites.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back to busking and selling cds from your trunk!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Peter Weyland: Sucks for the fans and the bands and their crew.  Sucks a lot.

Same thing for SXSW.  Lotsa artists, some getting their first feature showings, getting absolutely screwed.


And Doug Loves Movies.  All Fantasy Everything was planning a spring tour. Oops.
Doug Stanhope is still doing the UK, but since he and his fans are alcohol-based, they should be fine.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baltimoreblonde: So some good will come out of this after all? I guess stranger things have happened...

/still pissed that a parade I was traveling for this weekend was cancelled


Err, you do realize just how badly they are going to goige the ever living fark out of everyone once those concerts are rescheduled right?  They have to make their money back somehow.

/50% rescheduling fee
//100% covid-19 screening fee
///25% post cleanup fee
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I"m struggling to find a loser in this news.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Trocadero: Peter Weyland: Trocadero: theflatline: did they ever apologize for Vitalogy?

fark you, half of that album is damn good.

I feel the same way about Pearl Jam "Ten".  The first side of that cassette was all really great songs.  I don't even remember what's on the B side.

Deep is one of my favorite Pearl Jam songs. No, it's not their best, but it's one of my favorites.


I know it was a single and all, but I personally feel like "Black" was the best song they ever wrote.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrogSmash: baltimoreblonde: So some good will come out of this after all? I guess stranger things have happened...

/still pissed that a parade I was traveling for this weekend was cancelled

Err, you do realize just how badly they are going to goige the ever living fark out of everyone once those concerts are rescheduled right?  They have to make their money back somehow.

/50% rescheduling fee
//100% covid-19 screening fee
///25% post cleanup fee


Hopefully these scammy agencies will be gone by then. I've missed a lot of concerts because I refuse to deal with them.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not having such a good day either. On the other hand, I'm lucky to have some spare change that I can throw back into the market when this dumpster fire flames out. On the other other hand, many people all over the world have much worse problems than me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friend is a manager at a theater box office. They've canceled every show from not til April 1st. Today has not been fun for him.
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
F*ck Live Nation/Ticketmaster.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThieveryCorp: They didn't lose money, they just didn't make what they were expecting. Can't lose what you don't have yet.


You mean you can't spend what you ain't got.  You can't lose what you never had?

Had some.money in the bank got busted people ain't that so sad
Had a sweet little home
Got drunk burned it down people ain't that sad. Can't lose what you never had.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Peter Weyland: Trocadero: Peter Weyland: Trocadero: theflatline: did they ever apologize for Vitalogy?

fark you, half of that album is damn good.

I feel the same way about Pearl Jam "Ten".  The first side of that cassette was all really great songs.  I don't even remember what's on the B side.

Deep is one of my favorite Pearl Jam songs. No, it's not their best, but it's one of my favorites.

I know it was a single and all, but I personally feel like "Black" was the best song they ever wrote.


Once upon a time, yeah maybe.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 2 hours ago  

detonator: The Tool concert in Eugene for today was cancelled at the last minute. 200 stagehands showed up, some from as far away as Seattle. All gigs here are cancelled until April 8th.
This is the tip of the iceberg.


I have tickets to see them April 16th in Miami, ugh
 
FarkQued
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about live stream your concert?

Worked in the 90s (unplugged)...

Worked in the 50-70s (various TV shows)...
 
Shryke
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: I'm sad for the fans. The ticket sellers, not so much.


This actually impacts the bands most of all.

Won't you think of all the poor bands, you cold hearted, giant-red-assed baboon?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Add them to the likes of Wells Fargo and Aetna executives against the wall. Nobody will shed a tear.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baltimoreblonde: So some good will come out of this after all? I guess stranger things have happened...

/still pissed that a parade I was traveling for this weekend was cancelled


The New Orleans St. Pats parades have been cancelled (one of them is huge and I see it every year).

Now I wonder if JazzFest is next. It's a far larger crowd than even larger MG parades, and those crowds keep showing up for two consecurive. weekends. It's a slightly smaller Woodstock, but replicated for two weeks.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

detonator: The Tool concert in Eugene for today was cancelled at the last minute. 200 stagehands showed up, some from as far away as Seattle. All gigs here are cancelled until April 8th.
This is the tip of the iceberg.


Ohio cancelled all gatherings of >50 people and all schools are closed for 3 weeks, so yeah.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunken Rampage: No sadness here


I love music, I love playing music, I love my friends who tour Europe playing music (who should get tested).

I can't wait to see these farkers go bankrupt.

Hopefully this kills all the executives.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: They didn't lose money, they just didn't make what they were expecting. Can't lose what you don't have yet.


Unless you borrow money first expecting that revenue to pay it off....so when you don't get they revenue....
 
links136
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Shryke: Madison_Smiled: I'm sad for the fans. The ticket sellers, not so much.

This actually impacts the bands most of all.

Won't you think of all the poor bands, you cold hearted, giant-red-assed baboon?


If your band's future relies on one single tour or one single show, you were never going to make it.

Play for fun like you should.
 
quintas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Peter Weyland:
I feel the same way about Pearl Jam "Ten".  The first side of that cassette was all really great songs.  I don't even remember what's on the B side.

...more good songs.   'Porch', 'Release' 'Garden'  off the top of my head.
 
kab
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shucks.
 
