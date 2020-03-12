 Skip to content
(WKYC Cleveland)   Ohio suspends 1st amendment. 21st amendment still intact. For now   (wkyc.com)
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Oregon it's 250 people. I work in a performing arts center. All of my gigs have been cancelled until at least April 8th.
Stay healthy folks.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DRINK!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

detonator: In Oregon it's 250 people. I work in a performing arts center. All of my gigs have been cancelled until at least April 8th.
Stay healthy folks.


Washington, too. And several cities have closed schools (Today is my kid's last day until at least April 10th)
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's the source of the governor's authority to do that in Ohio? In Massachusetts if the governor declares an emergency he becomes an autocrat and it is a crime to disobey any of his orders.  This is based on a Korean war era law designed to protect survivors of nuclear war against zombie hordes.
 
Bowen
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WelldeadLink: DRINK!


Waaaaaay ahead of you
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hated crowds before it was cool.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."

Yeah, I read the article. I should just quit Fark.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


So.... You're saying the governor hates Christians??
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm okay with this. Our Governor is doing exactly what I would have wanted the guy I actually voted for to have done in the same situation.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At last, my monk-like life style of almost complete physical isolation is really remaining unchanged.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech.

Must have been an update since Subby submitted the headline. I'm sure that's what it is.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All schools closed for 3 weeks.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Muh rahts" isn't a valid excuse for endangering the public and furthering the spread of easily-transmittable diseases.

We should have done what Italy did days ago.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: Voting for Tuesday's elections will continue as planned. The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Subby... You didn't actually read the article, did you?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


So, uh, what constitutes exercising 1A protected speech? Maybe a Pat Boone concert or a Rage Against the Machine concert is OK, but someone like Billie Eilish isn't?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


They couldnt lie like their orange god if they did that
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: I hated crowds before it was cool.
[Fark user image 425x201]


I literally made that joke to my wife last night.  Although my version was,"People who don't like crowds must be thrilled by all this." "This is a great time to be an introvert!"
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bad subby and bad admin for greening this shiat
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


Which, ironically, may undercut it, legally speaking.  A blanket government ban is by some measures LESS intrusive on the First Amendment; by allowing SOME gatherings, but not others...you're tipping the playing field.

Yes, religious and political speech gets the highest protection...but if your state purpose is a medical quarantine, you shouldn't be exempting those groups, logically speaking.  Been awhile since I did any Constitutional law, so, it'll be interesting to see if a) anyone challenges these quarantines, and b) how they stand up in court.

/back to grading bar exams
 
King Something
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


So they basically exempted klan rallies from the crowd ban.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PunGent: slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."

Which, ironically, may undercut it, legally speaking.  A blanket government ban is by some measures LESS intrusive on the First Amendment; by allowing SOME gatherings, but not others...you're tipping the playing field.

Yes, religious and political speech gets the highest protection...but if your state purpose is a medical quarantine, you shouldn't be exempting those groups, logically speaking.  Been awhile since I did any Constitutional law, so, it'll be interesting to see if a) anyone challenges these quarantines, and b) how they stand up in court.

/back to grading bar exams


Yes because protesting should be on the same level as going to a soccer match

Get real
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


So, they learned nothing from Korea, eh?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2nd still A-OK, so blast away if plague bearers get to close

/However mace-class weapons are more effective against plague bearers
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


Great, my pro-disease march and cough festival can go on as planned.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... maximum, combined IQ of the group would be 7,500?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


That should really read "or other". Religion is one of those forms.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: Private_Citizen: I hated crowds before it was cool.
[Fark user image 425x201]

I literally made that joke to my wife last night.  Although my version was,"People who don't like crowds must be thrilled by all this." "This is a great time to be an introvert!"


Introverts of the world, u- keepayadistance!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."

So they basically exempted klan rallies from the crowd ban.


1. Everyone is wearing a mask
2. Gathering is under 100 people
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 3 hours ago  

This text is now purple: King Something: slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."

So they basically exempted klan rallies from the crowd ban.

1. Everyone is wearing a mask
2. Gathering is under 100 people


Way under if they start using the old 3/5ths counting rule.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/back to grading bar exams

/back to sipping 100yr old whisky

/back to wiping the dust off my good Jaguar

/back to making piles in the stock exchange
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

This text is now purple: King Something: slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."

So they basically exempted klan rallies from the crowd ban.

1. Everyone is wearing a mask
2. Gathering is under 100 people


3. And, hey, if they all get infected and die, it's no real loss
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sinko swimo: /back to grading bar exams

/back to sipping 100yr old whisky

/back to wiping the dust off my good Jaguar

/back to making piles in the stock exchange


The only piles getting made in the stock exchange are in the toilets as traders shiat themselves
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's also 100 people gathering ban in New Mexico.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WayneKerr: So... maximum, combined IQ of the group would be 7,500?


No, no. You divide by the number of people present.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dr_blasto: sinko swimo: /back to grading bar exams

/back to sipping 100yr old whisky

/back to wiping the dust off my good Jaguar

/back to making piles in the stock exchange

The only piles getting made in the stock exchange are in the toilets as traders shiat themselves


Maybe sinko was talking about rectal piles?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sinko swimo: /back to grading bar exams

/back to sipping 100yr old whisky

/back to wiping the dust off my good Jaguar

/back to making piles in the stock exchange


Sounds like someone is keeping score?
 
slobberbone
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?


Yes. What do I win?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ZAZ: What's the source of the governor's authority to do that in Ohio? In Massachusetts if the governor declares an emergency he becomes an autocrat and it is a crime to disobey any of his orders.  This is based on a Korean war era law designed to protect survivors of nuclear war against zombie hordes.


They had to. I don't think Ohio has enough people to ban gatherings of 250.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PunGent: slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."

Which, ironically, may undercut it, legally speaking.  A blanket government ban is by some measures LESS intrusive on the First Amendment; by allowing SOME gatherings, but not others...you're tipping the playing field.

Yes, religious and political speech gets the highest protection...but if your state purpose is a medical quarantine, you shouldn't be exempting those groups, logically speaking.  Been awhile since I did any Constitutional law, so, it'll be interesting to see if a) anyone challenges these quarantines, and b) how they stand up in court.

/back to grading bar exams


It does appear to open them up to a speech content related challenge. But I'm not sure how that fares when there's a conflict with an assertion of the right free exercise of religion as well.  Sounds like an evil bar exam essay question- you should probably save it to torture future applicants with. ;)
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can still have protests, but with the social distancing rules, you're gonna need a lot more room.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bluejeansonfire: "Muh rahts" isn't a valid excuse for endangering the public and furthering the spread of easily-transmittable diseases.

We should have done what Italy did days ago.


What if a person is not sick?  Are they endangering anyone?  Even a person who has been tested and cleared?  What about 251 people who have been tested and cleared?  Are they a danger?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


Would you have clicked? No. The defense rests.

/Not subby
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: Private_Citizen: I hated crowds before it was cool.
[Fark user image 425x201]

I literally made that joke to my wife last night.  Although my version was,"People who don't like crowds must be thrilled by all this." "This is a great time to be an introvert!"


Over three decades of prep for me. Unfortunately I must travel for work and will have to continue you to until if/when we shut everything down. That said I am not a huge talker to people I don't know and have always practiced good hygiene.
 
netweavr
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All K-12 schools are closed starting end of day Monday? That's a lot of parents about to lose their jobs...
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am encouraged that the states are doing what Trump won't and starting to shut everything down. The states may stop us from being completely farked. We are farked but I have a few glimmers of hope.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Voting for Tuesday's elections will continue as planned. The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech. "

Hey Subby. GFYS

Stop with the bullshiat.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ecobuckeye: I'm okay with this. Our Governor is doing exactly what I would have wanted the guy I actually voted for to have done in the same situation.


Yup. I didn't vote for DeWine, but he's clearly listening to his public health professionals, taking this seriously, and staying on message. I'm glad for it.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

not enough beer: I am encouraged that the states are doing what Trump won't and starting to shut everything down. The states may stop us from being completely farked. We are farked but I have a few glimmers of hope.


As much as he hates it Trump is no dictator. There's only so much that can be done at a federal level. I highly doubt that he could ban groups of more than 100 people gathering in public.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 3 hours ago  

slantsix: Would it hurt submitters to read the farking article before submitting their headline?

FTFA:"The order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech."


Too busy clutching pearls to scroll that far down.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.