Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings after drunk security guard makes his day extra spicy
890 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 9:07 PM



Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pepper spray probably tasted better than the wings.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who on god's green earth editorially approved this poorly constructed excuse for an article.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time try...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWW needs a security guard?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't hire a security guard who masturbates to Road House.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Dudereno: BWW needs a security guard?


It all depends on the neighborhood. Used to go to a 24 hour dinner that had a renta cop after 8pm.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Buffalo Wild Wings really a "21 and up" establishment?  Seems like a bad idea for a restaurant.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milwaukee dad.
He's a DAD.
That is super relevant.
A DAD.
He's a father in case you didn't know.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ScottRiqui: Is Buffalo Wild Wings really a "21 and up" establishment?  Seems like a bad idea for a restaurant.


I think after a certain in certain areas.  Like do kids need to be at a bar like establishment after 9pm?  Probably not.  Kind of makes sense and will allow certain other clientele to renew the business.  Kind of makes sense.  During dinner rush, family friendly, at night it is party time and they get more people who would rather be loud and obnoxious.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Who on god's green earth editorially approved this poorly constructed excuse for an article.


Fark admins greenlit it....
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This doesn't seem like the restaurant's fault or like an act of discrimination by the establishment, since the manager seemed to be willing to walk and talk with the guy according to the article.

The security guard, however, and whatever business he works for are probably the ones who should be sued for discrimination.

IANAL, but I do know it's important to know who is responsible before suing. So yeah, cooperative manager, but surly guard that works for another company? Yeah, if the suit against BWW works, you can probably expect BWW to Sue the business the guard works for.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Milwaukee dad.
He's a DAD.
That is super relevant.
A DAD.
He's a father in case you didn't know.


I'm confused. You're saying he's the daughter-in-law's boyfriend's uncles's cousin's roommate?
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't hire a security guard who masturbates to Road House.


Unless your customers are paying for dinner and a show.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The person in TFA alleges racial discrimination, but all I see is a dickless high-school dropout acting like the rent-a-cop thug he is.

The guy deserves compensation, but there is no evidence of any racial bias here.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: frankb00th: Who on god's green earth editorially approved this poorly constructed excuse for an article.

Fark admins greenlit it....


OOOooooph - that's a pretty low bar - yeah?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkulprit: ScottRiqui: Is Buffalo Wild Wings really a "21 and up" establishment?  Seems like a bad idea for a restaurant.

I think after a certain in certain areas.  Like do kids need to be at a bar like establishment after 9pm?  Probably not.  Kind of makes sense and will allow certain other clientele to renew the business.  Kind of makes sense.  During dinner rush, family friendly, at night it is party time and they get more people who would rather be loud and obnoxious.


I bet all of their employees at that hour are not 21 and over
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dkulprit: ScottRiqui: Is Buffalo Wild Wings really a "21 and up" establishment?  Seems like a bad idea for a restaurant.

I think after a certain in certain areas.  Like do kids need to be at a bar like establishment after 9pm?  Probably not.  Kind of makes sense and will allow certain other clientele to renew the business.  Kind of makes sense.  During dinner rush, family friendly, at night it is party time and they get more people who would rather be loud and obnoxious.


It's a restaurant with a bar area, just like Applebee's, Chili's, and dozens of other chains that don't feel the need to restrict the entire restaurant to patrons 21 and up.

I did find out that some Buffalo Wild Wings locations have been redesigned and have a separate area within the restaurant (the "MVP Club") that's 21+, but presumably you don't have to go into that part just to place a to-go order.
 
