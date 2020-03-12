 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Gov. Cuomo bans gatherings of more than 500 people in New York to fight coronavirus. Shouldn't be a problem for the Mets   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Nassau County, New York, New York City, Andrew Cuomo, new number of statewide cases, Queens, Long Island, Westchester County, statewide bans  
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ha!
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is he gonna arrest anyone walking on any street in Manhattan during rush hour?
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: Ha!


This^^^
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kryptoknightmare: Is he gonna arrest anyone walking on any street in Manhattan during rush hour?


He's banning Times Square.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kryptoknightmare: Is he gonna arrest anyone walking on any street in Manhattan during rush hour?


You mean like Stop and Frisk?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Utah just banned gatherings of 100 or more.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kryptoknightmare: Is he gonna arrest anyone walking on any street in Manhattan during rush hour?


The State government has no authority over the NYPD.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MrSplifferton: Utah just banned gatherings of 100 or more.


Forced divorces?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Broadway theaters are all closed until further notice. Starting tonight at 5pm.

Someone should write a Broadway musical about that.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MrSplifferton: Utah just banned gatherings of 100 or more.


I can name that tune in banned gatherings of 50 or more.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool.  I don't have to stop my band's mini tour of California!


/not in a band
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Georgia Governor was just on the air and said the at risk folks should avoid large gatherings, high people traffic areas, and even church.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Broadway theaters are all closed until further notice. Starting tonight at 5pm.

Someone should write a Broadway musical about that.


Isn't that Rent?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Georgia Governor was just on the air and said the at risk folks should avoid large gatherings, high people traffic areas, and even church.


Some of the churches near me live-stream their services.  They should encourage people to attend that way.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing I am moving to Florida on Saturday......Fark NY......and the gubbner too...
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sortarican
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How's he gonna hold a press conference? He loves a big room.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If enough people sneeze on TSA agents, maybe air travel will be tolerable again!

/Remember to load your nose with less than 2oz of pepper when approaching the checkpoint.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's Happening
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
