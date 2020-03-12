 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   It's worse than Ebola
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it worse than the Boogie Woogie Flu?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You don't fark with the Wu-Han Clan.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm beginniing to think that Trump can't read from a teleprompter in very LARGE FONT.


Obama was a Democrat and therefore a wonk who read anything they put in front of him in the way of briefings. He read whole briefing books. Trump gets bored during hall meetings and wanders off to check his Tweets. He only reads those because he thinks he Tweeted them.
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got this from the web. Yes, the Chinese Coronavirus is a more potent strain, but, it is STILL the same family of virus's.

Coronaviruses were first discovered in the 1960s. The earliest ones discovered were infectious bronchitis virus in chickens and two viruses from the nasal cavities of human patients with the common cold that were subsequently named human coronavirus 229E and human coronavirus OC43. Other members of this family have since been identified, including SARS-CoV in 2003, HCoV NL63 in 2004, HKU1 in 2005, MERS-CoV in 2012, and SARS-CoV-2 (formerly known as 2019-nCoV) in 2019. Most of these have involved serious respiratory tract infections.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bleeding out the arse vs drowning in your own lungs.  Is this like a game of "would you rather"?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
11,000 people died of ebola. So yeah, this is going to be a lot worse. This thing is playing the long game.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ohio Governor DeWine sent an ominous message today.
1) All schools are closed from March 17th through April 3rd
2) The estimate is that 1% of the state's 12 million residents have the virus.
3) "If we don't have testing this year, we don't have testing this year."
 
Stantz
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Read that last bit again
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No shiat. Ebola kills its hosts too farking fast.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No it isn't you dolt.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
Coronavirus isn't worse to one's body. Coronavirus is worse in terms of spreading around the world.

Ebola is a much worse fate for an individual. But you die before you can spread it around.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And people keep saying WASH YOUR HANDS it'll protect you...

NO IT WONT.

Its an air transmitted disease. You can wash your hands all you want but if you breath in the same air as someone contaminated, you gonna get sick and thats a fact.

Those damn idiots in the gov keep saying washing your hands will protect you... yes it will...  the part they don't say : to an extent... but if you dont have an air-tight mask and you take the bus and the metro, you gonna get it.

Of course they dont say it because they dont want a rush on masks to have enough for hospitals.
 
nullptr
What the fark. I'm paranoid about all this but that is shocking. We have multiple farking tests! Why won't we be able to test this year? All the healthcare personnel are dead? Supply chain for the fairly simple to manufacture reagents are gone?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marshmallow Jones: No it isn't you dolt.


Read the article, dolt.
 
Ant
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For the individual who gets it, it's not worse. For the world as a whole, yes, it is worse.
 
lolmao500
Well we're boned
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's go back and re-read Trump's Ebola Tweets.

Oh, my! -- If you did not read that with Lt. Sulu's voice, go back and do it right!

https://www.vox.com/2020/2/26/2115425​3​/trump-ebola-tweets-coronavirus
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't we find out today that the Corona virus tests done on flu patients prior to the shiat storm came back positive basically leading towards this virus isn't that new or sudden
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
I have no idea how the hell they vet Trump's teleprompter operators but it has to be strict as hell. The temptation to pull a Ron Burgundy would be too great for the average human to resist.
 
KitchenBacon
Google coronavirus ICU and get back to me.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
No, a small chance of drowning in your own lungs versus probably bleeding out your ass.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
No, but it's worse than the Rockin' Pneumonia.
 
Archie Goodwin
Things Donald J. Trump* cares about:

1. Him
2. Him
3. Money.
4. Country (Russia that is)
5. GOP
6. You.

And remember, he can only care about one thing at a time.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Osmosis Jones (2001) - The Baddest Illness You've Ever Seen (4/9) Scene | Movieclips
Youtube 0_0U4bhe6ag
 
trialpha
Is there any actual conclusive evidence to indicate that it's airborne, as opposed to droplet based? Every article I see is "could be airborne".

Though I suppose there's not really all that much difference between true airborne and droplet based.
 
RussianPotato
Do you think tomatoes are poisonous because they are in the same family as belladonna?  Do you have anything else to add to the conversation?
 
LarrySouth
So, predisent scumbag puts his reelection ahead of the lives of others.

I'm so shocked...
 
Marshmallow Jones
I did, dolt.  A virus with up to an 80% kill rate is not worse than a virus with maybe a 1% kill rate.   But you go and worry yourself silly,  and drink a gallon of Purell.  It'd fix your particular brand of stupid.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
This is an unhelpful comparison for people who don't spend a lot of time learning about viruses.

I'm way more concerned about Covid-19 than Ebola, but Ebola is a much deadlier virus. It's also much harder to spread, in part, because YOU ARE BLEEDING OUT OF ALL YOUR HOLES when you are contagious.
 
WastrelWay
I have no idea why you pay attention to what Trump says. You knew he was a blowhard when you elected him. Pay attention to what he does.  His response to C-virus has been adequate; his pursuit of what he was elected to do (stop illegal immigration and bring business back to the US) has been as good as it can be. Vote for him.
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ant: For the individual who gets it, it's not worse. For the world as a whole, yes, it is worse.


For the world, it's actually better cuz' fewer people; I think you mean it's bad for humans as a whole.

/I know... I'm edgy
 
Mrtraveler01
Hard pass.
 
This text is now purple
Tomatoes are poisonous, if you eat the greens.
 
Somaticasual
Granted, if you're looking at a single individual. 
The reason this will likely be deadlier  by numbers is a simple mixture:
1. Asymptomatic period (ebola makes itself known *very* quickly) ,
2. Orders of magnitude more infected. Unlike ebola, it has left a border already.
3. Spreads by microdroplets in air (ebola requires more bodily fluid, IIRC) that also remain effective for several hours on surfaces

And, unfortunately, it only has a <1% kill rate up until the age of 50 or so:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
The business world disagrees, given that every time he opens his mouth the stock market drops another 5%.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
Large groups of panicky idiots take Trump's word as gospel. That's why it matters.

As for what he does, we have been paying attention. And everything you wrote is wrong.
 
FleshFlapps
The CDC and who has also said that mortality rates are drastically skewed to the worst side because of the low rate of diagnosis so those numbers mean fark all.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
it lingers in thw air for 30 minutes at least, bur no one can say definitively it is airborne because of that long exposure.

And it lives for 2.5 days on plastic and up to 4 days on other atructures.

That's why you need to wash your hands regularly. Someone coughs, room air contaminated for 30 minutes and surfaces for 2 days. You touch a surfacs, then touch a membrane attached to your lungs where the virus gains entry via ACE receptors and it has a pathway to infect.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I miss something?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Except for the unhelpful comparison thing, I totally agree with everything you wrote.

This is about human life. Sickly, stupid, weak, human life. We want to preserve it for some reason best left for discussion in some other thread.

So, proceeding from there, if you take a virus, any virus, it's level of danger is exactly proportionate to the number of humans it will kill until its existence is discontinued. Ebola is a drama queen. She's just a variant of the same root hemorrhagic fever, so I'm lumping her together with those. She will kill her percentage, burn herself out, then disappear, only to emerge when she gets bored. Dramatic, but tiny numbers...

But other diseases that have plagued mankind, like measles... They like to savage humans in waves, killing billions over eons.

And now this. The problem with this little farking virus is that it's sneaky. That's its weapon of choice. It can infect someone, and then without that person knowing, spreads to other people. And part of it's sneakiness, it can affect different populations of hosts differently. Kids? Those little filth machines are super spreaders. Their little snot holes bubble with the same enthusiasm sick or well. Factor that in as you climb the age ladder, until you reach the upper level of middle age. And now you start edging up against some serious mortality rates as kids kiss grandma.

I think Merkel's pessimistic guess is about right. So, we're looking at losing around 50 million people world-wide.

But I'm often wrong about a lot of stuff. Problem is, if I'm right, I probably am not in the population group that will live to know it.
 
This text is now purple
Everything is dropping. Japan is handling things pretty well, and they are dropping evenly more steeply than the Dow.

Turns out, a worldwide economic shutdown depresses the markets. Who knew?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
luckily we don't have to rely on the muzzled cdc. Italy is pushing 4%cfr and korea was trending 2
5%.

Even fauci admits it is 10x worse than flu and thats the most conservative number I've see
 
PunGent
Adequate for a nation the size of Luxembourg in the 15th century...they could pray, too.

For a modern nation state, President Antivaxxer is worse than useless.

/much too relaxed to fetch my flamethrower
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
This feckless c recently made an appearance on some farking show singing "Baby Got Back."  Ignoring her only works if you don't ever watch television ever again.  JFC, she just needs to go.  the fark.  away.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: it lingers in thw air for 30 minutes at least, bur no one can say definitively it is airborne because of that long exposure.


I keep seeing this 30 minute number get trotted out. What's the source on that?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might add that Feckless C might be a great rapper name.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
Unlike CaptainTrumps, a virus whose earliest symptom seems to be a desire to galavant from crowd to crowd as frequently as possible with a preference for long distance.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
When you look at tracked clusters, CaptainTrumps certainly has a tidal breathing feel to it. They say its not possible, but I've my doubts.
 
