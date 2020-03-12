 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   Ireland's closed. Drunk leprechaun out front shoulda told ya   (irishpost.com) divider line
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stock up on Lucky Charms.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just in time for St Paddys day.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There was a young lady from Durrus ...
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I
Republic Of Telly - You Know You're Irish When...
Youtube kpZbaz3Wlfw

nsfw
 
undernova
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It might work.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Start adding pasteurized COVID-19 to Guinness so the Paddys can develop an immunity.
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm waiting for my St Patrick's Day gigs to cancel. Several bands I know have had theirs cancelled already.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They say it's for COVID-19, but maybe it's really to keep out Mulvaney
 
houstondragon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Scotland should just hang a closed sign over Trump's golf course
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, this was expected. I heard that over in Scotland, they've gone into lochdown.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So this is what a pandemic looks like. Huh.

No sir, I don't like it.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They gonna let the Prime Minister back in? He was just in close contact with several known carriers...
 
Jesterling
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Amish Tech Support: Stock up on Lucky Charms Strawberry Smiggles.



Strawberry Smiggles
Youtube G1QAt4bgwys
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 hours ago  

houstondragon: Scotland should just hang a closed sign over Trump's golf course


He's also got one in Ireland, on the west coast, so that's close enough.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Amish Tech Support: Stock up on Lucky Charms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fdlgrl: I'm waiting for my St Patrick's Day gigs to cancel. Several bands I know have had theirs cancelled already.


Lost my gig tonight because not enough people are in town to open the middle floors. Tomorrow night's top floor gig should be safe.

/Nashville
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even if we all had problems with alcohol, subs.....it's probably not appropriate to paint the entire Irish people as red-headed drunks.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Well, this was expected. I heard that over in Scotland, they've gone into lochdown.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Varadkar  sounds like a good villians name.
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 4 hours ago  

undernova: fdlgrl: I'm waiting for my St Patrick's Day gigs to cancel. Several bands I know have had theirs cancelled already.

Lost my gig tonight because not enough people are in town to open the middle floors. Tomorrow night's top floor gig should be safe.

/Nashville


Good luck! Wishing you no germs- many tips! (DFW here)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Well, this was expected. I heard that over in Scotland, they've gone into lochdown.


Can haggis be infected with Coronavirus?  It's made from lungs, after all.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 4 hours ago  

maudibjr: Varadkar  sounds like a good villians name.



Or a dragon from EverQuest.
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, for the first time since the famine, the birth rate in Ireland will drop off in the month of December.
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

1funguy: So, for the first time since the famine, the birth rate in Ireland will drop off in the month of December.


Need a parade if you're gonna get laid...
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm still ok with the Orange Irish (not British soldiers)

because I don't care about Catholics
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HAHAHA, Sorry Trump, no golf for you
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Even if we all had problems with alcohol, subs.....it's probably not appropriate to paint the entire Irish people as red-headed drunks.


Of course.  They also have drunks with brown and black hair.
 
undernova
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fdlgrl: undernova: fdlgrl: I'm waiting for my St Patrick's Day gigs to cancel. Several bands I know have had theirs cancelled already.

Lost my gig tonight because not enough people are in town to open the middle floors. Tomorrow night's top floor gig should be safe.

/Nashville

Good luck! Wishing you no germs- many tips! (DFW here)


Same to you! Though, having just got off 11 days on the road in the Northeast, I've either got it or I don't. It was everywhere I was.    With a lengthy incubation and almost zero local testing availability, it's bound to already be here. Handling daily tips from the tourists means my friends will almost certainly get it. I just don't see a way around it.
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 4 hours ago  

undernova: fdlgrl: undernova: fdlgrl: I'm waiting for my St Patrick's Day gigs to cancel. Several bands I know have had theirs cancelled already.

Lost my gig tonight because not enough people are in town to open the middle floors. Tomorrow night's top floor gig should be safe.

/Nashville

Good luck! Wishing you no germs- many tips! (DFW here)

Same to you! Though, having just got off 11 days on the road in the Northeast, I've either got it or I don't. It was everywhere I was.    With a lengthy incubation and almost zero local testing availability, it's bound to already be here. Handling daily tips from the tourists means my friends will almost certainly get it. I just don't see a way around it.


Oh yeah! Crap! Tainted money!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Restaurants and other service businesses will remain open ..."

So... the pubs? They're keeping the pubs open? That's ... unsurprising.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, they closed the entire island.

Those sneaky bastards.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 hours ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: "Restaurants and other service businesses will remain open ..."

So... the pubs? They're keeping the pubs open? That's ... unsurprising.


Delirium tremens would kill more people than coronavirus.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Amish Tech Support: Stock up on Lucky Charms.


Fark Lucky Charms; I'm making a run on Guinness and Kerrygold
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe this will end the silly open borders fantasy we've been indulging in the last few years.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nowhereman: I[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/kpZbaz3W​lfw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
nsfw


Just sayin' (Dundalk)

Just Saying Dundalk
Youtube 8SUcvh2TF8A
 
billstewart
‘’ 3 hours ago  

undernova: fdlgrl: I'm waiting for my St Patrick's Day gigs to cancel. Several bands I know have had theirs cancelled already.


My local Irish session had already cancelled for next week - we're not a paid band, just a jam session, and the local pubs are typically total zoos on St Paddy's, so we are avoiding drunken crowds, not coronavirus.

Tonight's German session is also cancelled; we're an open jam but we get tips and beer, and both we and most of our regular audience are old people, and the restaurant is too crowded to pretend we're going to put people 6' apart.
 
undernova
‘’ 2 hours ago  

billstewart: undernova: fdlgrl: I'm waiting for my St Patrick's Day gigs to cancel. Several bands I know have had theirs cancelled already.

My local Irish session had already cancelled for next week - we're not a paid band, just a jam session, and the local pubs are typically total zoos on St Paddy's, so we are avoiding drunken crowds, not coronavirus.

Tonight's German session is also cancelled; we're an open jam but we get tips and beer, and both we and most of our regular audience are old people, and the restaurant is too crowded to pretend we're going to put people 6' apart.


On another front of our work, our band manager is having to think about canceling a festival that routinely brings around $500k in business to the area. Everyone's in a weird place.
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, Subby, that's easy for YOU to say, but the drunk leprechaun doesn't seem to know Ireland is not part of the UK.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son and daughter  (10 and 6) are off school now, until the end of the month. They were shaking with excitement. Their school was like a scene from Lord of the Flies when the news broke.
T
I work remotely so it makes no difference, I'll be at home anyway.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry folks, small error in translation.  They meant lock-in.
 
