✔ cough ✔ Seattle resident ✔ Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer ✘ coronavirus test for you
37
cretinbob [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
You're going to die soon anyway. Why waste a limited number of available tests?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Oh and there was a link with MRIs showing what happens to your lungs when you have severe coronavirus and it kills you. Yeah, young people may not die from it, but some are going to be crippled by it.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  

cretinbob: You're going to die soon anyway. Why waste a limited number of available tests?


Ooh, I'm waiting for Limbaugh's turn for this headline.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Oh and there was a link with MRIs showing what happens to your lungs when you have severe coronavirus and it kills you. Yeah, young people may not die from it, but some are going to be crippled by it.


It is possible but generally for that to happen to fall in that horrible five percent of critical cases.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
3 hours ago  
If they were Rush Limbaugh, I'll bet they'd get a test.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: Oh and there was a link with MRIs showing what happens to your lungs when you have severe coronavirus and it kills you. Yeah, young people may not die from it, but some are going to be crippled by it.

It is possible but generally for that to happen to fall in that horrible five percent of critical cases.


5% of 100 million Americans is an awfully big number. Remember the estimate is 70% of 320 million infected.
 
WordsnCollision
2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: If they were Rush Limbaugh, I'll bet they'd get a test.


He's already failed the test. Not that test, any other test.
 
ManifestDestiny
2 hours ago  
Unsurprising. That is in line with what the doctors in Italy were trying to convey to the outside world earlier this week.

Resource limitations mean some very difficult, painful decisions need to be made.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  

cretinbob: You're going to die soon anyway. Why waste a limited number of available tests?


Because they may have interacted with other people, like family, oncology staff, and so forth.
 
DRTFA
2 hours ago  

cretinbob: You're going to die soon anyway. Why waste a limited number of available tests?


Obama would give you pills to make you comfortable.
 
This text is now purple
2 hours ago  
Triage is a polite word for letting some people just die.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  
Put plans in place for your exit strategy if the only thing keeping you alive is frequent medical treatments. Hopefully it doesn't come down to the agonizing decision of whether or not you need to take matters into your own hands but it would suck to not have the option if lack of treatment results in a hellish existence.
 
FormlessOne
2 hours ago  
And now you know why I've decided to maintain self-quarantine for the entirety of this crisis - because it's not going to be over for some time, never mind "two weeks", in part because of ridiculously limited testing.
 
Mr_Smartypants
2 hours ago  

cretinbob: not enough beer: cretinbob: Oh and there was a link with MRIs showing what happens to your lungs when you have severe coronavirus and it kills you. Yeah, young people may not die from it, but some are going to be crippled by it.

It is possible but generally for that to happen to fall in that horrible five percent of critical cases.

5% of 100 million Americans is an awfully big number. Remember the estimate is 70% of 320 million infected.


I can't find any statistics on this, but he did say "five percent of critical cases" rather than 5% of total cases.
 
fiddlehead
2 hours ago  

cretinbob: You're going to die soon anyway. Why waste a limited number of available tests?


To be aware of and minimize the spread to other people?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
2 hours ago  

ManifestDestiny: Unsurprising. That is in line with what the doctors in Italy were trying to convey to the outside world earlier this week.

Resource limitations mean some very difficult, painful decisions need to be made.


So...Death panels?
 
iheartscotch
2 hours ago  
Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer? He's dead, Jim.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Serious Black
2 hours ago  
You have stage 4 metastatic lung cancer? Your two-year survival rate is under 10% already. If I'm triaging people for care, you're clearly in the category I'd not-so-affectionally call "goners".
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
dickfreckle
2 hours ago  
 The Coronavirus Diaries is the name.of my Gaudalcanal Diary Dixieland jazz cover band.
 
Snapper Carr
2 hours ago  
When the cough starts in January,

Unless you were travelling in one of the affected areas, I think it's safe to assume that the cough that started in January is probably due to stage 4 lung cancer and not Covid-19
 
fark account name
2 hours ago  

Snapper Carr: When the cough starts in January,

Unless you were travelling in one of the affected areas, I think it's safe to assume that the cough that started in January is probably due to stage 4 lung cancer and not Covid-19


Occam called, he wants his razor back.
 
NotARocketScientist
2 hours ago  
That way they can put his death down to cancer and not covid-19.

Mr_Smartypants: cretinbob: not enough beer: cretinbob: Oh and there was a link with MRIs showing what happens to your lungs when you have severe coronavirus and it kills you. Yeah, young people may not die from it, but some are going to be crippled by it.

It is possible but generally for that to happen to fall in that horrible five percent of critical cases.

5% of 100 million Americans is an awfully big number. Remember the estimate is 70% of 320 million infected.

I can't find any statistics on this, but he did say "five percent of critical cases" rather than 5% of total cases.


70% of 320 million = 224 million
20% of cases will requite hospitalization - 20% of 224 million = 44.8 million
5% of those is 2.24 million. Still more than the number of open beds at hospitals, so I'm not seeing how it makes much of a difference.
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: That way they can put his death down to cancer and not covid-19.

Mr_Smartypants: cretinbob: not enough beer: cretinbob: Oh and there was a link with MRIs showing what happens to your lungs when you have severe coronavirus and it kills you. Yeah, young people may not die from it, but some are going to be crippled by it.

It is possible but generally for that to happen to fall in that horrible five percent of critical cases.

5% of 100 million Americans is an awfully big number. Remember the estimate is 70% of 320 million infected.

I can't find any statistics on this, but he did say "five percent of critical cases" rather than 5% of total cases.

70% of 320 million = 224 million
20% of cases will requite hospitalization - 20% of 224 million = 44.8 million
5% of those is 2.24 million. Still more than the number of open beds at hospitals, so I'm not seeing how it makes much of a difference.


"Open beds," hell. There are less than a million staffed beds in the entire U.S., and about 130,000 of those aren't available to the general public.

Your figure is three times the total number of staffed beds in publicly-available U.S. hospitals.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: not enough beer: cretinbob: Oh and there was a link with MRIs showing what happens to your lungs when you have severe coronavirus and it kills you. Yeah, young people may not die from it, but some are going to be crippled by it.

It is possible but generally for that to happen to fall in that horrible five percent of critical cases.

5% of 100 million Americans is an awfully big number. Remember the estimate is 70% of 320 million infected.


The estimate is actually 20-60%.

And no, things are starting to shut down on the west coast. It would only reach 60% if we stayed the course with being dumbasses and not stopping people from going to malls and concerts and sporting events.

Italy's cases will level off, same as Korea's did. And so will America's, if we start actually changing our behavior.
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  
For folks surprised at that post, here's the AHA "fast facts" sheet on U.S. hospitals. There are about 924K staffed beds, total, in U.S. hospitals, and of those, 792K are generally available to the public. (The rest are in private, military, prison, and other facilities not generally available to the public.)

At our present rate, U.S. hospitals stand a good chance of being overwhelmed in about two weeks. My estimate's optimistic - others have predicted 10 or fewer days.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cretinbob: You're going to die soon anyway. Why waste a limited number of available tests?

Because they may have interacted with other people, like family, oncology staff, and so forth.


Plus, other cancer patients.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Triage is a polite word for letting some people just die.


At a certain point, saving lives becomes a factor of probability.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
alex10294
1 hour ago  
Who cares?  If you're convinced you have it, just quarantine yourself.  It's not like it matters if you know before you develop bad signs of it anyhow. If you get a fever, and test negative for everything else, they'll test you. Also:Sars, Mars, ebola, swine flu, bird flu, H1N1. Live in fear!
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  
though I don't have a fever, sound a lot like those of COVID-19
I do not fit the testing criteria. The only people who can be tested are those who have symptoms

That was a whole lot of words to say "I wanted some unnecessary tests done".
 
AppleOptionEsc
1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: cretinbob: You're going to die soon anyway. Why waste a limited number of available tests?

Ooh, I'm waiting for Limbaugh's turn for this headline.


Why? He is rich. Also famous. Unless we arrive at world ending death rates, he can just bribe, um, encourage, the doctor or nurse to find a "spare" one.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: dr_blasto: cretinbob: You're going to die soon anyway. Why waste a limited number of available tests?

Ooh, I'm waiting for Limbaugh's turn for this headline.

Why? He is rich. Also famous. Unless we arrive at world ending death rates, he can just bribe, um, encourage, the doctor or nurse to find a "spare" one.


Because even if he tests positive, which I hope happens, he's not going to survive. There is no treatment to save an elderly smoker who is obese, a history of opioid addiction and has some advanced lung cancer.

The positive test will just make him suffer more. I'm ok with that.
 
IamTomJoad
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: You're going to die soon anyway. Why waste a limited number of available tests?


Sad to say, but it's called war time triage

Sacrifice the few to benefit the many.

Leadership isn't all state dinners, golf and grabbing women by the pussy because you are famous and believe you can get away with it

/yes, I do realize the article isn't about the Cadet
//these are the decisions that haunt leaders and doctors that deal with life and death
 
p51d007
27 minutes ago  
NotThatGuyAgain
12 minutes ago  
From the WHO report on China:

based on 55924 laboratory confirmed cases, typical signs and symptoms include:
fever (87.9%),
dry cough (67.7%),
fatigue (38.1%),
sputum production (33.4%) (spit and mucus)
shortness of breath (18.6%),
sore throat (13.9%),
headache (13.6%),
myalgia or arthralgia (14.8%) (muscle and joint pain)
chills (11.4%),
nausea or vomiting (5.0%),
nasal congestion (4.8%),
diarrhea (3.7%),
hemoptysis (0.9%) (coughing up blood)
conjunctival congestion (0.8%)
 
