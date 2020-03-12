 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "Hello, stockbroker? Please buy 1,000 shares of PornHub"   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.


Kinky, do you do the spacesuit breathing noises too?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Last of the Crazy People: Ishkur: I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.

Kinky, do you do the spacesuit breathing noises too?


Like motherfarkin' Darth Vader up in this hizzy.
 
Usernate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the moment all of Fark has been training for.
 
imapirate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've got like 10 graphic novels I haven't read yet, including the entire Sandman omnibus. I'm good.

/nerd, I know
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Last of the Crazy People: Ishkur: I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.

Kinky, do you do the spacesuit breathing noises too?

Like motherfarkin' Darth Vader up in this hizzy.


You might have Covid-19...
 
Phil McKraken
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.


Stasis pod?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Last of the Crazy People: Ishkur: I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.

Kinky, do you do the spacesuit breathing noises too?

Like motherfarkin' Darth Vader up in this hizzy.


What happens on Tatooine stays on Tatooine, i guess.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah yeah yeah... Keep making soap out of human fat... got it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Usernate: This is the moment all of Fark has been training for.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
GO 'WAY, SELF CARIN'
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

imapirate: I've got like 10 graphic novels I haven't read yet, including the entire Sandman omnibus. I'm good.

/nerd, I know


I'm finally working my way through all of Sandman, after discovering it when Death:High Cost of Living was originally published. Up through A Doll's House so far.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great time to invest in toilet paper and Purell
 
BMulligan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would pretty much kill for some social isolation right about now. My wife has to work from home, my son's school is cancelled, my employer is temporarily closed, we have a very small house, and I haven't had any time to myself in almost a week - and I probably won't until May! I am already completely out of excuses for taking two-hour walks.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

imapirate: I've got like 10 graphic novels I haven't read yet, including the entire Sandman omnibus. I'm good.

/nerd, I know


Pffft. Rookie. I'm staring down a backlog of unpainted warhammer models that would make Picasso quit painting.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BMulligan: I would pretty much kill for some social isolation right about now. My wife has to work from home, my son's school is cancelled, my employer is temporarily closed, we have a very small house, and I haven't had any time to myself in almost a week - and I probably won't until May! I am already completely out of excuses for taking two-hour walks.


I want to get away from you farkers isn't a valid excuse?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i know we're not supposed to appearance-shame but holy god...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I think I figured out who subby is
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Have a SFW version of my favorite porn video.
Reporter Left Terrified By Virtual Reality Simulator!
Youtube Bhnur3Ys7MM
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Great time to invest in toilet paper and Purell


Gojo is privately owned.
 
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: imapirate: I've got like 10 graphic novels I haven't read yet, including the entire Sandman omnibus. I'm good.

/nerd, I know

Pffft. Rookie. I'm staring down a backlog of unpainted warhammer models that would make Picasso quit painting.


That's nothing, I have all of Witcher 3 and DLC to go through, then Mechwarrior 5, then Division 2.  I've got plenty to isolate with, now if only I would get an isolation request.
 
Baron Krelve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BMulligan: I am already completely out of excuses for taking two-hour walks.


Ah, so you're the guy I saw jacking off in the park yesterday. Excellent grip btw.
 
links136
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Ishkur: Last of the Crazy People: Ishkur: I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.

Kinky, do you do the spacesuit breathing noises too?

Like motherfarkin' Darth Vader up in this hizzy.

What happens on Tatooine stays on Tatooine, i guess.


Well, except the coronavirus
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Ishkur: I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.

[Fark user image 300x566]


We as a society should normalize walking around in hazmat suits.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Ishkur: Last of the Crazy People: Ishkur: I just pretend I'm training for long-term spaceflight.

Kinky, do you do the spacesuit breathing noises too?

Like motherfarkin' Darth Vader up in this hizzy.

What happens on Tatooine stays on Tatooine, i guess.


Horse shiat. Anakin told Padme all about his genocide of sand people and that turned her on, the freak.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's 4:20 where I'm sitting.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jokes on the rest of you.  Us hermit-like near agoraphobes will weather the storm with ease and no more depression crying than usual.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bentheguard: [Fark user image image 346x750]


Time to spoof my IP address!
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who knew practically being a hermit would eventually pay these kind of dividends? If my employer flips the switch on WFH I'll be in paradise. Meh, still healthier than the plague.
 
thiefofdreams [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bentheguard: [Fark user image image 346x750]


Pornhub might not be the hero we asked for, but goddamnit they are the hero we need.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Strokerbroker
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BMulligan: I would pretty much kill for some social isolation right about now. My wife has to work from home, my son's school is cancelled, my employer is temporarily closed, we have a very small house, and I haven't had any time to myself in almost a week - and I probably won't until May! I am already completely out of excuses for taking two-hour walks.


Buy a dog?
 
links136
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Natalie Portmanteau: imapirate: I've got like 10 graphic novels I haven't read yet, including the entire Sandman omnibus. I'm good.

/nerd, I know

Pffft. Rookie. I'm staring down a backlog of unpainted warhammer models that would make Picasso quit painting.

That's nothing, I have all of Witcher 3 and DLC to go through, then Mechwarrior 5, then Division 2.  I've got plenty to isolate with, now if only I would get an isolation request.


THATS nothing.  I had to start NBa 2k20 from 60 overall just in time for no NBA season, just got battlefield 5 and restarting 1, battlefront 2, ufc 3, Fifa 19, Witcher 3, slightly into GTA 5 online, fark madden, borderlands 2, gotta show my cousin half life 2, Grim Fandango, unreal engine 4, that game with the giant rock people you have to climb to kill, Rainbow 6, Mafia 2.

I think that's all the games I intend to play that I haven't gotten into yet.  I really wasn't expecting this coronavirus but I'm glad I managed to buy all these games in the last month coincidentally.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Portugal
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am building a poly-amorous bunker with my sister wives and some Lost Boys. I might not catch it.
But I'm gonna spread it like a Medieval rat in the 1300's.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: BMulligan: I would pretty much kill for some social isolation right about now. My wife has to work from home, my son's school is cancelled, my employer is temporarily closed, we have a very small house, and I haven't had any time to myself in almost a week - and I probably won't until May! I am already completely out of excuses for taking two-hour walks.

Buy a dog?


you never buy a dog, you leash a dog.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby should have written, "Hello, Robinhood...
 
gozar_the_destroyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Have a SFW version of my favorite porn video.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bhnur3Ys​7MM]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm a shut in so I'm getting a kick...

Aw, who am I kidding.  This is fark.  We're all shut ins
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: MattytheMouse: Have a SFW version of my favorite porn video.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bhnur3Ys​7MM]

[Fark user image image 500x500]


That's a sfw still from my favorite porn.  Thanks!
 
mane
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BMulligan: I would pretty much kill for some social isolation right about now. My wife has to work from home, my son's school is cancelled, my employer is temporarily closed, we have a very small house, and I haven't had any time to myself in almost a week - and I probably won't until May! I am already completely out of excuses for taking two-hour walks.


Pokemon GO
 
ifky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Social isolation? I've been training my entire life for this!
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Deathbymeteor: Natalie Portmanteau: imapirate: I've got like 10 graphic novels I haven't read yet, including the entire Sandman omnibus. I'm good.

/nerd, I know

Pffft. Rookie. I'm staring down a backlog of unpainted warhammer models that would make Picasso quit painting.

That's nothing, I have all of Witcher 3 and DLC to go through, then Mechwarrior 5, then Division 2.  I've got plenty to isolate with, now if only I would get an isolation request.


.... I'm not sure you quite understand.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And that's just what is already assembled.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm going to start a site called Pronhub dot com where I'll sell hand sanitizer, face masks, TP and 55 gallon barrels of lube. I'm gonna be rich!
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gpzjock: BMulligan: I would pretty much kill for some social isolation right about now. My wife has to work from home, my son's school is cancelled, my employer is temporarily closed, we have a very small house, and I haven't had any time to myself in almost a week - and I probably won't until May! I am already completely out of excuses for taking two-hour walks.

Buy a dog?


Backup foodsource if everything goes sideways
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.