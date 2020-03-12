 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   I think we all knew those conferences were just giant orgies   (bloomberg.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

1882 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 8:05 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have to admit, I'm curious how this weekend plays out. Apparently the TP fears have hit, and stores are having to really press to keep up. Our lunch sales were down, and so far, a lot of folks out this way are running scared. We'll see how ZooMass and the Sisters treat this thing soonish.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn.  Winter is coming for the Boomers
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Politics and business are all about the Hospitality Suites (read the whores, male and female). That is why Trump hasn't stopped campaigning and holding his Nuremberg Rallies since 2015.

He has had no business left since the Moscow thing fell through in 2014. But the Russians only let him off their hooks in February 2017, after the Inauguration, to add insult to injury.
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I have to admit, I'm curious how this weekend plays out. Apparently the TP fears have hit, and stores are having to really press to keep up. Our lunch sales were down, and so far, a lot of folks out this way are running scared. We'll see how ZooMass and the Sisters treat this thing soonish.


Whole Foods near my office was pretty well picked over for canned and frozen goods this afternoon (and toilet paper). The kds' schools are closing for two weeks, and we've finally got the go-ahead to work from home likewise.

This next week is going to be... interesting.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Damn.  Winter is coming for the Boomers


But Global Warming Spring is in this Boomer Original Generation Xer Late Boomer 's heart. Go bite a rubber Boss Baby buggy bumper's ass, generationalists and agists of all ages!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just know in nearly 10 months there will be an abundance of Corrina and Corvey license plates being made for tricycles.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generations are invented by marketeers to con fools. That is why they took mine away. My generation was too cynical to believe it existed!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notgonnatellu: Just know in nearly 10 months there will be an abundance of Corrina and Corvey license plates being made for tricycles.


You could be right. So I'll give you two voteys and you can ignore the wrong one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Cat Who Walks By Herself: hubiestubert: I have to admit, I'm curious how this weekend plays out. Apparently the TP fears have hit, and stores are having to really press to keep up. Our lunch sales were down, and so far, a lot of folks out this way are running scared. We'll see how ZooMass and the Sisters treat this thing soonish.

Whole Foods near my office was pretty well picked over for canned and frozen goods this afternoon (and toilet paper). The kds' schools are closing for two weeks, and we've finally got the go-ahead to work from home likewise.

This next week is going to be... interesting.


People buy canned goods and frozen food at Whole Foods? Isn't that some sort of oxymoron?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notgonnatellu: Just know in nearly 10 months there will be an abundance of Corrina and Corvey license plates being made for tricycles.


I don't know about anyone else, but I wouldn't care how it happened, I would never want to associate my kid with this.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: " Ironically, they were from Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc., whose very mission is to develop drugs, rather than spread disease. "

If it is a pharmaceutical company, then they performed their mission almost perfectly. The only thing they could improve on, is creating the drug before creating the need.
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: The Cat Who Walks By Herself: hubiestubert: I have to admit, I'm curious how this weekend plays out. Apparently the TP fears have hit, and stores are having to really press to keep up. Our lunch sales were down, and so far, a lot of folks out this way are running scared. We'll see how ZooMass and the Sisters treat this thing soonish.

Whole Foods near my office was pretty well picked over for canned and frozen goods this afternoon (and toilet paper). The kds' schools are closing for two weeks, and we've finally got the go-ahead to work from home likewise.

This next week is going to be... interesting.

People buy canned goods and frozen food at Whole Foods? Isn't that some sort of oxymoron?


*organic* canned and frozen stuff :)
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Damn.  Winter is coming for the Boomers


Summer is coming for you millennials and you'll have nothing to do and nowhere to go. But you did that already.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, at least the cleanup crews knew what was going on.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.