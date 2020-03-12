 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   'Super wolf' the size of a lion killed after it unleashes a terrifying rampage on quiet Russian village. No word yet of any bitten villagers howling at the moon, but silver bullets are being polished up just in case (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Scary, Dog, Gray Wolf, Russian language, local resident, local cemetery, The Animals, Bashkortostan, Mammal  
•       •       •

1665 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 5:19 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not a very good photoshop
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have they checked for additional victims in Кент and Майфаир?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RAMPAGE!
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Le Pacte des Loups?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, The Sun reporting on a Russian news story...at which point does this become so recursive it becomes true?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, which was the oboe?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nicoffeine: Wait, which was the oboe?


The duck.
 
fark account name
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: That's not a very good photoshop


Agreed, and I've seen quite a few 'shops in my time
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Winter is....returning?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stark children unimpressed.
 
morg
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How far is that from Chernobyll?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Little child the size of Godzilla mocks the Eiffel Tower reports the Daily Star.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: Wait, which was the oboe?


The Duck Sonia.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The details seem to indicate "Someone decided to shoot a big wolf for existing"

It was killed in the Blagoveshchensky District in southwestern Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan after it was spotted close to the local cemetery.
Reports state a local resident, who has not been named but is originally from the village of Alexandrovka in the district, decided to shoot the wolf as it was moving closer to homes and could pose a danger for the locals.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a super wolf bites someone, what happens during a super moon?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: If a super wolf bites someone, what happens during a super moon?


Were-rabies.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Russia..

KJFG No.5 - funny cartoons || Log Jam series
Youtube 2ADFH9mgGAs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNiqM​D​bKZr8
 
yahmule
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark anyone who kills a wolf.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yahmule: fark anyone who kills a wolf.


And kill anyone who farks a wolf
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet there is a Stark out there who is about to be betrayed.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they do boudoir photography for m....

For a FRIEND!
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: If a super wolf bites someone, what happens during a super moon?


We will never know since "terrorizes" just means "existed close to" based on the article.  I guess if it ever happens, maybe the person or livestock they bite gets a little bigger but doesn't do anything worth being killed over.
 
nanim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they weigh it ?  Actual length?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SCSI-9 - Blue Wolf From North
Youtube kBZntAVa2rw
w75Rnj0T1nE nfFe4rGw0SM
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: yahmule: fark anyone who kills a wolf.

And kill anyone who farks a wolf


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The heroes?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NASH THE SLASH - Wolf live London 1980
Youtube SSOpeFO__r8
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, The Sun reporting on a Russian news story...at which point does this become so recursive it becomes true?


Chester Burnett wanted for questioning?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Half-expecting furry wolf-girl image memes
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dryknife: If a super wolf bites someone, what happens during a super moon?


Considering it was a super moon two nights ago, we'll soon find out.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                   That's a DIRE WOLF...
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: wolf-girl

Goldfrapp - Train [Live at T in The Park]
Youtube lFg3DRjqxZA
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should've brought in the ravenous monkeys from Thailand. Let Mother Nature sort it out. Problem solved.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.