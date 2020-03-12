 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   WHO: Let the dogs out   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

2302 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 4:11 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D


Someone bring this Farker some metal, STAT!

/ subby (sorry)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BenSaw2: Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D

Someone bring this Farker some metal, STAT!

/ subby (sorry)


No worries!

Perfect headline too. :D
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cats remain unconcerned.

About everything.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D


Well, there it is...
 
King Something
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D


I'm helping!
 
King Something
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BenSaw2: Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D

Someone bring this Farker some metal, STAT!

/ subby (sorry)


Holst: The Planets, Op.32 - 1. Mars, The Bringer Of War
Youtube DfbIjVJSzTM


/Holst was THE Heavy Metal Hipster
//he was doing metal decades before it was cool
 
Kegluneq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BenSaw2: Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D

Someone bring this Farker some metal, STAT!

/ subby (sorry)


This is what I was listening to this very moment as I read your post.  I hope it helps.

DENIZEN - High Winds Preacher (Full Album 2019)
Youtube 1TicOj8WuXU


Before that, it was GWAR.  I'm fairly certain some places of work would regard GWAR as unsafe.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, I chuckled.
 
Kegluneq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: BenSaw2: Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D

Someone bring this Farker some metal, STAT!

/ subby (sorry)

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DfbIjVJS​zTM]

/Holst was THE Heavy Metal Hipster
//he was doing metal decades before it was cool


YAAAAS
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now, Doctor's orders. Off you pop!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOTY
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Super Chronic: HOTY


... Uh, I posted that too fast, not realizing it came straight from the tweet. Not HOTY-eligible. Sorry folks.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Super Chronic: Super Chronic: HOTY

... Uh, I posted that too fast, not realizing it came straight from the tweet. Not HOTY-eligible. Sorry folks.


Yeah - it's a damn good tweet, but it ain't mine ;)
 
Running Wild
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BenSaw2: Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D

Someone bring this Farker some metal, STAT!

/ subby (sorry)


Kill The Klown - Who Let The Dogs Out (Baha Man Cover)
Youtube hau85V1DrHY
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was about to congratulate subby for the headline until I saw it's from TFA (TFT?).
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HU, HU?
The HU - Yuve Yuve Yu (Official Music Video)
Youtube v4xZUr0BEfE

HU, HU!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank god for that....I thought that was going to be far worse article about dogs.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
UralMD
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dennysgod: Thank god for that....I thought that was going to be far worse article about dogs.

[i.makeagif.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sheeple....it's a newer version of the flu. Minus the 30 elderly people at the nursing home in Washington state, the number that have died in the USA is 8. Less than 1,500 infected, out of a known population of 329,000,000. Less than 5% of the population has been infected. The swine flu of 2009, infected 68,000000, and took a little over 12,000 deaths. I sure don't remember this level of "panic" during the swine flu.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BenSaw2: Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, submitter! Now I've got that song stuck in my head! :D

Someone bring this Farker some metal, STAT!

/ subby (sorry)


Time To Get Ill
Youtube TQFWc4syEgM


/not metal, but I lol'd
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

p51d007: Sheeple....it's a newer version of the flu. Minus the 30 elderly people at the nursing home in Washington state, the number that have died in the USA is 8. Less than 1,500 infected, out of a known population of 329,000,000. Less than 5% of the population has been infected. The swine flu of 2009, infected 68,000000, and took a little over 12,000 deaths. I sure don't remember this level of "panic" during the swine flu.


Nobody knows the full extent of this thing. Don't have a solid grasp of R0. Don't have any idea of the long term health consequences of getting this. Oh, and this in a era where no one really trusts government.
 
someonelse
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a quality tweet.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least something will be alive to mourn me by eating my face.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

p51d007: Sheeple....it's a newer version of the flu. Minus the 30 elderly people at the nursing home in Washington state, the number that have died in the USA is 8. Less than 1,500 infected, out of a known population of 329,000,000. Less than 5% of the population has been infected. The swine flu of 2009, infected 68,000000, and took a little over 12,000 deaths. I sure don't remember this level of "panic" during the swine flu.


Your own "it's not so bad!" numbers there show it as being a hundred times deadlier than the swine flu, and so far it's just as communicative.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x333]


I'm helping take care of my brother's samoyed puppy these days. I have never had so many people stop me on our walks to tell me how cute he is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: HU, HU?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/v4xZUr0B​EfE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=60&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]
HU, HU!


Amen. I would rather be on an isolated Mongolian mountain than here. Crazy song
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Bathia_Mapes: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x333]

I'm helping take care of my brother's samoyed puppy these days. I have never had so many people stop me on our walks to tell me how cute he is.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Holy shiat!  (Dies from cuteness overload).

/ better than coronavirus
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gran Metalik WWE Theme "Mariachi Core"
Youtube srdm-WfUYcs
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Bathia_Mapes: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x333]

I'm helping take care of my brother's samoyed puppy these days. I have never had so many people stop me on our walks to tell me how cute he is.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


All dogs are awfully cute.

But. He is particularly cute even by those high standards.
 
Captain Goldfish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's the Headline of the Year right there.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.