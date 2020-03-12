 Skip to content
(Vice)   Dear Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, and other ISPs, you know what would be nice? Yeah, if you lifted usage caps because so many people are going to be working from and quarantining at home   (vice.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And they all laughed and laughed and laughed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, I kinda feel like a lot of our employers are gonna be forced to make changes for their employees benefits, kicking and screaming the whole way.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*laughs in Comcast*
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Look subby.  Their major shareholders have enough money to live several hundred lifetimes in worry free bliss.  Doing as you say would reduce this by one or two lifetimes so we can't have that.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
* IMPORTANT COMCAST NOTICE *

Due to coronavirus, an extra "Because fark You" fee has been added to your bill

Thanks for continuing to be used by us, as your only viable alternative for bandwidth

GFY!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait until they have 5G and you can accidently use up your allocation in 20 seconds.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Wait until they have 5G and you can accidently use up your allocation in 20 seconds.


Hey, that VR nude Kate Beckinsale takes some bandwidth.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
response: "Fark you. Pay me"
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who's gonna keep all that shiat running? You can't repair cable remotely. Also goes for electric and water utilities.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just upped my data cap.  It cost +20 a month to triple it
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 hours ago  
macgasm.netView Full Size
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got mine... Fiber w/no data cap. AT&T.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Verizon Fios has no cap.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And miss a chance to monetize misery? No way.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um, this is 'Murica. Freedom costs a buck-o-five.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what am I supposed to do with all this extra data? With fiber optic and no data cap, it feels a bit naughty to just rub it all over my body. Maybe I'll fill my entire hard drive with pirated media while streaming Netflix an- oops, all done! Mmmm.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My boss just called me a few moments ago, said I could work from home tomorrow.

I declined.

There's no way I am going to work from home with crappy internet speeds and a very small screen on my lap-top.

My office cube has two HUGE monitors and a really fast Internet connection. and free coffee in the break room. oh and donuts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about the gov forces them to do it? Ajit Pai the corrupt will get right on that I'm sure
 
joker420
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Use the gas money you saved to pay your bill.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 hours ago  

steklo: My boss just called me a few moments ago, said I could work from home tomorrow.

I declined.

There's no way I am going to work from home with crappy internet speeds and a very small screen on my lap-top.

My office cube has two HUGE monitors and a really fast Internet connection. and free coffee in the break room. oh and donuts.

[Fark user image 418x515]


Hot sauce with donuts? WTF is wrong with y'all
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: steklo: My boss just called me a few moments ago, said I could work from home tomorrow.

I declined.

There's no way I am going to work from home with crappy internet speeds and a very small screen on my lap-top.

My office cube has two HUGE monitors and a really fast Internet connection. and free coffee in the break room. oh and donuts.

[Fark user image 418x515]

Hot sauce with donuts? WTF is wrong with y'all


Hot sauce IN doughnuts. Pic is before taking the bottle away.

Enjoy!!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been working from home for 5+ years, and I've never once approached Comcast's bandwidth cap.  Granted, I'd like to see it lifted, but it's not like I'm streaming video all day -- I'm actually working (VPN/Remote Desktop).
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine the insane jump in porn streamed during the daytime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 2 hours ago  
E-mail and skype don't take up much bandwidth.  And why isn't your cheap-ass employer paying for this anyway?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thought I'd just pop in and
Fark user imageView Full Size

The people paying Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, and other ISPs who do this.
I, On the other hand enjoy a nice fiber optic connection through my local electric company!
Chattanooga's Gig City!

You wouldn't believe the ways I abuse that speed every month!

/NewsGroups
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will give AT&T credit, an international addition to my plan was the easiest thing to cancel.

I have not been able to get through to Costco, United, and Allianz had me on hold for an hour and 42 minutes, just to tell me to send info to an email address.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BUT NOT EXPLOITING A SITUATION IS SOCIALISM!!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: Yeah, I kinda feel like a lot of our employers are gonna be forced to make changes for their employees benefits, kicking and screaming the whole way.


I wish my employer could, but they can't because the has to be people in the feed mills to make feed to feed our chickens, turkeys and pigs that produce food for a lot of the nation. Fortunately, the location I work at has only four people in the mill. We can easily keep a safe distance from each other.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ketkarsa: Um, this is 'Murica. Freedom costs a buck-o-five.


I have been told it is three fiddy.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spectrum, 100/10 and no cap.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel incredibly fortunate that I have THREE options for home broadband provider.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: steklo: My boss just called me a few moments ago, said I could work from home tomorrow.

I declined.

There's no way I am going to work from home with crappy internet speeds and a very small screen on my lap-top.

My office cube has two HUGE monitors and a really fast Internet connection. and free coffee in the break room. oh and donuts.

[Fark user image 418x515]

Hot sauce with donuts? WTF is wrong with y'all


Must need Jaysus.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would prove they have excess capacity and are coordinating amongst themselves to artificially inflate prices.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tricycleracer: I feel incredibly fortunate that I have THREE options for home broadband provider.


Lucky person. I have Comcast. No options.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: ketkarsa: Um, this is 'Murica. Freedom costs a buck-o-five.

I have been told it is three fiddy.


Don't'chu let no loch ness monster ask you fuh tree fiddy!!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrymRpr: Thought I'd just pop in and
[Fark user image 480x360]
The people paying Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, and other ISPs who do this.
I, On the other hand enjoy a nice fiber optic connection through my local electric company!
Chattanooga's Gig City!

You wouldn't believe the ways I abuse that speed every month!


EPB 4 EVA.
man, I love them.
And fark comcast sideways with a rusty, activated chainsaw.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Comcast will give you unlimited data, you just have to pay for it. Last year it was $10 if you had speeds over 250 mbps. They could go 3 ways with this: jack up the prices, lower unlimited data cost for the duration of the virus, or just waive all overage fees for a few months. Everyone gets 2 freebies anyway.

The perfect shiatstorm is coming. As American call center employees start getting sick in droves because they work in a small space, more 3rd party companies will step in. This leads to more reps from Mexico and the Philippines. The hold times will skyrocket as customers only want to speak to Americans or to a supervisor. Call centers are already hell.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

steklo: My boss just called me a few moments ago, said I could work from home tomorrow.

I declined.

There's no way I am going to work from home with crappy internet speeds and a very small screen on my lap-top.

My office cube has two HUGE monitors and a really fast Internet connection. and free coffee in the break room. oh and donuts.

[Fark user image image 418x515]


I went to a week long cyber warfare training session. At the airport was a candy store and Ioaded up on Tabasco jelly bellies. Turns out I didnt like them near as much as the cinnamon ones. So I put them in the breakroom with a note saying "Free Jelly Beans. They taste like ass." Then sat down for a bit to see what happened. The comments were usually something like "Taste like ass? That's not a good endorsement. Let me see.....oh god, they do taste like ass."
1/3 pound was gone in an hour. Mostly from people getting other people to try them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
greenlining.orgView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worked from home for about 20 years now....

Never hit a bandwidth cap and that includes a lot of, um, personal streaming content.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UberDave: Look subby.  Their major shareholders have enough money to live several hundred lifetimes in worry free bliss.  Doing as you say would reduce this by one or two lifetimes so we can't have that.


Judging by the stock market they may have lost a shiateload of their money today.  They'll only be able to afford 3 yachts now.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: E-mail and skype don't take up much bandwidth.  And why isn't your cheap-ass employer paying for this anyway?


Employers nowadays want to be paying for 3 things now:

1.  Sweet
2.  Fark
3.  All

The industry direction is to have people bring their own devices in and connect to "the cloud" using Citrix or VMWare, install apps on their personal cell phones for phone connection.  Their dream is to have I.T. small enough to be drowned in a bath tub with a couple of high school graduates wandering around helping people connect shiate up.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gone far over my data allowance every month for almost a decade...they send me a warning letter every month that I ignore...it's like a decades long marriage, we hate each other but we've learned to live with it.
 
isthisme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spectrum doesn't have a cap where I live or if they do it's takes a lot to hit? I work from home at least 4 days a week, some times 5 or 6, stream 80% of my TV viewing, online game as well as typical web searches.

Never had an issue with speed (outside of the usual outage which is pretty rare or if they have to come out and replace something at the junction box, also rare).

Never had an extra charge either.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, they can just open the main Internet tubes wider, so that EVERYONE IN THE COUNTRY can watch Netflix 18 hours a day, every day.

Do any of you actually work in IT? This is when you want caps, not the other way around. That way you can get in 500MB a day of VPN to work on your spreadsheets, rather than your neighbor using 1TB a day for midget snuff porn.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Commercials were Real Life - Verizon Enabling Heroes
Youtube yPHtXSJZfkk
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZeroPly: Oh yeah, they can just open the main Internet tubes wider, so that EVERYONE IN THE COUNTRY can watch Netflix 18 hours a day, every day.

Do any of you actually work in IT? This is when you want caps, not the other way around. That way you can get in 500MB a day of VPN to work on your spreadsheets, rather than your neighbor using 1TB a day for midget snuff porn.


Which ISP do you work for?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The First Honest Cable Company | Extremely Decent
Youtube 0ilMx7k7mso
 
