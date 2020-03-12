 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   After an evening of hanging out together, drinking and smoking meth, a woman stabs her male partner in the throat and torso, then tried to choke him with a tie. The reason? He wouldn't go buy some more METH. Obvious tag, no meth tag available   (news-leader.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That all makes sense.....if you're on meth.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was told there would be no meth
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time he'll listen?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just think what would've happened if she needed toilet paper
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I got a feeling meth heads ain't gonna be too great at self quarantining. It's gonna look like a zombie movie.
 
Myria
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What would a meth Fark tag look like?
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought meth heads were skinny. This one looks like a cow.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Myria: What would a meth Fark tag look like?


A skin tag, but with open sores.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Just think what would've happened if she needed toilet paper


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Myria: What would a meth Fark tag look like?


Something like this, I imagine (huffing paint can't have been this guy's only issue):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a meth.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the lesson here is, never run out of meth.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
nobody likes meth users, not even meth users.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rik01: I thought meth heads were skinny. This one looks like a cow.


She has a face only a mether can love.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least they weren't trying to break into an ATM.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
M-m-m-mom ?!
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nexzus: At least they weren't trying to break into an ATM.
[i.imgur.com image 480x300]


Swooped in for the BB reference, leaving satisfied.

/skankskankskankityskank
 
knbwhite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: nobody likes meth users, not even meth users.


I talked to a couple reformed meth users about the meth whores on Boulder Highway and who would possibly patronize them.  His answer was other meth users.  Meth.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sammy Hagar really let herself go after getting kicked out of Montross
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i love meth.
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't know you could drink meth. Is "pumpkin spice" code for meth?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You could say she made a huge...
Meth-Stake

//Did I just hear a groan from New Delhi?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nexzus: At least they weren't trying to break into an ATM.
[i.imgur.com image 480x300]


That skank was my first thought too
 
Spicy_McHaggus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My city only makes the news for meth and cashew chicken
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That mugshot? Not even once.
 
