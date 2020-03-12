 Skip to content
(WRAL)   And the starting bid will be $5,000 for this car. bghe bheaeg gheddd do I hear $4,000 for this car? rtoytr rtuo gadjag. Do I hear $2,000 now? bghag bahg yes, we are aware the cars are on fire.... Do I hear $1,000 for this car now?   (wral.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Marcus Crassis d. 53BC

The first ever Roman fire brigade was created by Crassus. He took advantage of the fact that Rome had no fire department, by creating his own brigade-500 men strong-which rushed to burning buildings at the first cry of alarm. Upon arriving at the scene, however, the fire fighters did nothing while Crassus offered to buy the burning building from the distressed property owner, at a miserable price. If the owner agreed to sell the property, his men would put out the fire, if the owner refused, then they would simply let the structure burn to the ground. After buying many properties this way, he rebuilt them, and often leased the properties to their original owners or new tenants
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
* Marcus Crassus
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can I get the key to decrypt the headline?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dstanley: Can I get the key to decrypt the headline?


I was trying to mimic the fast talking sounds most car auctioneers do.  I thought throwing random letters would get that point across... and I guess whoever greenlit my headline, understood what I was trying to get at, since this headline went green within a few minutes after I submitted it.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Motivated seller."
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: dstanley: Can I get the key to decrypt the headline?

I was trying to mimic the fast talking sounds most car auctioneers do.  I thought throwing random letters would get that point across... and I guess whoever greenlit my headline, understood what I was trying to get at, since this headline went green within a few minutes after I submitted it.


I got it and LOL'd.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: dstanley: Can I get the key to decrypt the headline?

I was trying to mimic the fast talking sounds most car auctioneers do.  I thought throwing random letters would get that point across... and I guess whoever greenlit my headline, understood what I was trying to get at, since this headline went green within a few minutes after I submitted it.


It's welsh
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: hugram: dstanley: Can I get the key to decrypt the headline?

I was trying to mimic the fast talking sounds most car auctioneers do.  I thought throwing random letters would get that point across... and I guess whoever greenlit my headline, understood what I was trying to get at, since this headline went green within a few minutes after I submitted it.

I got it and LOL'd.


Honestly, the 1st thing I've laughed at all day.
shiatty news day.
This was hilarious.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, subby - that was a good one!

a+, Hugram.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a lot, Subby. You just invoked Yog Soggoth into my browser toolbar. He's even worse than the Ask.com add-on.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: dstanley: Can I get the key to decrypt the headline?

I was trying to mimic the fast talking sounds most car auctioneers do.  I thought throwing random letters would get that point across... and I guess whoever greenlit my headline, understood what I was trying to get at, since this headline went green within a few minutes after I submitted it.


The bid call (the fast stereotypical auctioneer chanting) isn't gibberish - there's an art, a style, and a purpose behind it.

/ just saying.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline makes as much sense as a Trump speech about how he's the yuuuuuuuge leader of the world conquering the coronavirus threat.

@realDonaldTrump: I be good, everyone else be evil.
 
BATMANATEE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fire at an insurance auction. I'd bet some retroactive policy upgrades are happening right now. Are insurance companies allowed to insure themselves?
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope they had insurance
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if at least one of them was repoed by someone thus made irritable.
 
