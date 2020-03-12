 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   In Tennessee, people spray their kids with disinfectant so that they don't catch coronavirus. Also works on skeeters   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I wipe my children backpack down when I get them out of school. Sure did," Tasha Lott told WHBQ. "Got them gloves. Sure did."

Gotta love Tennessee.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Red state logic.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hill folk
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I really hope that "disinfectant" is code for "moonshine"
 
Bowen
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe try a shower next time.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The common clay of the Midwest.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: hill folk


That's East Tennessee, this is Memphis, they're river folk.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm willing to bet that one guy is just spraying water to f*ck with his kid.

But anyway, here's some laughter from Austin:
MORE EPIDEMIC STUPIDITY | Double Toasted
Youtube kKXrO5jAGHA
 
JAYoung
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me of the California parents, who while visiting Glacier park, sprayed their kids with bear repellant.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"All clean now."
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FormlessOne: The common clay of the Midwest

Southeast.


FTFY
 
Dimensio
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What next, setting them on fire to sterilize them?
 
fisker
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Don't nobody want their child to be sick and don't nobody want to take that virus to their house,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mandatory watching for Southerners.

Andy Kaufman's Helpful Hints
Youtube KC5d2Slv61A
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a couple of days old but notice the timeline. Telethon on March 5. Infected attendee not discovered until March 9.

https://www.billboard.com/articles/bu​s​iness/9332258/cmt-nashville-studios-te​lethon-coronavirus-shut-down
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just vape windex
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gonzo317: FormlessOne: The common clay of the MidwestSoutheast.


FTFY


...huh. You're right, of course, but oddly enough I still think of then as midwesterners. Weird.
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That works for cooties, but not viruses.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"
 
Geralt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: "I wipe my children backpack down when I get them out of school. Sure did," Tasha Lott told WHBQ. "Got them gloves. Sure did."

Gotta love Tennessee.


That's the power of Pine Sol baby!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aren't like 2/3 of the kids in Tennessee named "Skeeter"? Headline is redundant.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
outtatowner
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's from Quebec, troupe is called Spacemaker. It was stunning in person.

I say we let her at it!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonzo317: FormlessOne: The common clay of the MidwestSoutheast

Mid-south .


FTFY

FTFTFY.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was educated by a very elderly - 80s?- passing stranger today, based on her lifetime of religious knowledge and expertise from reading the Bible every day that also let her inform me "did you know that back in Jesus' time people lived like 500 years?  It's in the Bible." In her opinion it will avid the area because it is filled with conservative people like herself. "I don't think it will come here."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of this country isn't far removed from the Dark Ages, intellect-wise that is.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's a skeeter on my peter!
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I feel as if I just watched an SNL skit.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: In her opinion it will avid the area because it is filled with conservative people like herself. "I don't think it will come here.


I heard a call in to the radio yesterday where an epidemiologist was discussing the epidemic. Some guy starts off with something like, "I am confidant in President Trump's handling of the situation. We are in good hands." Then he says the proper way to fight the disease is through clean living and building up your immunities beforehand. So good people shouldn't be concerned.

I was disappointed the host and guest didn't slap down his drivel. They made a quick attempt to say immunities don't work that way, but otherwise treated him as a helpful, reasonable person.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rhiannon: I feel as if I just watched an SNL skit.


metvcdn.metv.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

