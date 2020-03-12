 Skip to content
Well, that didn't take long. US Soccer would like to apologize for its earlier assertion that men deserve more money than women because they have more skills and responsibilities. Will return to previous argument of "we just want to pay them more"
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't this a repeat of the same deal a week or two ago?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for farks sake.  Stop giving in to twitter mobs.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh for farks sake.  Stop giving in to twitter mobs.


From TFA:

Coca-Cola, one of the sport's largest sponsors, blasted U.S. Soccer calling the comments "unacceptable and offensive" and is calling for a meeting on the matter.

How about Coca-Cola?  Is it OK to give in to them?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh for farks sake.  Stop giving in to twitter mobs.


Spoken like an ignorant twathammer
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd give all my money to Tobin Heath  <3

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but think about it from US Soccer's viewpoint: the men's team sucks so badly they don't make any money off them, while the women's team is world champions. How else is US Soccer to earn the money to pay the men's salaries, but by mooching off the women's success and TV revenues?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the earlier thread yanked?
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if the women took off their shirts and ran around the field bare-chested as the men to after a win, people would see men and women are basically the same.
 
scubatuck
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's got nothing to do with the fact that more people to watch men's soccer...
 
orbister
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Was the earlier thread yanked?


Yup, based on the "we don't need rules" rule so beloved of the mods.
 
orbister
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Male football (soccer) players are paid based on one thing only; how much extra revenue - from tickets, merchandising, sponsorship and so on - will their presence bring the team. Women players should be paid on exactly the same basis. Sure, they don't play to anything like the same standard, but look at the number of Americans who attend high school sports matches. Over here the equivalent would get three over-invested parents, one teacher and a couple of paedos, for a grand total of about four people.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stone Meadow: Yeah, but think about it from US Soccer's viewpoint: the men's team sucks so badly they don't make any money off them, while the women's team is world champions. How else is US Soccer to earn the money to pay the men's salaries, but by mooching off the women's success and TV revenues?


This presumes that being Men's and Women's champion is the same. Literally,the only country in the world where this conversation happens is the US. And that's only because we have a perfect storm of: inferior men's teams and women's teams that kick ass because no one else gave enough of a shiat to try and field competitive teams until recently. Winning the WWC isn't remotely the same as winning the men's culturally and it's so obvious as to not even be a topic elsewhere.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ok.  Combine the leagues and pay whomever makes the cut.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's about the money the team makes.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Jeebus Saves: Oh for farks sake.  Stop giving in to twitter mobs.

From TFA:

Coca-Cola, one of the sport's largest sponsors, blasted U.S. Soccer calling the comments "unacceptable and offensive" and is calling for a meeting on the matter.

How about Coca-Cola?  Is it OK to give in to them?


Again, they're responding to a twitter mob under threat of boycott.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gaslight: It's about the money the team makes.


I watch women's soccer. I never watch the men's because they lose.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself, subby. If they could get away w/ it, they'd pay the men less, as well.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stone Meadow: Yeah, but think about it from US Soccer's viewpoint: the men's team sucks so badly they don't make any money off them, while the women's team is world champions. How else is US Soccer to earn the money to pay the men's salaries, but by mooching off the women's success and TV revenues?


scubatuck: I'm sure it's got nothing to do with the fact that more people to watch men's soccer...


I'm not sure which is true, because, well, it's SOCCER.

But in general, the more revenue generated, the more the players can be paid.
Seems reasonable, regardless who comes out on top.

But still, don't really care. It's soccer.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Ok.  Combine the leagues and pay whomever makes the cut.


Then they will complain there are no women in pro soccer and start a women's soccer league.

/rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, ...
 
Reverend J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I prefer women's soccer because they don't roll around on the ground and cry for a foul like every men's team does.

/The men's team needs to women up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Was the earlier thread yanked?


Circle jerked into a happy ending.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I find subby fails to comprehend capitalism.

Not this, this is  entirely wrong POV:

Will return to previous argument of "we just want to pay them more"


More this

"we just want to pay  everyone the very least we can. If only slavery were an option it'd be going on cause  all the players, male and female would  be so much more convent and profitable for the  team owners, if they  could all be treated as the property they are seen as anyway.

To imagine stigmatic sexism for just the  sake of it, you probably only helped yourself get fook over some more.

The 1% have class solidarity. If you can't have it, then you can't actually fight it.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Saying that publicly was a mistake, but I'd cut them some slack, it was probably written by men lawyers, who have a lot more responsibility than women lawyers.
 
jake3988
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would say the women's team should protest by just not playing at all and depriving US Soccer of the massive revenue they bring in... but at this rate all the remaining games will probably be cancelled anyway because of mass hysteria stupidity that's cancelled everything else.
 
Plissken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Ok.  Combine the leagues and pay whomever makes the cut.


Exactly. I watch pro sports to see the best in the world play, or upcoming best-in-the-world players. If a female athlete made the cut for my favorite NBA team, for example, I'd watch and root for her just the same as the rest of the players. That's typical for sports fans, I should think.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The relevant question is, like the NBA, do their skills pay the bills?
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh for farks sake.  Stop giving in to twitter mobs.


Or the Pol tab.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The program that creates more wealth should have higher paid workers.

Which league draws more numbers?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did you explain how the women have good fundamentals?
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: The program that creates more wealth should have higher paid workers.

Which league draws more numbers?


More to the point - which actually brings more revenue?
I don't actually know the answer to that.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Im just going to throw my opinion out there.

People pay more to watch men. It is more prestigious in the world's eyes, for one's country win the men's championship.

Therefore, the value male soccer players provide is quantifiably much higher. This isnt their fault, or women's fault, or even the world's fault. Men being taller, stronger, faster is genetic.

Until the world reaches the point of "My country won the woman's soccer championship" is looked at with equal reverence and for equal bragging rights, and it currently is far from that, then paying men more is, if not "fair" on some level, the most reasonable expectation, as they provide far more "value" socially (in this context)

If a hypothetical male player coming to a new team allows that team to do better, resulting in team revenue increasing by $500 million per year, and the comparable hypothetical female player going to her new team allows that team to do equally as better, the resulting revenue increase is still going to be an order of magnitude less... say $50 million. Women's teams do not generate the same revenue as men's teams.

So pragmatically, realistically, the male player would provide 10x the value, everything else being equal - just because the world values male sports more highly.

Bumping up Female player wages to be equal to men sounds like something that would be "fair' - but it makes zero sense in the real world. And that is nobody's fault.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: The program that creates more wealth should have higher paid workers.

Which league draws more numbers?


Reported for misogyny!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Since the USMNT isn't as good as Mexico's, they should get paid less than the Mexicans right?
 
Methadone Girls
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Love the employers lies in the farking article.  I hope they lose badly in court.

Equal pay for equal work should not be an issue still but here we are.
 
