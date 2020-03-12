 Skip to content
(The Week) Norway Down: This is news, and not the script for the next film starring Gerard Butler,Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser
59
    Major League Baseball, Norway, United States, spread of the new coronavirus, test kits, small Nordic country, next Democratic debate, President Trump  
•       •       •

To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Moose out front should have told you
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lykke til alle sammen.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Have I missed some big news out of Madagascar?

Or was all my time playing stupid video games for nothing??
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: Moose out front should have told you


The møøse have to keep social distance and aren't allowed to bite at the moment, so... bonus?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Smart.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If Norwegians can't afford a couple extra weeks off, who can?

They're rich, they're pragmatic, they're smart. Good on them!

Something, something, Norwegian Party political announcement follows:

Norwegian Party Political Broadcast

The cast:

NORWEGIAN
Eric Idle
VOICE OVER
Graham Chapman

The sketch:
(A very straight Norwegian in light blue suit and tie appear. He speaks earnestly in Norwegian. Ad-libbed, on the lines of the following.)
Norwegian: Ik tvika nasai...
SUBTITLE: 'GOOD EVENING'
Norwegian: . .. Stivianka sobjiord ki niyanska ik takka Norge weginda zokiy yniet...
SUBTITLE; YOU MAY THINK IT STRANGE THAT WE SHOULD BE ASKING YOU TO VOTE NORWEGIAN AT THE NEXT ELECTION'
Norwegian: ... Ik vietta nogiunda sti jibiora...
SUBTITLE: 'BUT CONSIDER THE ADVANTAGES'
Norwegian: In Norge we hatta svinska offikiose buinni a gogik in Europa.
' SUBTITLE: 'IN NORWAY, WE HAVE ONE OF THE HIGHEST PER CAPITA INCOME RATES IN EUROPE'
Norwegian: Sti glikka in Norge tijik dinstianna gildoosi stiiioska kary.
SUBTITLE: 'WE HAVE AN INDUSTRIAL RE-INVESTMENT RATE OF 14%
Norwegian: E in Norge we haua siddinkarvo dikinik chaila osto tykka hennakska.
SUBTITLE: 'AND GIRLS WITH MASSIVE KNOCKERS!'
Norwegian: Gikkiaski ungurden kola bijiusti stonosse.
SUBTITLE; 'HONESTLY' THEY'LL DO ANYTHING FOR YOU'
Norwegian: Hijiasgo biundenen ki yikilpa stivvora niski ofidae.
SUBTITLE: 'THEY'LL GO THROUGH THE CARD'
Norwegian: E stavaskija, E stonioska.
SUBTITLE'. 'YOU NAME IT' THEY KNOW IT'
Norwegian: Stingtic oloshoyert okka in Trondheim khi oyplitz...
SUBTITLE: 'THERE'S ONE IN TRONDHEIM WHO CAN PUT HER . . .'
(Blackout.)
CAPTION: 'PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST ON BEHALF OF THE NORWEGIAN PARTY'
Voice Over: Highlights of that broadcast will be discussed later by Lord George-Brown, ex-Foreign Secretary, Mr. Sven Olafson, the ex-Norwegian Minster of Finance, Sir Charles Ollendorff, ex-Chairman of the Norwegian Trades Council, Mr. Hamish McLavell, the Mayor of Wick, the nearest large town to Norway, Mrs. Betty Norday, whose name sounds remarkably like Norway, Mr. Brian Waynor, whose name is an anagram of Norway, Mr. and Mrs. Ford, whose name sounds like Fjord, of which there are a lot in Norway, Ron and Christine Boslo
(Balloons ascending. The montage with music as we continue with 'The Golden Age of Ballooning: Zeppelin')
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Smart.
[Fark user image 850x478]


I love graphics. They help so much. Anybody got any Venn diagrams?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Smart.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Yep. That's why we won't be doing this any time soon.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You mean   Henrik Mestad, Eldar Skar and Ane Dahl Torp, subby.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
From the same site:
https://theweek.com/speedreads/901795​/​brazilian-official-reportedly-tests-po​sitive-coronavirus-just-days-after-mee​ting-trump-maralago
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

brantgoose: Rapmaster2000: Smart.
[Fark user image 850x478]

I love graphics. They help so much. Anybody got any Venn diagrams?


There is no need to go all sciencey on us.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FormlessOne: Rapmaster2000: Smart.
[Fark user image 850x478]
Yep. That's why we won't be doing this any time soon.


TRAVEL EXTENSIVELY. It's the only way to save the economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Smart.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Can't take a graph very seriously if their thought process includes "OOH!! do it the school colors!"
 
King Something
‘’ 6 hours ago  
P3RKEL3!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rapmaster2000: Smart.
[Fark user image image 850x478]

Can't take a graph very seriously if their thought process includes "OOH!! do it the school colors!"


Yeah, I completely discounted it too.  GO BUCKS!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are they going to have to draw down from the strategic lutefisk reserve?
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We need to do this now.
 
All Latest [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rambino: Lykke til alle sammen.


Takk det samme.
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hey it gets worse!
I heard Watership Down too!!!
 
sleze
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I just wanted to remind everyone of what we are losing during this shutdown...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 6 hours ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_co​r​onavirus_pandemic_in_Norway

Fark user imageView Full Size


no explanation for the big spike at the end. Did more people catch COVID or they just testing more.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shut down all the things until further notice.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Co-starring Tiddles the Wonder Chimp as 'Test Monkey #214' !!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: Moose out front should have told you


Moose Gnome out front should have told you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 hours ago  

EngineerBob: Hey it gets worse!
I heard Watership Down too!!!


Pretty soon, the whole System Of A Down!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rapmaster2000: Smart.
[Fark user image image 850x478]
Can't take a graph very seriously if their thought process includes "OOH!! do it the school colors!"
Yeah, I completely discounted it too.  GO BUCKS!


There's not even any numbers on that graph. What kind of medical school is that? "Yeah, just give him some of that bag there, and some of these pills. Until he looks better. If it doesn't work, give him another one. In a couple of hours. Or maybe in the morning. We'll check back."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But, is the lefse OK?
Is it still lefse if I make it from Idaho potatoes?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sleze: I just wanted to remind everyone of what we are losing during this shutdown...

[Fark user image 512x640]


Finn girls come from Norway??


Fark user imageView Full Size
!= 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's all the same...like US and Canadians or US and Mexicans...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As far as we know, Norway is #3 in cases per 1M population at 134.1. That's what moved them to do this.

Italy is #1 at 250.0 per, S. Korea #2 at 153.3. The other over 1000s are Iran, Denmark, Bahrain, and Switzerland.

So far, the US is 4.2 per, UK is 8.7 per

Note this is only known cases.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They have a high infection rate compared to other countries. 134.7/million, putting them solidly in 3rd place behind Italy and Good Korea.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this the most metal shutdown ever?

Shaarimoth - Norwegian death metal
Youtube rehve53QtSw
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: As far as we know, Norway is #3 in cases per 1M population at 134.1. That's what moved them to do this.

Italy is #1 at 250.0 per, S. Korea #2 at 153.3. The other over 1000s are Iran, Denmark, Bahrain, and Switzerland.

So far, the US is 4.2 per, UK is 8.7 per

Note this is only known cases.


/shakes tiny, gloved fist
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: As far as we know, Norway is #3 in cases per 1M population at 134.1. That's what moved them to do this.

Italy is #1 at 250.0 per, S. Korea #2 at 153.3. The other over 1000s are Iran, Denmark, Bahrain, and Switzerland.

So far, the US is 4.2 per, UK is 8.7 per

Note this is only known cases.

/shakes tiny, gloved fist


Bro Fi....Elbow!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: As far as we know, Norway is #3 in cases per 1M population at 134.1. That's what moved them to do this.
Italy is #1 at 250.0 per, S. Korea #2 at 153.3. The other over 1000s are Iran, Denmark, Bahrain, and Switzerland.
So far, the US is 4.2 per, UK is 8.7 per
Note this is only known cases.


Maybe, but in the long run, we're going to win. Because that's what we do--win. If trump can't get the highest numbers in the world, he'll keep working tirelessly until we do have them.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sleze: I just wanted to remind everyone of what we are losing during this shutdown...

[Fark user image 512x640]


Coronavirus be dammed, must get to the Norway .... for mankind
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The outbreak's really not that bad yet in my part of the country, but I'm glad the government is taking action to get it under control, even if it seems a little extreme. It's going to be a boring two weeks, but hopefully it'll stop or greatly slow the spread. It did sort of ruin my travel plans for tomorrow, though.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
King Claudius is giddy over the prospect..
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: But, is the lefse OK?
Is it still lefse if I make it from Idaho potatoes?


What hasn't already been snapped up in the grocery stores is fine. And yes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But the US is the MOST PREPARED NATION ON EA....

Wait ... this just in ... breaking news! The US Senate is taking a two week vacation. Good luck to you all!
 
inner ted
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Smart.
[Fark user image 850x478]


trump will like the chart cause football
yes snowflake drink, your guy is causing this to happen

/the buck stops waaayyyyy over there now
 
powhound
‘’ 5 hours ago  

powhound: But the US is the MOST PREPARED NATION ON EA....

Wait ... this just in ... breaking news! The US Senate is taking a two week vacation. Good luck to you all!


nm .... updated to apparently delay this vacation for a week.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dammit Fark, is it amateur hour?

It will never work here:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sleze: I just wanted to remind everyone of what we are losing during this shutdown...

[Fark user image image 512x640]


This is Fark. All we're going to lose is a fat guy with moobs cosplaying a Viking.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: As far as we know, Norway is #3 in cases per 1M population at 134.1. That's what moved them to do this.

Italy is #1 at 250.0 per, S. Korea #2 at 153.3. The other over 1000s are Iran, Denmark, Bahrain, and Switzerland.

So far, the US is 4.2 per, UK is 8.7 per

Note this is only known cases.


US at 4.2.  Sure. Slide that lying decimal point back.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: As far as we know, Norway is #3 in cases per 1M population at 134.1. That's what moved them to do this.

Italy is #1 at 250.0 per, S. Korea #2 at 153.3. The other over 1000s are Iran, Denmark, Bahrain, and Switzerland.

So far, the US is 4.2 per, UK is 8.7 per

Note this is only known cases.

US at 4.2.  Sure. Slide that lying decimal point back.



[tapping_head_guy.jpg]

You can't report cases if you don't test for cases...
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: As far as we know, Norway is #3 in cases per 1M population at 134.1. That's what moved them to do this.

Italy is #1 at 250.0 per, S. Korea #2 at 153.3. The other over 1000s are Iran, Denmark, Bahrain, and Switzerland.

So far, the US is 4.2 per, UK is 8.7 per

Note this is only known cases.

US at 4.2.  Sure. Slide that lying decimal point back.


The US has tested basically no one. So yeah, there are probably a lot of cases out there which haven't been detected. Even in Norway, there have only been 8000 tests done but they picked up ~600 people. I'm sure they're only being given to people with respiratory symptoms, but I'm sure the actual number infected is much higher than the current numbers tell us.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Smart.
[Fark user image 850x478]


It's sad that they had to make a picture with the words "sick people" to dumb it down for the masses.
 
