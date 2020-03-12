 Skip to content
(Some New Wave Guy)   On this week's serving of 80's post-punk, new wave, goth, and shoegazy goodness, it's Dave Ball, Freur, That Petrol Emotion and more. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #124. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
guaranteed certified 100% covid-19 free
 
tymothil
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fruer!

Doot

Doot Doot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

tymothil: Fruer!

Doot

Doot Doot


that would the lowest of low hanging fruit. unless you're just referencing the album ;-)
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Missed you last week because I was on the road, good to have this back in my life.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Send in the flying fat man".

-- Von Sydow, "Dune"
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thespindrifter: Missed you last week because I was on the road, good to have this back in my life.


very flattering, thank you for listening!
 
tymothil
‘’ 6 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: tymothil: Fruer!

Doot

Doot Doot

that would the lowest of low hanging fruit. unless you're just referencing the album ;-)


Just always pops into my head, damn catchy tune. Theme From...  is my favorite on that first album
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

tymothil: socalnewwaver: tymothil: Fruer!

Doot

Doot Doot

that would the lowest of low hanging fruit. unless you're just referencing the album ;-)

Just always pops into my head, damn catchy tune. Theme From...  is my favorite on that first album


it IS a super catchy tune. i actually like it, but probably couldn't get away with playing it on this show.

soon to have another show though, and i'll definitely roll it out there.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
forgot to mention, i'm shooting out the playlist real time here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver

(no account needed to view)

the complete playlist will also show up here eventually.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tymothil: Fruer!

Doot

Doot Doot


I have that 12".  Definitely better than their later band, Underworld (imho).
 
tymothil
‘’ 5 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: tymothil: socalnewwaver: tymothil: Fruer!

Doot

Doot Doot

that would the lowest of low hanging fruit. unless you're just referencing the album ;-)

Just always pops into my head, damn catchy tune. Theme From...  is my favorite on that first album

it IS a super catchy tune. i actually like it, but probably couldn't get away with playing it on this show.

soon to have another show though, and i'll definitely roll it out there.


One of the times I saw Underworld Mk II he sang just the three doot hook between songs, in a very serious, deadpan voice, which was more funny (and surprising) than it should have been.
 
tymothil
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: tymothil: Fruer!

Doot

Doot Doot

I have that 12".  Definitely better than their later band, Underworld (imho).


I always enjoyed Underworld Mk II, and i have a nostalgic soft spot for the Underneath The Radar album from Mk I, but I readily acknowledge its inherent cheesiness. Some of the Mk III stuff is growing on me, lately. It's good music to drive to.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Then suddenly: a Wild Earworm appears! Ghaaaaa! As much as I love Altered Images, I feel like I'm listening to some bizarro-world little kids' 45 single I found in a garage sale. Now I must share this horror with my wife so I will not be alone in my suffering.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thespindrifter: Then suddenly: a Wild Earworm appears! Ghaaaaa! As much as I love Altered Images, I feel like I'm listening to some bizarro-world little kids' 45 single I found in a garage sale. Now I must share this horror with my wife so I will not be alone in my suffering.


My job. Done, it is.
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just found this while scrolling for more virus news, and what a breath of fresh air. Excellent job, socalnewwaver, you have a new listener.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sgt Oddball: Just found this while scrolling for more virus news, and what a breath of fresh air. Excellent job, socalnewwaver, you have a new listener.


thank you very much, for listening, and the feedback!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Always a pleasure! Thanks again

Playlist:

Ian Thomas - Another Strange Brew
Guadalcanal Diary - Fire From Heaven
The Three O'clock - A Day In Erotica
The Jazz Butcher - Southern Mark Smith (Big Return)
Altered Images - Song Sung Blue
Dave Ball - Man In The Man
The Motorcycle Boy - Big Rock Candy Mountain
Deer Tick - Bluesboy
X-Mal Deutschland - Qual
Cabaret Voltaire - Spies In The Wires
Freur - Riders In The Night
Squirrel Flower - Red Shoulder
Cowboy Junkies - Misguided Angel
Galaxie 500 - Tell Me
Flash And The Pan - Headhunter
That Petrol Emotion - It's A Good Thing
The Dream Syndicate - Then She Remembers
Glass Beach - Orchids
Rowland S. Howard - Dead Radio
Revenge - Slave
The Field Mice - Couldn't Feel Safer
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I adore Big Rock Candy Mountain.
Saw Motorcycle Boy support the Mary Chain at Brixton Academy & they were terrific.

Got some more requests if you have space for them sometime

The Godfathers - I Want Everything
The Sisters Of Mercy - Adrenochrome
Rose Of Avalanche - Goddess
Felt - Primitive Painters
Cult Heroes - I Dig You

Is there a way to listen back to older shows on demand?
 
bobbifleckman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I can only find the murder machine"

Cellophane, That Petrol Emotion

Love them!
 
