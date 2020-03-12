 Skip to content
(Yahoo) No need to panic everyone, we've got this COVID-19 thing under control. Just look how many people the CDC has tested this week: 77
36
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
LabCorp and Quest have commercial testing now, and the places around here are going for that instead. We've basically calling bullshiat on what appears to be a Chernobyl-like attempt to suppress numbers at the cost of lives.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

koder: LabCorp and Quest have commercial testing now


Let me guess, they won't tell you what it costs until after you take the test.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We have known for months that this was headed our way. Not only is the Trump administration, even today, completely uninterested in determining who exactly is sick, but they've undercut their own lame-ass "private industry will fix it for us" bullshiat by interfering with private labs' ability to roll out their own tests.

This is orders of magnitude worse than the Katrina response. And it's going to kill many more people through sheer incompetence.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He later added that the total number of labs preparing to test for the coronavirus was actually 15

In a country with 330 million people.

Good luck with that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cagey B: This is orders of magnitude worse than the Katrina response. And it's going to kill many more people through sheer incompetence.


Trump isn't shy about admitting it's all about appearances.  He didn't want the cruise ship to dock because it would increase the number of cases he had to count, and he said so, right there on television.  His ratings are all that matters to him.  We can all just DIAF.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: koder: LabCorp and Quest have commercial testing now

Let me guess, they won't tell you what it costs until after you take the test.


No, no, all tests are provided at no cost to you. There is a $3k charge for wasting time and resources if you don't have the virus, however.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

koder: LabCorp and Quest have commercial testing now, and the places around here are going for that instead. We've basically calling bullshiat on what appears to be a Chernobyl-like attempt to suppress numbers at the cost of lives.


Yeah, but the insurance companies aren't loosening their testing criteria to cover the tests, from what I've heard in the last couple of days.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile in South Korea...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't the Surgeon General just deputize all the fast food places we have here?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Marcus Aurelius: koder: LabCorp and Quest have commercial testing now

Let me guess, they won't tell you what it costs until after you take the test.

No, no, all tests are provided at no cost to you. There is a $3k charge for wasting time and resources if you don't have the virus, however.


Hey, I hadn't thought of that.  Charging extra if your test comes up negative.  It's brilliant!
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does that include 58 people tested by NBA today?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All this "private enterprise" BS just makes it abundantly clear how effed our health care system is for anyone except the ultra rich. It's almost like the administration is waiting until some lab that they personally profit from comes online so that that one lab can do a lion's share of testing.  I wouldn't put it past these morons.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A reckoning has been long overdue, a result of the complicit fouling of their habitat and unrestrained  procreation. They will struggle valiantly to fight the inevitable. A lot of them will die, but those few who survive will be stronger, smarter and better than before.

No one knows the final shape of their future, or where it will lead. We know only that it is always born from the ashes of hubris.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Things are going great, it's all going great.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 4 hours ago  
77... are they just sitting around doing shots?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: koder: LabCorp and Quest have commercial testing now, and the places around here are going for that instead. We've basically calling bullshiat on what appears to be a Chernobyl-like attempt to suppress numbers at the cost of lives.

Yeah, but the insurance companies aren't loosening their testing criteria to cover the tests, from what I've heard in the last couple of days.


Bingo!.  They are not going to eat the cost just because the government ordered them to do so.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: A reckoning has been long overdue, a result of the complicit fouling of their habitat and unrestrained  procreation. They will struggle valiantly to fight the inevitable. A lot of them will die, but those few who survive will be stronger, smarter and better than before.

No one knows the final shape of their future, or where it will lead. We know only that it is always born from the ashes of hubris.


Dude are you sure you're in the right thread? Or the right website for that matter?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: koder: LabCorp and Quest have commercial testing now, and the places around here are going for that instead. We've basically calling bullshiat on what appears to be a Chernobyl-like attempt to suppress numbers at the cost of lives.

Yeah, but the insurance companies aren't loosening their testing criteria to cover the tests, from what I've heard in the last couple of days.

Bingo!.  They are not going to eat the cost just because the government ordered them to do so.


CDC admin claims they'll cover the cost
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He later added that the total number of labs preparing to test for the coronavirus was actually 15

In a country with 330 million people.

Good luck with that.


On top of that: there are 16 million people working in the US healthcare sector alone, many of which risk exposure and would need to be tested numerous times to ensure they didn't catch it since the last test so they won't endanger vulnerable people.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cagey B: We have known for months that this was headed our way. Not only is the Trump administration, even today, completely uninterested in determining who exactly is sick, but they've undercut their own lame-ass "private industry will fix it for us" bullshiat by interfering with private labs' ability to roll out their own tests.

This is orders of magnitude worse than the Katrina response. And it's going to kill many more people through sheer incompetence.


As long as D2S and his daughterwife are safe, he doesn't give a flip.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x450]

Things are going great, it's all going great.


he said that shiat today??? WTF
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Yeah, but the insurance companies aren't loosening their testing criteria to cover the tests, from what I've heard in the last couple of days.


Been sick for 10 days (America checking in). Felt like hell with epic cough, but thermometer said no fever entire time. Went to doc today - 100 degree fever. Checked again when I got home - 102. Probably just the flu.

/tomorrow is the last of my sick time
//no travel, no test - "Upper respiratory infection"
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't wait till the government has an enforced testing mandate, but also demands that you pay for your testing out of pocket.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Utah lab (ARUP) tested 100 samples yesterday and are planning to ramp up to 500/day.  Hospital here is working on drive up testing.  CDC tested 17 and is doing jack shiat.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x450]

Things are going great, it's all going great.


Re: That first tweet:  not for much longer... DOW is back to it's August 2017 level last I looked...
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: LabCorp and Quest have commercial testing now, and the places around here are going for that instead. We've basically calling bullshiat on what appears to be a Chernobyl-like attempt to suppress numbers at the cost of lives.


Yeah GA has like 11 official and twenty two still low but better presumed as in discovered by the state labs.
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember, citizens, when you see Nurgle-worshipping xenos, and their unwitting accomplices, anti-vaxxers, you know what to do:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, personalize your dispensers, to prevent theft by antisocial elements.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
what does that mean to say that LabCorp is doing testing?  certainly they are not doing it for free.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheDirtyNacho: GrogSmash: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: koder: LabCorp and Quest have commercial testing now, and the places around here are going for that instead. We've basically calling bullshiat on what appears to be a Chernobyl-like attempt to suppress numbers at the cost of lives.

Yeah, but the insurance companies aren't loosening their testing criteria to cover the tests, from what I've heard in the last couple of days.

Bingo!.  They are not going to eat the cost just because the government ordered them to do so.

CDC admin claims they'll cover the cost


With what budget?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why don't we just declare a war on COVID-19
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One company is selling the detection kit for $125 (500 rxns, $0.25 per test). Not that the kit is the only cost, but reagents are about free now. We should be able to do 10000 tests a day without problem. Hell, one large lab with automation should be able to turn around 10000 a day by itself.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shiat hole.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sorry, CDC, but your budget is being spent on welding rusty sheet metal together along the Mexican border, because priorities.
 
