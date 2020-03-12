 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Corona Virus hooks up with the Trudeaus. Subby is jealous   (cbc.ca) divider line
52
    More: Sick, Prime minister, Canada, Cabinet, World Health Organization, Westminster system, Premier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Australia  
•       •       •

2554 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 12:30 PM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
HempHead
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't tell me corona is spread via maple syrup!!!
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The news of Mrs Trudeau having COVID-19 will certainly give Ivanka Trump a ladyboner.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ivanka inconsolable
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image image 440x418]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shroom
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn, I was hoping this was going to be about Kevin Trudeau.  I'll take a shot if that asshat gets hit with the virus.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who is going to take over the comic strip?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Call the Guy: hammettman: [Fark user image image 440x418]

[Fark user image 224x225]


I just Googled that photo, and the first result said that it had gone viral.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd infect her too.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those people are annoyingly healthy.  I'm not worried.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sophie's in isolation because she has it.  Justin is holed up trying to figure out a culturally appropriate costume to wear for when he greets the virus.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I first read that as "self-immolation" and thought "well that's an extreme measure."
 
awruk!
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TheAlgebraist: Sophie's in isolation because she has it.  Justin is holed up trying to figure out a culturally appropriate costume to wear for when he greets the virus.


Sigh... yes dear, you tried...

She doesn't "have it", she is waiting for test results. It may be just a simple flu, so save your boner for later...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 hours ago  
On Wednesday, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said experts have suggested the coronavirus could infect 30 to 70 per cent of the population.


So either some or most of you will get it....well that's comforting.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Margaret luckily inoculated by her time with Keith Richardd
 
Gig103
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So if this happened to anyone in the Trump family, would the White House even admit it?
 
Livinglush
‘’ 6 hours ago  
$20 days our President is infected right now.  He looks and sounds awful.  He struggled to make it through 9 minutes yesterday
 
shroom
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Gig103: So if this happened to anyone in the Trump family, would the White House even admit it?


Since they still haven't admitted why he was taken to Walter Reed last year, I'm gonna go with "no".
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

This text is now purple: I first read that as "self-immolation" and thought "well that's an extreme measure."


Only way to be sure...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're very young and healthy. I am not worried. The death rate among people under 40 is 0.2% and no children have died thus far, so most young people have probably been exposed to enough coronavirus to make them almost immune to the novel one. But with all the events being cancelled, we have little to amuse us except celebrity gossip and a billion hours of virtual info-tainment a day.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Livinglush: $20 days our President is infected right now.  He looks and sounds awful.  He struggled to make it through 9 minutes yesterday


Not golfing is getting to him. He needs to self-isolate. Peebles. Stat!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Call the Guy: hammettman: [Fark user image image 440x418]

[Fark user image 224x225]


Not just Ivanka, eh?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

brantgoose: They're very young and healthy. I am not worried. The death rate among people under 40 is 0.2% and no children have died thus far, so most young people have probably been exposed to enough coronavirus to make them almost immune to the novel one. But with all the events being cancelled, we have little to amuse us except celebrity gossip and a billion hours of virtual info-tainment a day.


The lack of statistically significant deaths in children is scientifically fascinating.  It's exactly the opposite of what you would expect from a wide-spread novel viral strain.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TheAlgebraist: Sophie's in isolation because she has it.  Justin is holed up trying to figure out a culturally appropriate costume to wear for when he greets the virus.



Dude this isn't Facebook, leave that lame shiat there.
 
ironpig
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Peter Weyland: brantgoose: They're very young and healthy. I am not worried. The death rate among people under 40 is 0.2% and no children have died thus far, so most young people have probably been exposed to enough coronavirus to make them almost immune to the novel one. But with all the events being cancelled, we have little to amuse us except celebrity gossip and a billion hours of virtual info-tainment a day.

The lack of statistically significant deaths in children is scientifically fascinating.  It's exactly the opposite of what you would expect from a wide-spread novel viral strain.


Plenty of viruses act this way.  Children have immature immune systems and tend to avoid the cyctokine storms that end up killing adults.  Its still fascinating science though.
 
boneking
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why are you jealous, subby?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: The news of Mrs Trudeau having COVID-19 will certainly give Ivanka Trump a ladyboner.


Corona Virus give me a man boner...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shroom
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Peter Weyland: brantgoose: They're very young and healthy. I am not worried. The death rate among people under 40 is 0.2% and no children have died thus far, so most young people have probably been exposed to enough coronavirus to make them almost immune to the novel one. But with all the events being cancelled, we have little to amuse us except celebrity gossip and a billion hours of virtual info-tainment a day.

The lack of statistically significant deaths in children is scientifically fascinating.  It's exactly the opposite of what you would expect from a wide-spread novel viral strain.


This sounds like the beginning of a horror movie.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ironpig: Peter Weyland: brantgoose: They're very young and healthy. I am not worried. The death rate among people under 40 is 0.2% and no children have died thus far, so most young people have probably been exposed to enough coronavirus to make them almost immune to the novel one. But with all the events being cancelled, we have little to amuse us except celebrity gossip and a billion hours of virtual info-tainment a day.

The lack of statistically significant deaths in children is scientifically fascinating.  It's exactly the opposite of what you would expect from a wide-spread novel viral strain.

Plenty of viruses act this way.  Children have immature immune systems and tend to avoid the cyctokine storms that end up killing adults.  Its still fascinating science though.


Viruses and children: nature's perfect killing machines.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fear not!  Corona is fair and just.  If Corona decides it is time for the fruit of Trudue to be harvested, the great pangolin will clear the ants of sin from it.  The ants of his black face will be consumed by the great pangolin.  His fruit will be in tarnished once again, and Corona shall ferment a fine wine of his fruits.  Corona is LOVE!  The teachings of Covid tell us so!
 
Cormee
‘’ 6 hours ago  

boneking: Why are you jealous, subby?


It's a bizarre headline alright
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

shroom: Damn, I was hoping this was going to be about Kevin Trudeau.  I'll take a shot if that asshat gets hit with the virus.


Considering he is still in jail until 2022, his odds are more likely than the general population.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cormee: boneking: Why are you jealous, subby?

It's a bizarre headline alright


I am guessing because on the scale of combined hotness of a countries leaders and their spouses, the Trudeaus are most likely in the Top 5.
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dletter: Cormee: boneking: Why are you jealous, subby?

It's a bizarre headline alright

I am guessing because on the scale of combined hotness of a countries leaders and their spouses, the Trudeaus are most likely in the Top 5.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dletter: shroom: Damn, I was hoping this was going to be about Kevin Trudeau.  I'll take a shot if that asshat gets hit with the virus.

Considering he is still in jail until 2022, his odds are more likely than the general population.


Things start to go sideways, I don't see many folks showing up for their shifts at the prisons and mental hospitals.

Those already there get the outside locks changed on them without knowing.
 
booger42
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Taming of the shoe: dletter: Cormee: boneking: Why are you jealous, subby?

It's a bizarre headline alright

I am guessing because on the scale of combined hotness of a countries leaders and their spouses, the Trudeaus are most likely in the Top 5.

[Fark user image 425x212]


Exactly.  She is not gorgeous in the conventional way, but she is a very attractive woman

/also JFK Shot First I see what you did there
 
pwkpete
‘’ 5 hours ago  

JFK Shot First: fragMasterFlash: The news of Mrs Trudeau having COVID-19 will certainly give Ivanka Trump a ladyboner.

Corona Virus give me a man boner...

[Fark user image 675x900]


This image can not be reposted enough...
 
Dunkel_99
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fingers crossed
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fake news. Lizard people can't get it.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh that's just farking crap-tastic.

Not the least of which because the guy running the show is hobbled, but the coontish glee with which the conservatives must be rubbing their hands eagerly salivating at how this will totally own the Libs is going to be nauseating.

/see upthread.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Justin is hot AF.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Press Release: ''Prime Minister's wife Sophie Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night, She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided.

Meanwhile: "The doctor's advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home''

Of course he only exhibits an abundance of caution at certain times.
 
skinink
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Meanwhile, a meeting between Trudeau, the premiers and Indigenous leaders that was scheduled to begin in Ottawa today has been postponed indefinitely in response to the COVID-19 outbreak."

Progress. Probably the first time that someone has purposely decided not to infect Indigenous people.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just hope the corpulent citrus doesn't get it into his head that Trudeau being in self-isolation means our whole government is shut down and we should be invaded for our own protection or some such nonsense.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Peter Weyland: brantgoose: They're very young and healthy. I am not worried. The death rate among people under 40 is 0.2% and no children have died thus far, so most young people have probably been exposed to enough coronavirus to make them almost immune to the novel one. But with all the events being cancelled, we have little to amuse us except celebrity gossip and a billion hours of virtual info-tainment a day.

The lack of statistically significant deaths in children is scientifically fascinating.  It's exactly the opposite of what you would expect from a wide-spread novel viral strain.


Varicella is essentially benign in children and often fatal in adults.

Fark user imageView Full Size

That death rate goes up to about 736/100,000 in ages 65+. It's just most humans encounter it before the age of 10.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dletter: Cormee: boneking: Why are you jealous, subby?

It's a bizarre headline alright

I am guessing because on the scale of combined hotness of a countries leaders and their spouses, the Trudeaus are most likely in the Top 5.


Monaco has a strong game.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SirMadness: Oh that's just farking crap-tastic.

Not the least of which because the guy running the show is hobbled, but the coontish glee with which the conservatives must be rubbing their hands eagerly salivating at how this will totally own the Libs is going to be nauseating.

/see upthread.


User name checks out
 
SirMadness
‘’ 4 hours ago  

This text is now purple: SirMadness: Oh that's just farking crap-tastic.

Not the least of which because the guy running the show is hobbled, but the coontish glee with which the conservatives must be rubbing their hands eagerly salivating at how this will totally own the Libs is going to be nauseating.

/see upthread.

User name checks out


I'm not wrong, he said with thinly veiled contempt.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/only had to go as far as the Sun.
//now my computer is reaching for the hand sanitizer.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, dear...

What if something happens to Prince Dreamy®?

/fainting couch...
/Jesus, maybe folks just need to calm the fark DOWN for five minutes?
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.