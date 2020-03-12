 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man uses rectum to kill one, sicken five   (tampabay.com) divider line
Xanlexian
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn near killed 'em!

/and in one case, did killed 'em
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What an asshole!
 
nothingyet
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rectum?  I don't even know him!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like it is not their own fault for taking drugs from a guy's ass?  Is there no personal responsibility anymore?
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hey, man, want some crack?"

ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 2 hours ago  
anal pez dispenser
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The Sheriff's Office said the inmate who died was Colton McKinley, 28."

R.I.P. Colon
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.