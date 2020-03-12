 Skip to content
𝅘𝅥𝅮 Manitoba, where the COVID comes sweeping down the plain / Where the crazy tweets can't compete / When the fear comes right behind the rain... 𝅘𝅥𝅮
5
lolmao500
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First case. Suuuure bro
 
slantsix
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess it's only a matter of time before idiots here start hoarding toilet paper now.

/have a bidet
//Manitoban
///meh
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bomber, man.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Handsome Dick inconsolable.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The population of Manitoba and New Brunswick, two of the most recent provinces to have cases, is smaller than the number of people employed by WalMart. In Canada.

Ottawa now has two presumed cases (one man back from Austria, one woman back from Italy, while the case in NB is a woman back from Italy). But Ottawa's greater muncipal area has more people than either province by several hundred thousand, so that explains that.

I'd best get back to the Food Court at the Mall before they shut it down or something. The Thai and Chinese food was really good and I made four meals out of two orders. The Chinese place was really generous on the serving size, but may have cut back on food prep since if they are being shunned by wary consumers.

Also have to get to the place where I buy my mixed nuts and those beef curries I like. My fridge is packed but best to get out and about before anybody around here has the virus. The campus of the company with the presumed case is out in the suburbs. Time to call my doctor and get an appointment. Hopefully he will write prescriptions for three months or so.
 
