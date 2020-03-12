 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Joel Osteen prays that Jesus will stop the coronavirus. But, just in case Jesus isn't listening, everybody stay home because he apparently took some time off back in the 1940s   (foxnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Facepalm, Joel Osteen, world-famous pastor Joel Osteen, Lakewood Church, John Osteen, person Sunday services, Osteen's team, United States, Kanye West  
•       •       •

995 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 2:32 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, being rankly superstitious has never really helped when it comes to disease. (see every past plague)  It's funny how we all believe in science and reality when our life's at stake.  If only prayers were helpful.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is this the same Osteen that was turning away hurricane refugees in Houston?

I hope God smites his sorry ass.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Unfortunately, staying at home didn't help the Jews (and every other group the Nazis didn't like).  Nazis were worse than any disease.  (yeah, I know, tell us something we don't know)
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Osteen is about as far away from Jesus as one can get.

/figuratively
 
snowjack
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly God is smiting is for making Mike Judge's Idiocracy look like prophecy.

Get with the program, Joel.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snocone: Osteen is about as far away from Jesus as one can get.

/figuratively


I'd be fine if he got much closer

/literally
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PaulRB: Unfortunately, staying at home didn't help the Jews (and every other group the Nazis didn't like).  Nazis were worse than any disease.  (yeah, I know, tell us something we don't know)


Thank you, Professor Irrelevant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just don't ask Joel to allow an emergency field hospital to be set up in his megachurch. He wouldn't want Jesus to catch COVID-19.
 
50th
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Osteen:  "God, I prayed.  Why did you ignore my pleas?"

God:  "I sent multiple doctors and scientists.  You went with the advice from the Team Satan guy.  Enjoy the lake of fire asshole."
 
THX 1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It never ceases to amaze me that when a disaster hits, it's always "God's punishment toward those other believers in our society".

Then when it hits home, there's not even the tiniest bit of introspecion.

(Not that I believe that any of it is true, just pointing out the logical fallacies)
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First Jesus needs to do something about the parasite known as Joel Osteen.
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But you should still give money to Jesus (payable to Joel) just in case.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 4 hours ago  

THX 1138: It never ceases to amaze me that when a disaster hits, it's always "God's punishment toward those other believers in our society".

Then when it hits home, there's not even the tiniest bit of introspecion.

(Not that I believe that any of it is true, just pointing out the logical fallacies)


logical fallacies aren't pointed out by spewing logical fallacies
No one has said this is gods punishment... you are a moron.
but keep winning arguments with yourself no one is having.. keep shaking that tiny fist of rage!!!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He added, "On the upside, at least gas for my G6 is as cheap as it's been in a decade... go Trump!  MAGA!"
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus wept. "Because you stupid asses fired the team set up to deal with pandemics," he said through his tears.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A dingleberry on the Body of Christ
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ugh. Once again, it's up to Mattress Mack to save the day.
 
ifky
‘’ 4 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

stlbluez: THX 1138: It never ceases to amaze me that when a disaster hits, it's always "God's punishment toward those other believers in our society".

Then when it hits home, there's not even the tiniest bit of introspecion.

(Not that I believe that any of it is true, just pointing out the logical fallacies)

logical fallacies aren't pointed out by spewing logical fallacies
No one has said this is gods punishment... you are a moron.
but keep winning arguments with yourself no one is having.. keep shaking that tiny fist of rage!!!


Ya sure? Coronavirus Is Punishment for 'LGBT Sin,' Says Far-Right Pastor.

Okay he's far right but he's still 'a man of god' whatever that means.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.gyazo.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, at least Joel Osteen has a plan. More than I can say for His Orangeness.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I want to tell you a story I heard a man.  He was a man who got the coronavirus.  He got his mom and his dad and his siblings all sick.  They all died and went to Hell.  The man goes to his pastor and says, "Why has God forsaken me?"  The pastor takes once look at him, but before he can speak, the man sneezes on him.  Now the PASTOR has coronavirus. *audience laughter* This is my Bible. I am what it says I am. I can do what it says I can do. Today, I will be taught the Word of God.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate his smile.  If you're an authentic human being you shouldn't have to fake that.
Joel Osteen is not an authentic human being.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i like Joel Dongsteen better

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
captainstudd
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can someone please start the rumor at this is the new version of a plague for having a false prophet.  This is punishment to all the trumper's that turn their back on humanity and worship him.  Maybe even pretend that god spoke to you in a dream and told you he was unleashing this plague.  Especially since we have bug killer that could get rid of locusts so that would be ineffective. A virus does seem to be finding its way into the White House and taking out the demographic that worships him so it's not much of a stretch.
 
rogue49
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sir, THIS is Old Testiment

DAD has taken control.

Strap in
Or get strapped

This IS serious old school...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird, I was praying that every single virus bit of Covid-19 on the planet was transferred simultaneously into Joel Osteen while he was in a contained space.  Hopefully causing his entire body to burst like that dude's head in Scanners.

2 birds, 1 stone.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.