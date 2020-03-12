 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Oh, bollocks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Feature or bug?

/YMMV
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Okay, in movie terms we're moving from Contagion to Children Of Men.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A high fever can affect your testicles.

This is news to the Daily Fail, since they are unfamiliar with testicles and their function.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Never mind?

Sex Pistols?
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who conducted the tests?
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A high fever can affect your testicles.


So can mumps and ridiculous.

Anyway, I'm fixed now, so that means I can't catch the disease, right?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: "Doctors in Wuhan warn that the disease can affect the production of sperm."

Also FTFA: "No study has proven the virus will reduce men's fertility or sexual potency."

Shut up now, China. Give the propaganda a break for like two weeks so the world can deal with the mess that you started and our idiot president has made worse.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Since this was in the Daily Fail I now doubt the existence of testicles.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BRBNot.
 
alitaki
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not necessarily a bad thing to limit future reproductive ability.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Silver lining if I get it, may not need that vasectomy after all.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More so than my vasectomy? Because there's a vas deferens between production and fertility.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think we are going to need some eyebleach therapy so bring back the Foobies tab as a matter of preserving public health in these extraordinary times.

/harrumph
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm putting mine in a safe place until all of this blows over.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also many of the infected men in China were found to have small penises.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not worried about fertility at my age.  As long as I can still get a stiffy and nut, then its all good.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hammettman: Who conducted the tests?
[media.giphy.com image 350x197] [View Full Size image _x_]


A pecker checker.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, like it is really hard to reproduce when you're dead...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Farker is using their balls anyway, so no problemo.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A high fever can affect your testicles.

This is news to the Daily Fail, since they are unfamiliar with testicles and their function.


Look at you stepping up and teaching. Powerful stuff
 
anuran
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put a deposit in the wank-bank if you want kids!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: hammettman: Who conducted the tests?
[media.giphy.com image 350x197] [View Full Size image _x_]

A pecker checker.


They prefer to be called a penis machinist
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what else "can cause damage to a man's TESTICLES?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is not myologist it is urologist!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Scientists need to get on this. Every sperm is sacred.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Okay, in movie terms we're moving from Contagion to Children Of Men.


Or maybe Dr. Strangelove?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And when I said this last week you people laughed at me. WHO'S LAUGHING NOW
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok, but people at work are starting to look at me funny when I use hand sanitizer on my balls.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... no proof of anything just speculation...

But yeah they should test people to see... just to be sure.
 
genner
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
worldliteraturebookclub.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
Stop rubbing me with Purel dammit!
As for your sperm, well...
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
Joshudan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It could be the quarantine, but the wife and I were speculating, based on recent behavior in the news and locally, that this virus seems to somehow encourage people, when they are most contagious, to go out and spread it. Maybe it modifies our gut bacteria to send "go out and hang out with large groups!"

Maybe that is the plan for it; reproduce as much as possible, sterilize the population, kill some off...pretty clean way for nature to reclaim her dominance over us; self-inflicted mass die-off with some extra shrinkage in the gene pool to boot.
 
King Something
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A high fever can affect your testicles.

This is news to the Daily Fail, since they are unfamiliar with testicles and their function.


You said "testicles" twice.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha ha. Jokes on them. My wife has 'em!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Joshudan: It could be the quarantine, but the wife and I were speculating, based on recent behavior in the news and locally, that this virus seems to somehow encourage people, when they are most contagious, to go out and spread it. Maybe it modifies our gut bacteria to send "go out and hang out with large groups!"

Maybe that is the plan for it; reproduce as much as possible, sterilize the population, kill some off...pretty clean way for nature to reclaim her dominance over us; self-inflicted mass die-off with some extra shrinkage in the gene pool to boot.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Joshudan: It could be the quarantine, but the wife and I were speculating, based on recent behavior in the news and locally, that this virus seems to somehow encourage people, when they are most contagious, to go out and spread it. Maybe it modifies our gut bacteria to send "go out and hang out with large groups!"


You watched "Fortitude", too?
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ctrl-f
conundrum
enter

Phrase not found

F5
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha ha, THAT ship sailed many decades many decades ago and, as if to add insult to injury, sailed yet again a couple of decades ago. Now the ol' ship has a broken mast, with no auxiliary power.  'Tis a sad thing.
 
Joshudan
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Joshudan: It could be the quarantine, but the wife and I were speculating, based on recent behavior in the news and locally, that this virus seems to somehow encourage people, when they are most contagious, to go out and spread it. Maybe it modifies our gut bacteria to send "go out and hang out with large groups!"

You watched "Fortitude", too?


no but now that I am looking for stuff to watch I think I'll try it
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seeing at my age range it's mainly women who have no desire for children and divorcees/single mothers I think I'm good.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems similar to telling dudes to dip their balls in soy sauce because they have "taste receptors".

There are a limited number of receptors and cell types, and they can perform different functions depending on their location in the body and the environment around them. Your junk isn't wired to your brain to like your tongue is, so you can't "taste" with your nuts, even if the same type of receptors are present in both organs.

Similarly, the environment dangling in your trousers is completely different from that in your lungs. A pathogen that has evolved to proliferate in one is unlikely to be able to effectively infect the other.

TL;DR This sounds like a scary story designed to try and grab a chunk of pandemic-funded grant money
 
UralMD
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joshudan: Dewey Fidalgo: Joshudan: It could be the quarantine, but the wife and I were speculating, based on recent behavior in the news and locally, that this virus seems to somehow encourage people, when they are most contagious, to go out and spread it. Maybe it modifies our gut bacteria to send "go out and hang out with large groups!"

You watched "Fortitude", too?

no but now that I am looking for stuff to watch I think I'll try it


For anyone who thinks that this concept is completely ridiculous:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ophioco​r​dyceps_unilateralis
and
https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/news/2​0​18/june/the-brain-worm-that-turns-ants​-into-zombies.html

Your welcome.
 
gregscott
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coronavirus hysteria goes supernova in 3, 2, 1
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that's just nuts!
 
B0redd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure the chinese will come up with a cure,
some dried tiger penis or powdered rhino anus or suchlike.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Natures answer to viagra and overpopulation, all rolled up in one handy pandemic.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's worse than a zika head baby?
No babies.
 
