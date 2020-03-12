 Skip to content
(CBS News)   French mayor defends holding massive Smurf rally despite Coronavirus spread, possibly in bid to garner attention little-known Smurfs such as Gaspy, Sneezy, Fevery, and Collapsey   (cbsnews.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What the smurf are those smurfing mothersmurfers thinking?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of all the smurfing things to die for, you die for a smurfing smurf festival?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about Wheezy?


\let's not forget Death, cuz he certainly won't forget
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
UNICEF "Smurfs" (2005, Belgium)
Youtube pVs2wiEFOxQ


If you only see one relief plane flying really high, kiss your smurf goodbye.
 
Birnone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
a day before France officially banned gatherings

How was he supposed to foresee that these kinds of gatherings would be banned? Does everyone expect him to have PCP or something?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
avoision.comView Full Size
Gnap gnap
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Of all the smurfing things to die for, you die for a smurfing smurf festival?


Come for the festival, stay for the orgy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Massive Smurf Rally" is the name of my bowel movement after eating far too many Peeps on Easter Sunday.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Of all the smurfing things to die for, you die for a smurfing smurf festival?

Come for the festival, stay for the orgy.


Imagine having to clean up after all those blue balls.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 3 hours ago  
France is going to be the next Italy, if their current trendline continues.
France also has the best healthcare system in the world by many measures, so I am curious how they handle it.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/17/franc​e​-versus-the-united-states-how-the-two-​nations-health-care-systems-compare.ht​ml

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've heard that as long as you smurf some smurf on your smurf, you won't catch the Corona-smurf.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
President Macron just announced all schools/daycare/universities in France will close beginning Monday. He will call Trump tomorrow to urge him to work together with the G7 to prevent economic disaster. Yeah, good luck with that!
 
