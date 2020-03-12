 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Drop the coronavirus news for a moment and find out how many Labrador puppies can fit in one bucket   (boingboing.net) divider line
36
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Need a bigger blender.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks subby! Needed that.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Need a bigger blender.


Beat me to it. Great minds think alike.

/sociopaths seldom differ
 
morg
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was really waiting for that last one.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...why, is this on what we're falling back for foodstuffs? "C'mon down & get yerself a KFP bucket! Tinier is tastier, after all, and with our 11 secret herbs & spices, your puppy bucket's gonna be warm, tender, and deeee-licious!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this just a lab experiment?
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Is this just a lab experiment?


I wouldn't know the video wouldn't load for me.........
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now let's see how many buckets it takes to put out a fire.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well that was just the best thing ever.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Insain2: cyberspacedout: Is this just a lab experiment?

I wouldn't know the video wouldn't load for me.........


It's an embedded YouTube video, so here ya go:

Puppies in a bucket
Youtube KTiPoCDdh5g
 
hi13760
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why can't Fark automatically include any D'awww tab articles into the main tab?


Why can't we have a Trump tab and clean out the politics tab?


What does Drew really do all day other than drink?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Subtonic: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Need a bigger blender.

Beat me to it. Great minds think alike.

/sociopaths seldom differ


I was like "Sweet.. only 10 comments!  I may be able to make a blender joke!" knowing that anything more than one comment would put that opportunity in jeopardy.

Fark does not disappoint.  Thanks Mr. Fuzzypaws!  Done in one.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The answer is always: one more!
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Need a bigger blender.


Vahht the fahhhhhk
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want them all.

/I can't have one, I'm never home enough to have that privilege.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some days I just wish I could rent a bucket of puppies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Some days I just wish I could rent a bucket of puppies.

[Fark user image 850x471]


Agreed! Though you know that dude is gonna have poop all over him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Subtonic: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Need a bigger blender.

Beat me to it. Great minds think alike.

/sociopaths seldom differ


My first thought too.
What the hell is wrong with us?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Need a bigger blender.


User pic checks out.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MythDragon: What the hell is wrong with us?


Old Fark teenagers. It'll get worse.

/i just reupped because the city is about to meltdown, need something to do
 
Gleeman
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Need a bigger blender.


What's tan and red and spins really fast?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gleeman: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Need a bigger blender.

What's tan and red and spins really fast?


A bloodhound trying to imitate a mastiff spin?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Without driving traffic to failfail:
FaceBook: Kentfield Kennels Labrador Retrievers
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Insain2: cyberspacedout: Is this just a lab experiment?

I wouldn't know the video wouldn't load for me.........

It's an embedded YouTube video, so here ya go:

[YouTube video: Puppies in a bucket]


Adult puppies do the same, except not in buckets.  It's hilarious to dogsit for people with four dogs, and instead of them sleeping on their own beds, all four dogs are in a big pile on one bed.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x239]


That dog has obviously put up with a lot of shiat from that person.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 4 hours ago  
this bucket makes my list.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rebelyell2006: cyberspacedout: Insain2: cyberspacedout: Is this just a lab experiment?

I wouldn't know the video wouldn't load for me.........

It's an embedded YouTube video, so here ya go:

[YouTube video: Puppies in a bucket]

Adult puppies do the same, except not in buckets.  It's hilarious to dogsit for people with four dogs, and instead of them sleeping on their own beds, all four dogs are in a big pile on one bed.


You gotta jump in there too for comradre
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jerry Lawler would be proud!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Some days I just wish I could rent a bucket of puppies.

[Fark user image 850x471]


I've done that with kittens before, the mom cat liked me best out of the household and would always sit with me.
 
nanim
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now my bucket is more than half-full !
 
Jclark666
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Joshudan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reading the text beneath it about entropy made it even more worthwhile!
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gallows humor as we subconsciously foresee imminent death.
/ At  least we boomers.
// Corvid for the win.
/// Wait, aren't corvids crows, ravens, magpies, jays and such?
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
