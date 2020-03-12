 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Cattle semi rollover I-44 West at Joplin, over 100 head of cattle. For one, I didn't know cattle could drive, and what happened to the rest of the cattle?   (fourstateshomepage.com)
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'll take a guess:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They learned from that damned cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mmm...time to smoke a brisket or 50.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Over 100 head, how? From the graphs I can find with a 32' trailer and little 400 pounders you can only fit 42 head. Assume it's a 53' max length trailer that's still only 70 head.
 
johnMFer
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shouldn't it say, "KEEP MOOOOOOVING"?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 You've never heard of a Cattle Drive subby?


/We got ourselves a Cownvoy..
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 5 hours ago  

robodog: Over 100 head, how? From the graphs I can find with a 32' trailer and little 400 pounders you can only fit 42 head. Assume it's a 53' max length trailer that's still only 70 head.


double decker...

JC
 
Slives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TFA: Joplin Police tell us the truck was carrying 109 head of cattle. However about five already escaped the truck before authorities arrived. Those that were free were secured by cowboys on horseback near Cracker Barrel and also a few located near 47th and Connecticut.

Why do I want to read that at the cowboys had ridden their horses to Cracker Barrel for breakfast and came out to help round up the cattle?
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 hours ago  

robodog: Over 100 head, how? From the graphs I can find with a 32' trailer and little 400 pounders you can only fit 42 head. Assume it's a 53' max length trailer that's still only 70 head.


Maybe these cattle were on a diet?
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Follow-up: Headless cattle found in topless bar?
 
grinnel
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Joplin, you say?  Was it a Mercedes rig by chance?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Industrial -scale cow tipping
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 5 hours ago  
motoringmisdemeanours.com.auView Full Size
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Q&D
//Obscure?
//Is it possible to make an angled arrow in Paint?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
everytime I hear Joplin, I can't help but think of the tornado that tore it apart
 
PopeyesTattoo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Delays for whom? Both of us?
 
scdog
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"They were feeder cows..."

The kind they sell in pet shops for you feed your really big pet snakes?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 4 hours ago  

robodog: Over 100 head, how? From the graphs I can find with a 32' trailer and little 400 pounders you can only fit 42 head. Assume it's a 53' max length trailer that's still only 70 head.


Cop Math
 
Quadlok
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scdog: "They were feeder cows..."

The kind they sell in pet shops for you feed your really big pet snakes?


In a livestock context, it means old enough to wean and send to the feedlot. For cattle, that's around 6-8 months and 400-700 pounds.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
100 heifers on the road sounds like Joplin's red light district.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ltdanman44: everytime I hear Joplin, I can't help but think of the tornado that tore it apart

I live not far away.  It was a mess.  Pretty much recovered.  When you drive down Rangeline,
from about 32nd street to around 16th street, it's so weird NOT seeing any trees in the rebuilt
subdivisions to the west.  Freeman hospital was moved a couple inches on its foundation.
This is an overhead google earth map from june 2011, a month after the tornado.  You can clearly
see the path of destruction.  The Freeman hospital medical hospital looked like a piece of swiss cheese.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
