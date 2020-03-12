 Skip to content
(Inquisitr)   Chet Hanks releases official statement on his father's Coronavirus: 'No worries mon.'   (inquisitr.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good to know they're not trippin'

I was worried about that aspect.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why the f*** is he on TV with no shirt? Or am I missing something?

I mean who gets a call about an interview on TV and pulls off their shirt? I don't care how cute you think you are or your tattoos are.  It's a little weird.

But ok.

/ Yeah yeah okay boomer 10-4 dinosaur
/ Whatevs
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hope your mom and dad get better, Cringey Man.
 
inner ted
‘’ 4 hours ago  
bit loose with the ol "NEWSFLASH"
 
undernova
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These people have more money than God. There are very few things in this world that they worry about that are comparable to what the rest of the world worries about.

Tl;dr, who cares
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Give it time and he'll end up with his wacky brother on a CBS sitcom .... Wacky Brothers.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They named their kid Chet ?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: They named their kid Chet ?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"You got a problem with that?"
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 4 hours ago  

buttercat: Why the f*** is he on TV with no shirt? Or am I missing something?

I mean who gets a call about an interview on TV and pulls off their shirt? I don't care how cute you think you are or your tattoos are.  It's a little weird.

But ok.

/ Yeah yeah okay boomer 10-4 dinosaur
/ Whatevs


TV interview? Tarps off, boys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 4 hours ago  

buttercat: Why the f*** is he on TV with no shirt? Or am I missing something?

I mean who gets a call about an interview on TV and pulls off their shirt? I don't care how cute you think you are or your tattoos are.  It's a little weird.

But ok.

/ Yeah yeah okay boomer 10-4 dinosaur
/ Whatevs


Chet Hanks is an aspiring rapper who likes to argue that it's ok for him to use the n-word. I'm being serious. Your boomer wisdom actually applies in this instance.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He came up from the mean streets.  Hardened by years of Hollywood premiers.
 
DaveNukem
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

*talking' bout yo parents' covid-19 infections
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: They named their kid Chet ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Trainspotr: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: They named their kid Chet ?

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


After Frank and Joe Hardy's sturdy friend Chet Morton.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 3 hours ago  

buttercat: I mean who gets a call about an interview on TV and pulls off their shirt? I don't care how cute you think you are or your tattoos are. It's a little weird.


Interview? TV? This was an article about an Instagram post.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 3 hours ago  
did the virus eat his shirt?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Earn it
 
devilskware
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guy is such a clown. He lost his "street" accent and the name Chet Haze shortly after he almost got his
ass beat on Sway.

Now his new image is Johnny Cash shirts and motorcycles and trucks.
And crappy bro country rap.

Hes .... confused.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, I never thought Tom Hanks would have such a loser kid.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He looks and talks like most of the male millenials I encounter volunteering at drug/alcohol treatment centers, the ones who are there because they have already consumed a lifetime's worth of meth and/or heroin and have no intention of stopping, they just want to be 'cured' of the nasty side effects so they can go back out on the streets and take more.

/nasty side effects which include shiat like hepatitis, cellulitis, poverty, stupidity, tuberculosis, chronic BO, incarceration, halitosis and death.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: They named their kid Chet ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His parents aren't worried"...
As any HEALTHY individual should be!
It's just another (though tougher) version of THE FLU!
You'll have an upper respiratory problem (wheezing, coughing), a fever, headache
and unless you do NOTHING, you'll get over it.  And, most likely your body will fight
it off and build up ANTIBODIES to protect you.
 
