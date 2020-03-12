 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida Man in McDouble trouble   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Legal terms, Tyler Hardeman, 23-year-old Hardeman, thrown McDonald's McDouble burger, victim, Assault, victim's shirt, Cops  
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Joel Osment lost some weight
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look, I know heart disease and obesity are serious problems, but "arrested for domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon"?
 
BigChad
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: Joel Osment lost some weight


He let his beard grow out...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 3 hours ago  
some Dumbass forgot the Florida tag...
 
ansius
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and bet that the victim was female and the arresting officers were describing an assault in which he intimidated and abused her.

The hamburger and vape machine were small details in a larger incident and perhaps even a pattern of abuse that the police are trying to prevent.

Mr Neckbeard here just screams abuser.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The McDouble hit the victim in the left ear, but did not cause injury."


I laughed at that much harder than I should have.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
