(Washington Post)   The burial pits Iran is digging for its COVID-19 deaths are big enough to be seen from space. Of course, the roads, buildings, and cars in the picture around them can also be seen from space, so this might just be one of those clickbait headlines   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You can see people from space, too!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They can damn near see blades of grass from space.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is cremation forbidden by Islam?  I'd have thought that would be the way a totalitarian regime would roll.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: You can see people from space, too!


Well the NSA/CIA supposedly can.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: They can damn near see blades of grass from space.


Sadly, not with any detail. There's a hard limit on the resolution/detail you can get via a satellite picture, and that's just due to the nature of how the light reflected scatters through the atmosphere and over distance. Our spy sats are getting pretty close to that limit (if they aren't already). It's still a phenomenal level of detail though.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jclark666: Is cremation forbidden by Islam?  I'd have thought that would be the way a totalitarian regime would roll.


Yes.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
so this might just be one of those clickbait headlines

Et tu, Washington Post?

Seriously...I've started prechecking the link for the NY Post and the usual suspect-British tabloids
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It might be time to lay that phrase to rest.
It can have an obituary printed in the paper
which you can read from space.
 
