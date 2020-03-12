 Skip to content
(AP News)   Sorry, folks. Capitol buildng's closed. Feverish, wheezing congressman out front should've told you   (apnews.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
no surprises.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No petitioning for redress of grievances for a month.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"See, I knew what I was doing"
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They had to. Louie Dumfark decided to give dozens of children a tour of the Capitol days after shaking hands with that positive case at CPAC.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yup. Looks like we're just about to the point where the miracle vanishing is going to happen. The situation is under control. The situation is under control and we will be fortunate to Lib through it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Exactly what we need to do, unfortunately.

Not being able to go to Wrigley is gonna break my heart, but that's what we need to do.

Stay at home.
Not be social.

You know. BE EVERYTHING THAT A FARKER CAN BE!

\ I'm a Farker, your a Farker.
\\ He's a Farker, she's a Farker.
\\\ Would you rather be a Farker to?
\\\\ I know, she's a Farkette but...
\\ Enough slashies!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: "See, I knew what I was doing"
[imagez.tmz.com image 728x409]


AND YET YOU STILL CAUGHT IT!

\ BWHAHAHAHAHAHAH
\\ BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: No petitioning for redress of grievances for a month.


Festivus isn't until December.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What don't they want the public to know?
DEEP STATE CONSPIRACY!
SOROS!!!!

/coming to a Facebook feed near you soon!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a good thing it's not full of old men in poor health.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: They had to. Louie Dumfark decided to give dozens of children a tour of the Capitol days after shaking hands with that positive case at CPAC.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Given the average age of our politicians this could enable de facto term limits.

Snark aside, stay safe Congress farkers.
 
rogue49
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No time until the rest of DC...

Y'all have no idea the force security can throw down in DC
it's unreal

You should see what they put out for a "fire drill"
Geez
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh. I didn't see my least favorite phrase in the world, "abundance of caution". I guess, as a nation, we're out of caution abundance, and are at regular levels of caution.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
question: isn't "capitol building" redundant?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just part of the establishment's plot.  Total hoax.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: question: isn't "capitol building" redundant?


Well, calling it just "building" isn't very helpful.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Exactly what we need to do, unfortunately.

Not being able to go to Wrigley is gonna break my heart, but that's what we need to do.

Stay at home.
Not be social.

You know. BE EVERYTHING THAT A FARKER CAN BE!

\ I'm a Farker, your a Farker.
\\ He's a Farker, she's a Farker.
\\\ Would you rather be a Farker to?
\\\\ I know, she's a Farkette but...
\\ Enough slashies!


LOLOL RIGHT?

Like us Farkers need to change our behavior - the furthest we need to go is upstairs to the fridge for another beer.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FlashHarry: stoli n coke: They had to. Louie Dumfark decided to give dozens of children a tour of the Capitol days after shaking hands with that positive case at CPAC.

[Fark user image image 500x233]


Yes. This weekend, he was alerted by the House physician that he had been exposed to the virus. On Monday, he gave a tour to about a hundred middle schoolers.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, not so much "closed" as "closed to tourists."
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just head on over to the White House, tours are still on
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Destructor: FlashHarry: question: isn't "capitol building" redundant?

Well, calling it just "building" isn't very helpful.


Well played.
 
bdub77
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Guys it's only like a thousand cases, there's no way it's already completely spread to such a high portion of the population that high profile celebrities, politicians, and superstars are already coming down with it.

/believe that bullsh*t at your own peril
//it's not like those assholes were doing anything anyway
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Destructor: Huh. I didn't see my least favorite phrase in the world, "abundance of caution". I guess, as a nation, we're out of caution abundance, and are at regular levels of caution.


Would you say we have a plethora of caution?
 
Slide10000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ok, that headline made me laugh out loud.  My coworkers think I'm insane now.

I would vote to that as a HOTY candidate.

/Yes, I know the "X out front shoulda told ya" has been done to death, but this one struck me as hilarious for some reason
 
