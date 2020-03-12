 Skip to content
(Betoota Advocate)   Australian hospital staff realize Tom Hanks could use some company in quarantine, make the obvious move   (betootaadvocate.com) divider line
24
    More: Satire, Tom Hanks, Academy Award for Best Actor, Pacific Ocean, celebrity diagnosis, Gold Coast, Queensland, English-language films, Hollywood star, Debut albums  
•       •       •

1099 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 12 Mar 2020 at 10:07 AM (32 minutes ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He'd probably like that more than bringing him Matt Damon. . .
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That made my day much better :)
Well played!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: He'd probably like that more than bringing him Matt Damon. . .


We ever get him back from Mars?
 
lennavan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is a weird looking quarantine room. Looks like a supply room with a bed.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they send for Peter Scolari?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lennavan: That is a weird looking quarantine room. Looks like a supply room with a bed.


You would think they would pizazz it up to look like an Apollo space capsule....
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lennavan: That is a weird looking quarantine room. Looks like a supply room with a bed.


I imagine they are using any rooms they can for quarantine at this point
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So Hollywood spent a billion dollars saving Matt Damon, including using up one of Tom Hanks' lives. Maybe they can throw some love at Tom Hanks. I am sure the movie, based on a true story, will make bank and garner a few Oscars in the process.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They forced him to room with an AIDS-infested former junkie? Even if it is his childhood friend, is that such a good idea?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Satire?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The look on his face say "WTF?", but in the best possible way.
betootaadvocate.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Did they send for Peter Scolari?


Who?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DjangoStonereaver: The look on his face say "WTF?", but in the best possible way.
[betootaadvocate.com image 768x480]


Why does that look photoshopped? Somethings up with those pixels or something...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boojum2k: He'd probably like that more than bringing him Matt Damon. . .

We ever get him back from Mars?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boojum2k: He'd probably like that more than bringing him Matt Damon. . .

We ever get him back from Mars?

[Fark user image image 199x253]


2 out of 3 ain't bad
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tommyl66: DjangoStonereaver: The look on his face say "WTF?", but in the best possible way.
[betootaadvocate.com image 768x480]

Why does that look photoshopped? Somethings up with those pixels or something...


Looks like a screen cap from a video conference, which would be the exact right way to interview a famous guy who's currently infected with COVID-19.
 
ifky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zerkalo: give me doughnuts: Did they send for Peter Scolari?

Who?


Bosom Buddies Opening and Closing
Youtube K2gCfwILUVc
 
tommyl66
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: tommyl66: DjangoStonereaver: The look on his face say "WTF?", but in the best possible way.
[betootaadvocate.com image 768x480]

Why does that look photoshopped? Somethings up with those pixels or something...

Looks like a screen cap from a video conference, which would be the exact right way to interview a famous guy who's currently infected with COVID-19.


Ahhh, that would explain it, thanks
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not to burst anyone's bubble or anything, but if the satire tag wasn't subtle enough, the Betoota Advocate is the Australian equivalent of The Onion.

But I could totally see the hospital staff giving Tom a Wilson volleyball.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Not to burst anyone's bubble or anything, but if the satire tag wasn't subtle enough, the Betoota Advocate is the Australian equivalent of The Onion.

But I could totally see the hospital staff giving Tom a Wilson volleyball.


The phrase "rolled in a volleyball" make it seem more real, because they wouldn't hand it to him in quarantine.

And shoot, they need to have a laugh. They've got enough on their plate.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tom Hanks is an American treasure and I hope he and his wife are ok
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tom:  This hospital seems to be over-staffed. I don't think you need ten people to carry a bed pan.

Wife:  Especially since nobody used it.

Tom: Yeah. The bedpan may have seen my ass, but it never touched my ass.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Archie Goodwin: Not to burst anyone's bubble or anything, but if the satire tag wasn't subtle enough, the Betoota Advocate is the Australian equivalent of The Onion.

But I could totally see the hospital staff giving Tom a Wilson volleyball.

The phrase "rolled in a volleyball" make it seem more real, because they wouldn't hand it to him in quarantine.

And shoot, they need to have a laugh. They've got enough on their plate.


The medical sense of humour is sometimes just a little bit macabre, sometimes a little bit ironic.
 
