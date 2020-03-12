 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Time Out. NYSE. This will be a 15 minute time out   (twitter.com)
189
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Bestest
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
this was fully expected.. only mystery is if we blow through the second one (13%) too
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The FED chief should tell Trump to shut the fark up
 
thornhill
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shutting down air travel caused the market to tank? Who could have seen that coming?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't worry everyone, god emperor Trump will print more money and give it to companies that he was promised a board chair when he leaves office. All is well.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It opened at 7% down.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The sad part is we're going to reset the stock market back to when Obama was in office without resetting anything else about that period.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thornhill: Shutting down air travel caused the market to tank? Who could have seen that coming?


Listen, he's new at this, he's still learning the ropes. You need to give him a chance.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The FED chief should tell Trump to shut the fark up


Powell doesn't have the 'nads
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like that we treat the stock market like a toddler that will forget what it was having a tantrum about and go take it's nap if we put it in time out.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
S

T

O

N

n

n

n


n


k

s

.


.


.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Don't worry everyone, god emperor Trump will print more money and give it to companies that he was promised a board chair when he leaves office. All is well.


There is only one chair he needs to occupy.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: It opened at 7% down.


Again.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It really is feeling like the start to every farking zombie movie.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: The sad part is we're going to reset the stock market back to when Obama was in office without resetting anything else about that period.


Oh, there is a lot of what Obama did that has been reset already. Unfortunately.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skozlaw: thornhill: Shutting down air travel caused the market to tank? Who could have seen that coming?

Listen, he's new at this, he's still learning the ropes. You need to give him a chance.


What about we teach him the rope with one around his neck
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Don't worry everyone, god emperor Trump will print more money and give it to companies that he was promised a board chair when he leaves office. All is well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: libranoelrose: It opened at 7% down.

Again.


Nah, the other day it lasted 15 minutes before being 7% down, didn't it?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait for it...
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do the markets take time outs if prices rise too quickly as well, or is that only of they fall?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And here we go
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trump was assured yesterday that everything was going great because he is so good at economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey everyone the Dow hit 25,000!!

... and 24,000

... and 23,000

...and 22,000...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: libranoelrose: It opened at 7% down.

Again.


Yep, that's the point which needs to be mentioned.

We've lost over 26% of the stock market's value, based on the 52-week high, in the last few weeks.
 
tmyk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The FED chief should tell Trump to shut the fark up


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


As effective as telling your wife to calm down
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Great Depression 2: Electric Boogaloo

At least we have World War 3 to look forward to!
 
puffy999
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
BUT I WAS TOLD THE TRUMP TRAIN WAS GONNA KEEP ON ROLLING

*choo choo motherfarkers*
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin:

Fark user imageView Full Size

A sheep throne for the king of sheep?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skozlaw: thornhill: Shutting down air travel caused the market to tank? Who could have seen that coming?

Listen, he's new at this, he's still learning the ropes. You need to give him a chance.


What perplexes me is that 2 days ago there were people here on Fark who are obviously Trump haters complaining that he wasn't closing the borders like Italy.
So now he is restricting air travel and its a problem.

Honest question, no matter your political alignment, what do you think would help?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's going to be a global recession.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: kittyhas1000legs: libranoelrose: It opened at 7% down.

Again.

Yep, that's the point which needs to be mentioned.

We've lost over 26% of the stock market's value, based on the 52-week high, in the last few weeks.


Then it's clearly time to buy, according to another Farker in another thread.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I like that we treat the stock market like a toddler that will forget what it was having a tantrum about and go take it's nap if we put it in time out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
YOLO
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only thing thats gonna stop this is if : Trump is impeached, dies or resigns.

Other than that, forget it.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
thanks for the virus hoax democrats.
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is just like The Walking Dead. Except that the zombies are politicians.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: kittyhas1000legs: libranoelrose: It opened at 7% down.

Again.

Yep, that's the point which needs to be mentioned.

We've lost over 26% of the stock market's value, based on the 52-week high, in the last few weeks.


And we're back on - and heading south. -8.34% and dropping.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: BUT I WAS TOLD THE TRUMP TRAIN WAS GONNA KEEP ON ROLLING

*choo choo motherfarkers*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Bestest: this was fully expected.. only mystery is if we blow through the second one (13%) too


At this point it really isn't a question as to 'if' it's gonna happen; just 'when'.  Market has lost more than 20% of its value in less than a month-- and all it took was a mutated strain of MERS and mutated incompetence of a bumbling orange-hued moron and his merry band of corrupt cronies to destabilize markets, disrupt economic growth, and send Wall Street into freefall frenzy.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: skozlaw: thornhill: Shutting down air travel caused the market to tank? Who could have seen that coming?

Listen, he's new at this, he's still learning the ropes. You need to give him a chance.

What perplexes me is that 2 days ago there were people here on Fark who are obviously Trump haters complaining that he wasn't closing the borders like Italy.
So now he is restricting air travel and its a problem.

Honest question, no matter your political alignment, what do you think would help?


The time to restrict air travel has passed.  The virus is here and it's spreading without the help of people from other countries.

What we need now is widespread testing and getting infected people to stay the fark out of public
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Do the markets take time outs if prices rise too quickly as well, or is that only of they fall?


Only if they fall, afaik.

They can suspend trading in individual stocks if they suspect a run-up scheme or other fraud, I think.

It's like the safety lines window washers wear...not many people worry about falling UP :)
 
tommyl66
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I put my hand up on your hip, when you dip I dip we plummet out of the 20,000's...
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The traders on the floor are going to have a short work day.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Trump was assured yesterday that everything was going great because he is so good at economy.

[Fark user image 425x220]


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telos
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: The sad part is we're going to reset the stock market back to when Obama was in office without resetting anything else about that period.


Well, it'll probably still be blamed on Obama too!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ship is going down.  Next stop -13%.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
si.wsj.netView Full Size
 
