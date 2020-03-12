 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Bourbon, tires and rims and I'm back in jail agin   (wkbw.com) divider line
9
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn, couldn't have picked a better bourbon? Plebians.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Never kiss a Gun Street girl again...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 hours ago  
#BillsMafia
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ThieveryCorp: Damn, couldn't have picked a better bourbon? Plebians.



Jefferson's Reserve is pretty decent bourbon.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: ThieveryCorp: Damn, couldn't have picked a better bourbon? Plebians.


Jefferson's Reserve is pretty decent bourbon.


It sure is decent but I don't think it's worth the time for the crime. Like grabbing all the moissanite when robbing a jewelry store.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ThieveryCorp: Eli WhiskeyDik: ThieveryCorp: Damn, couldn't have picked a better bourbon? Plebians.


Jefferson's Reserve is pretty decent bourbon.

It sure is decent but I don't think it's worth the time for the crime. Like grabbing all the moissanite when robbing a jewelry store.


Valid point.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gangsterreport.comView Full Size

Loose ends shoulda been cleaned up. Tsk tsk, somebody had to get pinched. Dumbass hit the wrong car. Next time we use guys who can read...
 
Professor Science
‘’ 3 hours ago  
..."on nine different occasions in 2018. Authorities say Chrostrowski, Paul Krieger and Nicholas Birdwell worked together to steal $4,718.16 worth...also stole a "large quantity" of Jefferson's Bourbon from a separate rail car, valued at over $3,000."

So you geniuses managed not quite $300 per person per haul, at retail price.  If you drank the bourbon and fenced the rest for a quarter of its claimed value, each time got you about as much as take-home pay from two shifts flipping burgers.  Hope that was worth the prison.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bourbon, tires and rims/and I'm back in jail agin/not too deft at boxcar theft/they ran me outta town on a rail
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

