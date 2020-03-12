 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you happen to see beefy, hairy guys dressed like Rob Halford out on the town a little early this year, there's a reason why
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


Oooh, there's a sale on Harleys!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sweet!  I'll be seeing him in September though.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Because all the twinks need somewhere to bunk after they've been turfed out of their student dorms?
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd jump his bones.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nothingyet
‘’ 6 hours ago  
SUBBY WINS!   That's hilarious.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was just thinking about the dearth of "A BEAR ATE MY GARBAGE CAN" posts on NextDoor. It was still pretty cold here this morning, so at least around here the bears are still hibernating.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 6 hours ago  
GOP convention is in town?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We'll rise inside ya till the power
splits your head
We're gonna rock ya till your metal
Hunger's fed.

Let's all join forces, rule with iron hand
And prove to all the world: Metal rules the land!

We're heavy duty
So come on let's tell the world

We're aaaaaaaaalllllllll
defender's oooof the fayyyyyyyyyyyyyy-th

We're Heavy Duty!

/finally, a good ear worm.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One of the coolest metal things I've seen in recent memory was a performance by Halford and Baby Metal.

Followed closely by Baby Metal and RHCP.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 6 hours ago  
queerty-prodweb.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Not a bear.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What would happen to bears if they could not hibernate and experience normal seasons and it was just eternal summer-like due to climate change?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've noticed that lots of bulbs are getting ready to bloom as well.

It's going to be a buggy, early spring everywhere.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whew! Just bought Judas Priest tickets this morning. Taking my Son. Gawd I'm old. not 60.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Judas Priest - Breaking The Law
Youtube L397TWLwrUU

My aunt listens to this... impeccable taste
 
Cythraul
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: [Fark user image image 285x384]


Hawt
 
formerfloozy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Cythraul: Stephen_Falken: [Fark user image image 285x384]

Hawt


Seconded. Yum.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wellreadneck: [queerty-prodweb.s3.amazonaws.com image 524x698]

Not a bear.


But #1 with bears?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does this mean we're going to have to move the Pride Parade up?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NO COLLUSION WITH BEARS!

Sorry, wrong index card.

I meant GLOBAL WARMING IS A CHINESE HOAX.

They did it!  not all of us who produced massive amounts of global warming gases per capita for a century or two since the Industrial Revolution began in the UK in 1755!

Our lawyers tell us that if we lie and deny any liability, the fools and scoundrels will echo us and we will have no liability because we say so!

I'm so sure this is true, I am bolding it.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cloudofdust: wellreadneck: [queerty-prodweb.s3.amazonaws.com image 524x698]

Not a bear.

But #1 with bears?


Can't speak for all of them but among the beefy, hairy guys I know this "musician" appears to be #1 with bears right now.

scontent-atl3-1.cdninstagram.comView Full Size
 
Ostman
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bookmarked in the event this turns into a bear thread.

Let me help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wellreadneck: cloudofdust: wellreadneck: [queerty-prodweb.s3.amazonaws.com image 524x698]

Not a bear.

But #1 with bears?

Can't speak for all of them but among the beefy, hairy guys I know this "musician" appears to be #1 with bears right now.

[scontent-atl3-1.cdninstagram.com image 720x900]


Hmmmm....  I'll pass.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ostman: Bookmarked in the event this turns into a bear thread.

Let me help.

[Fark user image image 271x186]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cythraul: [Fark user image image 236x314][Fark user image image 850x850][Fark user image image 426x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
