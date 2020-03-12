 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Boobies Ciao, boobies   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
62
    More: Boobies  
Keystone Copout
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone have an Italian proxy to share?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People pay for porn?????
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 hours ago  
momma mia!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Hellooooo, Nurse!" could really go either way these days...
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this the headline or a FARK filter?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hadn't thought about it yet, but the pandemic is setting us up for a big demographic crisis.

Not too many babies are gonna be born in the next year or two, is what I'm saying.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Super Chronic: I hadn't thought about it yet, but the pandemic is setting us up for a big demographic crisis.

Not too many babies are gonna be born in the next year or two, is what I'm saying.


... Actually, maybe not. Stuck at home = less time with the spouse = you know. I was thinking more of the "fewer hookups" angle, which is what the porn site is heroically addressing.
 
jefferator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Its the 21st century!  People dont pay for porn anymore - well unless you have very very unusual and specific tastes I guess.  (Thats what my friend told my anyway)
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HERO TAG
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Super Chronic: Super Chronic: I hadn't thought about it yet, but the pandemic is setting us up for a big demographic crisis.

Not too many babies are gonna be born in the next year or two, is what I'm saying.

... Actually, maybe not. Stuck at home = less time with the spouse = you know. I was thinking more of the "fewer hookups" angle, which is what the porn site is heroically addressing.


Put the bong down.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Keystone Copout: Anyone have an Italian proxy to share?
 
skinink
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everyone at the Vatican will be happy.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 5 hours ago  

skinink: Everyone at the Vatican will be happy.


Pretty sure Pornhub doesn't carry CP.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Super Chronic: Super Chronic: I hadn't thought about it yet, but the pandemic is setting us up for a big demographic crisis.

Not too many babies are gonna be born in the next year or two, is what I'm saying.

... Actually, maybe not. Stuck at home = less time with the spouse = you know. I was thinking more of the "fewer hookups" angle, which is what the porn site is heroically addressing.

Put the bong down.


You're not my dad!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everybody is doing their part to help, even the pron mongers.

That's the nice thing about a crisis, the way people pull together. Wait. What? That didn't sound right once I saw it in black and white.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's it! I'm going to Italy!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Time to try the Italian method?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Super Chronic: Danger Avoid Death: Super Chronic: Super Chronic: I hadn't thought about it yet, but the pandemic is setting us up for a big demographic crisis.

Not too many babies are gonna be born in the next year or two, is what I'm saying.

... Actually, maybe not. Stuck at home = less time with the spouse = you know. I was thinking more of the "fewer hookups" angle, which is what the porn site is heroically addressing.

Put the bong down.

You're not my dad!


... Oh shiat, those are in fact the initials of your Fark username!

Mind. BLOWN!

(takes another rip before putting bong down as instructed by DAD)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

skinink: Everyone at the Vatican will be happy.


The Vatican has the highest rate of coronovirus postives in the world. About 1 in 850 or so, I would think. Mathematically correct. The best kind of technical correctness.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: That's it! I'm going to Italy!


Heading for ground zero is for nukes, not viruses.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hot Italian thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Super Chronic: I hadn't thought about it yet, but the pandemic is setting us up for a big demographic crisis.

Not too many babies are gonna be born in the next year or two, is what I'm saying.


People continue to breed regardless of the situation. There are babies being born daily in Syrian refugee camps.

If Zika didn't stop people from banging, coronavirus won't either. (It might slow it down for a couple weeks, but not years)
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the Daily Mail, so now I doubt that porn exists.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1000 dead but free porn. Hmmmmm. hmmm.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Super Chronic: I hadn't thought about it yet, but the pandemic is setting us up for a big demographic crisis.

Not too many babies are gonna be born in the next year or two, is what I'm saying.


People in the West choose when to have babies and limit it to the number they have chosen, the only drop in fecundity will be from those relatively few women who waited until the very end of their fertility to have children.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Hot Italian thread!

[Fark user image image 224x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sausage party?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Super Chronic: Danger Avoid Death: Super Chronic: Super Chronic: I hadn't thought about it yet, but the pandemic is setting us up for a big demographic crisis.

Not too many babies are gonna be born in the next year or two, is what I'm saying.

... Actually, maybe not. Stuck at home = less time with the spouse = you know. I was thinking more of the "fewer hookups" angle, which is what the porn site is heroically addressing.

Put the bong down.

You're not my dad!


Are you sure?
 
mikey15
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Hot Italian thread!

[Fark user image 224x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hot Italian bread!
 
Shazam999
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every Italian male coming out of quarantine after April 3:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


USA! Number One!
USA! Number One!
USA! Number One!

But kudos to Japan for scoring the #2 spot with such a small country. That's commitment.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 hours ago  

big pig peaches: ChrisDe: Hot Italian thread!

[Fark user image image 224x225]

[Fark user image 425x637]

Sausage party?


Hey, no sausage parties in a boobies thread.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Super Chronic: Super Chronic: I hadn't thought about it yet, but the pandemic is setting us up for a big demographic crisis.

Not too many babies are gonna be born in the next year or two, is what I'm saying.

... Actually, maybe not. Stuck at home = less time with the spouse = you know. I was thinking more of the "fewer hookups" angle, which is what the porn site is heroically addressing.


Ever wonder why there's so many September birthdays?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Shazam999: Every Italian male coming out of quarantine after April 3:

[Fark user image 480x360]


Did we know Quagmire was a lefty before this?
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 629x751]

USA! Number One!
USA! Number One!
USA! Number One!

But kudos to Japan for scoring the #2 spot with such a small country. That's commitment.


Canada at #4 is much more imressive due to its low population
 
Magnus
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pornhub charges?  They must charge for the extended videos.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gleeman: skinink: Everyone at the Vatican will be happy.

Pretty sure Pornhub doesn't carry CP.


Why would anyone think they have cheese pizza?

/Just imagine a picture of the Forbidden Bear here.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: big pig peaches: ChrisDe: Hot Italian thread!

[Fark user image image 224x225]

[Fark user image 425x637]

Sausage party?

Hey, no sausage parties in a boobies thread.


Sorry,
Fark user imageView Full Size


Better?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obscure
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Hot Italian thread!

[Fark user image 224x225]


thestylishdirective.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Magnus: Pornhub charges?  They must charge for the extended videos.


Extended videos?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Keystone Copout: Anyone have an Italian proxy to share?


Do you not have the internet?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So wait, if I go on the internet, I can find porn?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Valentina Nappi, that is all.
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dammit! My neighbor is 1/3 Italian.
Are they doing anything for Irish-German/Americans??
 
Shazam999
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Shazam999: Every Italian male coming out of quarantine after April 3:

[Fark user image 480x360]

Did we know Quagmire was a lefty before this?


I'm right handed but prefer to masturbate with my left.

/ HAVE A HAPPY DAY!
 
keyboard era
‘’ 4 hours ago  

brantgoose: Everybody is doing their part to help, even the pron mongers.

That's the nice thing about a crisis, the way people pull together. Wait. What? That didn't sound right once I saw it in black and white.


You should see it in color, technicolor. But not under a UV light. That's nasty.
 
Magnus
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eclecticman666: Magnus: Pornhub charges?  They must charge for the extended videos.

Extended videos?


More than 2 minutes.  So, I've heard.
 
