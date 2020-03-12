 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Bad: People with COVID-19 may be contagious for two weeks before symptoms appear. Really bad: People with COVID-19 may be contagious for five weeks after symptoms have vanished   (bloomberg.com) divider line
lolmao500
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If this was true... wouldnt China be still in quarantine?
 
Rennisa
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
potterydove
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lolmao500: If this was true... wouldnt China be still in quarantine?


China can't afford to halt trade for that long.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, f*ck.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just imagine what the SARS pandemic would have been like if we didn't have a competent leader in the White House named....*checks notes*...George W Bush.

This is the worst farking timeline
 
mononymous
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My doctor said if I do happen to catch Covid-19, I should put my head between my legs, and kiss my ass goodbye.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

37 Days!? In a row?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like I might actually get some time off during the summer for once. The working from home beard should be looking pretty rugged by then.

/gonna rock me some tissue box slippers as well
 
T.rex
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just read today from a medical journal site that a patient is unlikely to be contageous after 10 days.

Goes to show, nobody really knows anything.... lots of misinformation... conflicting informations.... We are in the age of information, and lots of it, is bad information.     fake news, as they say.....

I guess you gotta hedge your bets and follow the most extreme caution, part of the theory, to be on the safe side.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"By comparison, only a third of patients with SARS still harbored the virus in their respiratory tract after as long as four weeks, the Chinese scientists said. They studied the medical records and laboratory data from 191 Covid-19 patients treated at Jinyintan Hospital and Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital, including 54 who died from the infection."

Maybe they should have buried the dead so they'd stop spreading the infection for weeks.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The article says nothing about the claim you're contagious before symptoms.

Lancet study yesterday said you don't actually shed virus until symptoms. Contact to symptoms can be anywhere from 2-14 days and a median 5.1 days.

And you shed virus for average 20 days, or you just keep doing it until you die.

The Wuhan doc who sounded the warning and died- in his 30s just was exposed to such a high viral load that it overwhelmed his otherwise healthy immune system. So right before patient's die, they're the most dangerous and deadly.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too little hard information for a lay person build a plan except isolation.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's looking more and more like everyone is going to get this at some point and whether we live of die will come down to our age, current health and past habits (i.e smoking), the medical system where we live, the strength of the version we get, and how good our immune system handles it. I've mentally gone through my family and tried too figure out who I'm likely to lose. Accepting that it's likely to happen, and taking the necessary steps for mitigation considerably reduces the stress factor and makes rational, not panic based decisions easier to make.

/Hubby and I are already prepared for a lengthy self isolation.
 
orbister
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thehobbes: The article says nothing about the claim you're contagious before symptoms.

Lancet study yesterday said you don't actually shed virus until symptoms. Contact to symptoms can be anywhere from 2-14 days and a median 5.1 days.


BBC reports today that 80% of transmission comes from people who haven't shown symptoms yet. Tomorrow margarine will be better than butter again.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thehobbes: The article says nothing about the claim you're contagious before symptoms.

Lancet study yesterday said you don't actually shed virus until symptoms. Contact to symptoms can be anywhere from 2-14 days and a median 5.1 days.

And you shed virus for average 20 days, or you just keep doing it until you die.

The Wuhan doc who sounded the warning and died- in his 30s just was exposed to such a high viral load that it overwhelmed his otherwise healthy immune system. So right before patient's die, they're the most dangerous and deadly.


It lives in your damn lungs. Do you have the most magical lungs in the world that let you select what is exhaled in a nice little drop down menu? Or do you just pull air in, and release whatever is living in your lungs like the rest of us do?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lifeslammer: thehobbes: The article says nothing about the claim you're contagious before symptoms.

Lancet study yesterday said you don't actually shed virus until symptoms. Contact to symptoms can be anywhere from 2-14 days and a median 5.1 days.

And you shed virus for average 20 days, or you just keep doing it until you die.

The Wuhan doc who sounded the warning and died- in his 30s just was exposed to such a high viral load that it overwhelmed his otherwise healthy immune system. So right before patient's die, they're the most dangerous and deadly.

It lives in your damn lungs. Do you have the most magical lungs in the world that let you select what is exhaled in a nice little drop down menu? Or do you just pull air in, and release whatever is living in your lungs like the rest of us do?


Not sure where you're coming from, but yes it actually binds to your  ACE receptors for entry. in your lungs as a port of entry. 

So once you have a fever/aches your viral load is enough that you are contagious. Then ad in coughing and sneezing and it burns like wildfire. 

Outside of the BBC report, I can't find anything saying that it is contagious before the first early symptoms. 

You don't shed until the virus has replicated enough times to be detectable.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thehobbes: lifeslammer: thehobbes: The article says nothing about the claim you're contagious before symptoms.

Lancet study yesterday said you don't actually shed virus until symptoms. Contact to symptoms can be anywhere from 2-14 days and a median 5.1 days.

And you shed virus for average 20 days, or you just keep doing it until you die.

The Wuhan doc who sounded the warning and died- in his 30s just was exposed to such a high viral load that it overwhelmed his otherwise healthy immune system. So right before patient's die, they're the most dangerous and deadly.

It lives in your damn lungs. Do you have the most magical lungs in the world that let you select what is exhaled in a nice little drop down menu? Or do you just pull air in, and release whatever is living in your lungs like the rest of us do?

Not sure where you're coming from, but yes it actually binds to your  ACE receptors for entry. in your lungs as a port of entry. 

So once you have a fever/aches your viral load is enough that you are contagious. Then ad in coughing and sneezing and it burns like wildfire. 

Outside of the BBC report, I can't find anything saying that it is contagious before the first early symptoms. 

You don't shed until the virus has replicated enough times to be detectable.


This one's been floating around for a few days:
http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspe​c​tive/2020/03/study-highlights-ease-spr​ead-covid-19-viruses
Incubation period of 5 days, symptoms start showing around 11-12 days.
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 hours ago  

2wolves: Too little hard information for a lay person build a plan except isolation.


Isolation...and flamethrowers.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thehobbes: lifeslammer: thehobbes: The article says nothing about the claim you're contagious before symptoms.

Lancet study yesterday said you don't actually shed virus until symptoms. Contact to symptoms can be anywhere from 2-14 days and a median 5.1 days.

And you shed virus for average 20 days, or you just keep doing it until you die.

The Wuhan doc who sounded the warning and died- in his 30s just was exposed to such a high viral load that it overwhelmed his otherwise healthy immune system. So right before patient's die, they're the most dangerous and deadly.

It lives in your damn lungs. Do you have the most magical lungs in the world that let you select what is exhaled in a nice little drop down menu? Or do you just pull air in, and release whatever is living in your lungs like the rest of us do?

Not sure where you're coming from, but yes it actually binds to your  ACE receptors for entry. in your lungs as a port of entry. 

So once you have a fever/aches your viral load is enough that you are contagious. Then ad in coughing and sneezing and it burns like wildfire. 

Outside of the BBC report, I can't find anything saying that it is contagious before the first early symptoms. 

You don't shed until the virus has replicated enough times to be detectable.


Ok, look. If you never were contagious before symptoms showed up practically no one would ever pass on a disease. Do you understand that incredibly basic concept?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So now we're trusting the Chinese again.   This is so confusing.
 
mononymous
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PunGent: 2wolves: Too little hard information for a lay person build a plan except isolation.

Isolation...and flamethrowers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cluckles
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lifeslammer: thehobbes: lifeslammer: thehobbes: The article says nothing about the claim you're contagious before symptoms.

Lancet study yesterday said you don't actually shed virus until symptoms. Contact to symptoms can be anywhere from 2-14 days and a median 5.1 days.

And you shed virus for average 20 days, or you just keep doing it until you die.

The Wuhan doc who sounded the warning and died- in his 30s just was exposed to such a high viral load that it overwhelmed his otherwise healthy immune system. So right before patient's die, they're the most dangerous and deadly.

It lives in your damn lungs. Do you have the most magical lungs in the world that let you select what is exhaled in a nice little drop down menu? Or do you just pull air in, and release whatever is living in your lungs like the rest of us do?

Not sure where you're coming from, but yes it actually binds to your  ACE receptors for entry. in your lungs as a port of entry. 

So once you have a fever/aches your viral load is enough that you are contagious. Then ad in coughing and sneezing and it burns like wildfire. 

Outside of the BBC report, I can't find anything saying that it is contagious before the first early symptoms. 

You don't shed until the virus has replicated enough times to be detectable.

Ok, look. If you never were contagious before symptoms showed up practically no one would ever pass on a disease. Do you understand that incredibly basic concept?


You'd think, but we just had an asshole get a call literally confirming that he had coronavirus, then hop on a flight from NYC to FL, during which his wife commented to other people that he wasn't feeling well. People are, in general, selfish assholes.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotARocketScientist: It's looking more and more like everyone is going to get this at some point and whether we live of die will come down to our age, current health and past habits (i.e smoking), the medical system where we live, the strength of the version we get, and how good our immune system handles it. I've mentally gone through my family and tried too figure out who I'm likely to lose. Accepting that it's likely to happen, and taking the necessary steps for mitigation considerably reduces the stress factor and makes rational, not panic based decisions easier to make.

/Hubby and I are already prepared for a lengthy self isolation.


This.

And only the rich will be able to hide it out.

Provided it doesn't mutate into a form even more deadly, as viruses DGAF.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lifeslammer: thehobbes: lifeslammer: thehobbes: The article says nothing about the claim you're contagious before symptoms.

Lancet study yesterday said you don't actually shed virus until symptoms. Contact to symptoms can be anywhere from 2-14 days and a median 5.1 days.

And you shed virus for average 20 days, or you just keep doing it until you die.

The Wuhan doc who sounded the warning and died- in his 30s just was exposed to such a high viral load that it overwhelmed his otherwise healthy immune system. So right before patient's die, they're the most dangerous and deadly.

It lives in your damn lungs. Do you have the most magical lungs in the world that let you select what is exhaled in a nice little drop down menu? Or do you just pull air in, and release whatever is living in your lungs like the rest of us do?

Not sure where you're coming from, but yes it actually binds to your  ACE receptors for entry. in your lungs as a port of entry. 

So once you have a fever/aches your viral load is enough that you are contagious. Then ad in coughing and sneezing and it burns like wildfire. 

Outside of the BBC report, I can't find anything saying that it is contagious before the first early symptoms. 

You don't shed until the virus has replicated enough times to be detectable.

Ok, look. If you never were contagious before symptoms showed up practically no one would ever pass on a disease. Do you understand that incredibly basic concept?


It's droplet though
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying this for weeks
And the scientists not in denial have said it too

People just chose to ignore it
Like everything else

How's that working out for ya???
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cluckles: You'd think, but we just had an asshole get a call literally confirming that he had coronavirus, then hop on a flight from NYC to FL, during which his wife commented to other people that he wasn't feeling well. People are, in general, selfish assholes.


I'm 500 miles from home. If I start showing symptoms tomorrow, what do I do? I can't afford a hotel stay of two weeks and I shouldn't catch the train home. Buggered if I know the answer.
 
